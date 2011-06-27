Used 2018 Ford Explorer Consumer Reviews

After 11 Beemers, a Ford Billy Scholtz , 04/24/2018 XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 49 of 51 people found this review helpful After 11 BMW's and 2 3 stars, I thought to give an American car a try. My friends recommended the explorer. What a total surprise. I simply love it. Wish I had bought one years ago... Mine is 2018 XLT. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Worst car we've owned M Anderson , 12/26/2018 Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 49 of 56 people found this review helpful We have had problems with this car from day one, dead battery after dead battery. Dealership can not find a reason for the problem. The car has been in the shop for 50 days with no resolution and FORD refuses the acknowledge or do anything about it!! I would not recommend this car to anyone, it's a real LEMON. I'll Take a Toyota any day! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

How to buy any new car... at the best price Justin watts , 03/01/2018 XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 57 of 67 people found this review helpful The Ford Explorer is a Great SUV... it's very nimble. The dash is a bit deep but you get used to it. Makes the interior spacious for front seat and passenger. I want to share my car buying formula to get the best deal..... whatever MSRP price the dealer gives you.. take that number and deduct 15% to 20% off the price and INCLUDE the tax and license and that will be the best rock bottom price for any car you buy and shop as many dealers as you can.... this is my opinion but it has worked for me. I bought my 2018 Ford Explorer XLT with aftermarket leather added and had 20 inch wheels installed as part of sports appearance package. My out the door price was $41,700. Not too bad! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Fantastic American SUV Colin Blackaby , 07/17/2018 XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful Quality = After working for a supplier to all the auto industry I know Ford expect very high quality equal to if not better than all the auto manufactures. The Design of the Explorer is one the best on the market both inside and out. Reliability of all Ford cars I have owned has been excellent. This is my 3rd Explorer and it drives perfectly and feels very stable on the road. It is a comfortable SUV to drive and for the money it hard to beat. I have driven many of the cars in both Europe and the States on business trips and found the top 3 to be Ford, Cadillac and Toyota. BMW, Volvo etc. did nothing for me. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value