Used 2018 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 70k
Bluetooth Connection
Fresh Powder Grey; Cloth Seat Trim
2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 78k

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK696110

Stock: JK696110

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-02-2020