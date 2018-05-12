Used 2018 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me
- 24,275 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,747$2,748 Below Market
Suburban Nissan of Farmington Hills - Farmington Hills / Michigan
CARFAX One-Owner. 2018 Graphite Blue Metallic Nissan NV200 SV FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **TONS OF CARGO ROOM**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NAVIGATION/GPS/NAV**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **REAR BACK UP CAMERA**, **REAR BACKUP SENSORS**, **COMPLETELY DETAILED AND SANITIZED**, NV200 SV, 4D Cargo Van, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Graphite Blue Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.**WELCOME OUT OF STATE SHOPPERS** Allow our experienced staff to arrange your purchase/trade/financing and shipping!! We make it easy!***VIP Appointments*** Just tell us when and we will be ready for you with a completely sanitized vehicle for your inspection, here or at your location.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN0JK690009
Stock: H520460A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 69,102 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,997$1,239 Below Market
Driver's Mart - Winter Park / Florida
Clean CarFax Vehicle History, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Fresh Powder 2018 Nissan NV200 SVOdometer is 15484 miles below market average!24/26 City/Highway MPGFAST & EASY CREDIT APPROVAL!! This vehicle is offered pre-reconditioned and is backed by our market-leading 5-day, 300-mile return policy. If you're not happy with your purchase, just bring it back for a full refund or exchange, plain and simple. Serving all of central Florida, including Orlando, Oviedo, Winter Park, Casselberry, Longwood, Sanford, Winter Garden, Winter Springs, Lake Mary, Maitland, Apopka, and Kissimmee. Dealer Document Processing Fee of $899 not included. VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN5JK693696
Stock: JK693696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 44,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,222$1,982 Below Market
Washington Ford - Washington / Pennsylvania
NAVIGATION - REAR CAMERA - CARGO VAN - Full Power, 1-OWNER !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN3JK693583
Stock: 000X7379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 15,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$994 Below Market
C.H. Urness Motor Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - The Dalles / Oregon
The vehicle embodies class and sophistication with its refined white exterior. Front wheel drive on the vehicle gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This mini van has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The Nissan NV200 has an automatic transmission. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. This minivan provides a lot of room for passengers. Long family road trips will not only be comfortable, but fun.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN1JK698376
Stock: 698376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,656 miles
$18,499$568 Below Market
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! Fresh Powder 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. 24/26 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7JK695370
Stock: 19894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 62,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,980$1,699 Below Market
Russ Darrow Nissan of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
READY FOR WORK! 2018 Nissan NV200 SV Fresh Powder FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VCARFAX One-Owner. CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, CARFAX(R) 1-OWNER, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN4JK693608
Stock: NPS12779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 27,237 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,600
Toyota Marin - San Rafael / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 19854 miles below market average!3-DAY MONEY BACK GUARANTEE.. SIMPLE PRICE, SIMPLE PROCESS, SIMPLE PAYMENT, OUR BEST PRICE, UPFRONT, ALWAYS BELOW MARKET. SAVE COUNTLESS HOURS, FREE ANNUAL INSPECTION. BUY 100% ONLINE. Recent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN3JK704985
Stock: D60746KD
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 70,810 miles
$13,989$1,577 Below Market
AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
[F02] Back Door Glass Package Bluetooth Connection Fresh Powder Grey; Cloth Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Buick GMC Laurel's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this ** 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 70k with **** When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. The interior of this Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 78k has been through meticulous inspection and could almost pass for a brand new vehicle. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. You'll instantly stand out with this hard-to-find 2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo SV, 78k. Be sure to prepare yourself to get noticed in this ultra rare Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK696110
Stock: JK696110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 40,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,488$331 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
Recent Arrival!This 2018 Nissan NV200 S will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.24/26 City/Highway MPG 24/26 City/Highway MPGPrices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Back-up camera, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7JK690802
Stock: 690802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 23,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,888
Antwerpen Nissan - Clarksville / Maryland
Antwerpen Nissan is dedicated to making your purchase experience Easy, Fun, and Enjoyable. We will do whatever we can to save you Time, Money, and Hassle. Experience the Antwerpen Advantage. Call us at 410-531-5703 www.antwerpennissan.com ****Sale price includes $1,000 Finance Discount for Financing thru dealer lender.****Home Delivery! 2018 Nissan NV200 SV WhiteRecent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK704674
Stock: NX2476AR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 42,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,300
Performance Ford East Hanover - East Hanover / New Jersey
Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, FRESH POWDER, [U35] NAVIGATION MANUAL. This Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo Features the Following Options [U01] NAVIGATION PACKAGE -inc: Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation Mobile Apps, Nissan navigation system w/voice guidance, 5.8' color touch-screen display, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices, weather, movie listings and stock info) and USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, [F04] SLIDING GLASS DOOR PACKAGE (PASSENGER SIDE) -inc: passenger side sliding door privacy glass and back door privacy glass w/wire mesh, Back Door Glass Defroster, Interior Rear View Mirror , [L92] ALL SEASON FLOOR MATS, Wheels: 15' x 5.5 JJ Steel w/Full Covers, Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT), Tires: 185/60R15 High-Load AS. Stop By Today You've earned this- stop by Performance Ford of East Hanover located at 189 Route 10 E, Hanover, NJ 07936 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN5JK693052
Stock: E0895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 2,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,998
CarMax Dulles - Now Open - Sterling / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN9JK690073
Stock: 19393052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,188 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$565 Below Market
Shamrock Group - Pleasant Grove / Utah
NAVIGATION, APPLE CAR-PLAY, BACK-UP CAMERA, SHELVES & CUBBYS, BULK-HEAD, 2018 NISSAN NV200 CARGO VAN, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, CLEAN TITLE, NON SMOKER, WHITE WITH GRAY CLOTH, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS, 4 CYLINDER 2.0L 39,188 MILES, PRICE $17,995 USED ***Call Kellen 801 361 9796, Jake 801 669 0817, Stephanie 801 358 8010, or Brady 801 368 7676*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY, SEE OUR INVENTORY AT - www.shamrockautogroup.com. Our Address is 203 North 2000 West, Pleasant Grove, UT *** WE ARE AVAILABLE WEEKDAYS, EVENINGS, AND WEEKENDS.***TRADE-INS WELCOME *** FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH GREAT RATES **We are a PREFERRED DEALER with the following Credit Unions, Mountain America, America First, Deseret First, Utah Community, Alpine, Security Services & many others, RATES AS LOW AS 3.99% OAC, CALL US ANYTIME AT 801 361 9796 for Details *** Why buy from us? *** 1. WE ARE DIFFERENT & Promise You a Pleasant Buying Experience, We make the buying process simple. 2.Our Fees are Low. Nobody Beats our Out the Door Pricing, We will tell you the Out the Door Price Immediately. Just Ask. *** 3. We are Car Guys NOT Commissioned Salesmen & have more than 75 Years Combined Experience in the Automotive Industry.*** 4.Shamrock Group is a FULL SERVICE automobile dealer. We have the ability to Affordably Extend the Bumper to Bumper Warranty for Your Specific Driving needs (up to 8 Years or 125K Miles). Ask for Details. 5. BUY FROM SOMEONE THAT CAN TAKE CARE OF YOU AFTER THE SALE. We use one the Finest Auto Repair Shop in the State, MAJOR LEAGUE AUTO REPAIR located at 1983 West State Street, Pleasant Grove, UT. Call Major League at 801 701-8891 for any of your auto repair needs. Mention Shamrock and they will give you $10 off any Castrol Oil Change.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN1JK691444
Stock: JK691444
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,000$786 Below Market
Gastonia Nissan - Gastonia / North Carolina
Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..Fresh Powder 2018 Nissan NV200 SV 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16VRecent Arrival! 24/26 City/Highway MPGFor more information or please contact ESIMS@mygastonianissan.com. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price. At Gastonia Nissan we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Cadillac, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, , Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving the Gastonia and the greater Charlotte area and South Carolina area along with these great communities: Belmont, Mt Holly, Stanley , Cramerton , Dallas , Bessemer City , Kings Mountain, Shelby, York, Clover , Lincolnton, Huntersville, Rock Hill , Concord, Mint Hill, Matthews, Harrisburg, Indian Trail, Hickory, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN6JK701711
Stock: N695865A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 20,898 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,600
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
Recently upgraded and revamped... Though not perfect, because the amount of upgrades or rehab possibilities are endless on RV's and are the opinion of each owner.The previous engineer owner's notes: I built this van out to take an extended vanlife break starting last year. I set out in from Chicago to the east coast, then started my way west to California. I found what I was looking for, and now my vanlife journey is at an end... but this van is just getting started! Please reach out if you have any questions.Selling a gently used Nissan NV200 SV compact cargo van, fully converted and road tested in excellent condition and ready for your vanlife.** Van Specs **- Exterior Length: 186.3"- 14.5G Fuel Capacity- Manufacturer Specs: 24city/26hwy MPG. Actual Performance (fully loaded on-the-road avg): 23MPG mostly hwy miles- 2.0L engine- Front-wheel drive** Solar/Power **- 2 Renogy 100W 12V Polycrystalline Solar Panels (total 200W @12V)- Rover MPPT Charge Controller, 20A- 2 Renogy 12v 100Ah Rechargeable Deep Cycle Pure Gel Batteries (total 200Ah @12V)- Samlex Solar PST-600-12 Pure Sine Wave inverter, 600W- Samlex Remote Control- Fastronix SPST 20A Heavy Duty toggle switch [on/off for solar panels]- Master Battery Switch [on/off for batteries]- Bay Marine Single MRBF Terminal Fuse Block and 80A Fuse Kit, with extra fuses** Electronics **- Costway 54 Qt Portable Fridge/Freezer [either a fridge OR a freeze at any given time (not both)]- 6 LEDLight Silver Recessed Ceiling Lights - 3w, Soft Warm White on dimmer switch- 2 Ventline Vanair Roof Vent s/ Fan- 2 Onyhen Low Voltage DC Motor Speed Controllers [for vent fans]- Algoo 12V 6" Clip-on Cooling Fan- 2 Dual 12V USB charger sockets @4.2A (making a total of 4 USB devices, @2.1A each)- Blue Sea Systems ST Blade Fuse Block - 12 Circuits w/ Negative Bus and Cover- 4 bayite LCD digital displays: showing Solar/Battery performance- Akface 12V Portable Air Compressor- AstroAI Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150PSI- Battery Tender 4A Selectable Charger- Battery Tender 25ft extension cable** Interior Design **- Cedar-lined walls and ceiling.- Custom bench-style seat with hinged-access storage beneath and behind.- The bench folds out to a bed, very comfortable for 1 person (I'm 5'7").- 6" Futon Mattress, professionally re-upholstered into comWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 18MT57-20Very well kept! Please reach out if you have any questions 660-646-3455 Check out our other Class A, Class B, Class C Motorhomes, Campervans, Van Conversions, Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels, Camper Vans and Toy Haulers https://wowcarbuying.com/rvs
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN7JK702396
Stock: 18MT57
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 19,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,998
Hoselton Chevrolet - East Rochester / New York
CLEAN HISTORY & NO ACCIDENTS, BACK UP CAMERA, Back Door Glass Defroster, Back Door Glass Package, Cruise Control Package, Interior Rear View Mirror. Included with our Pre-Owned Promise you will received: * 12 Months or 12k mile Wearable Item Coverage * 6 Months or 6k mile Major Item Coverage * Love or Leave it Promise with 3 Day Refunds or 30 Day Exchanges * 12 Months of Roadside Assistance and much more!! Click her for complete details http://www.hoselton.com/about-us/hoselton-preowned-promise/ Please call us @ (585) 662-2670 with any questions and to check availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN8JK698861
Stock: 0N0248A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 60,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,892
Weber Chevrolet Creve Coeur - Creve Coeur / Missouri
2018 Nissan NV200 SV **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE**, **I-POD ADAPTER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REAR VIEW BACKUP CAMERA**, **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION**, **SUPER CLEAN**, **CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT**, 2 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM/CD Radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Back Door Glass Defroster, Back Door Glass Package, Brake assist, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Interior Rear View Mirror, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control, Wheels: 15" x 5.5 JJ Steel w/Full Covers. Odometer is 11496 miles below market average! WHY BUY FROM US: Since 1902 this family owned & operated dealership has provided the Saint Louis Community and our neighbors quality new and pre-owned vehicles at fair prices. We will be here for you PERIOD! Our Goal is to give you the Best Car Buying Experience You Will Ever Have.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KN2JK694742
Stock: P13538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,888$215 Below Market
John's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
* GREAT DEAL AT $17,888 * * Check out this 2018 Nissan NV200 SV * * 2018 ** Nissan * * NV200 * This Fresh Powder 2018 Nissan NV200 SV might be just the cargo van for you. Flaunting a sleek white exterior and a gray interior. Come see us today and see this one in person!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan NV200 SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N6CM0KNXJK704191
Stock: 37724
Certified Pre-Owned: No
