Used 2018 Nissan NV200 for Sale Near Me

236 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NV200 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    24,275 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,747

    $2,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 S

    69,102 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,997

    $1,239 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    44,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,222

    $1,982 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 S

    15,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $994 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    28,656 miles

    $18,499

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    62,675 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,980

    $1,699 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    27,237 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,600

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    70,810 miles

    $13,989

    $1,577 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 S

    40,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,488

    $331 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    23,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,888

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    42,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,300

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    2,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    39,188 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $565 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    68,422 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    20,898 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,600

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 S

    19,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $18,998

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    60,604 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,892

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan NV200 SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan NV200 SV

    38,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,888

    $215 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan NV200 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan NV200
  4. Used 2018 Nissan NV200

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan NV200

Read recent reviews for the Nissan NV200
Overall Consumer Rating
21 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 2
    (100%)
Nissan NV 200 timing chain
G. Martin,12/05/2018
S 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
If you are looking for a commercial van, don't buy a Nissan. My timing chain broke at only 147000 miles. The dealer did all oil changes and required maintenance. The chain should last the life of the engine, which according to everyone I talked to at Nissan is only as long as the warranty. Nissan does not stand by their vehicles and I will never by another one.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
NV200
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan NV200 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings