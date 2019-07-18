Used 2014 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me
- 45,907 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,995$1,138 Below Market
eLease Returns - San Ramon / California
***S8 QUATTRO****LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE IN BRAND NEW CONDITION**ALL FACTORY PAINT**NON SMOKER OR ODORS**CLEAN CARFAX**VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BOSE DPS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SATELLITE RADIO**22 WAY MULTI CONTOUR MASSAGING HEATED-VENTED SEATS**S8 DRIVER ASSIST PKG**ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION**DYNAMIC STEERING WITH PADDLE SHIFT**LED HEADLIGHTS WITH AUTO HIGH BEAM**DUAL PAIN BREAK RESISTANT GLASS** AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-GO**AUDI FORWARD PRE-SENSE PLUS BRAKING**SIDE BLIND SPOT ASSIST**POWER SIDE/REAR SUNSHADES**FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS**360 CAMERAS**FINANCING/WARRANTIES AVAILABLE..O.A.C.**4 NEW TIRES** Visit e Lease Returns online at www.leasereturns.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 925-418-7237 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD0EN002950
Stock: 9790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,062 miles
$37,144$1,210 Below Market
Harper Audi - Knoxville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD8EN007331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995$599 Below Market
Salem Auto - Salem / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD0EN005590
Stock: 5590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,212 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$37,995
Silver Star Motors - Tallmadge / Ohio
All paperwork relating to financing/purchase of a vehicle is available to be done at the comfort of your home. Vehicles can also be shipped right to your door step. Contact us for details on how you can purchase your new vehicle without leaving your home .2014 Audi S8 Quattro S Tiptronic. .4.0L Twin Turbo V8 Engine. .8-Speed Automatic Transmission. .Daytona Gray Pearl Effect. .Lunar Silver interior. .Great Color Combo!. ~~~For more photos visit ~~~SILVERSTARAKRON.COM~~~Call: 330-990-5800 ~~~ ~~~Driver Assistance Package. .Adaptive Cruise controls. .Audi Pre Sense plus ~~~Cold Weather Package. .Heated Steering wheel. .Heated rear seats. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ .Keyless entry. .Keyless start .Navigation. .Backup Up Camera. .Birds eye view camera system. .Parking sensors. .Power sunroof. .K40 Radar Detection. .Audi Dynamic steering. .Adaptive Air suspension. .Massage front seats. .Memory front seats. .Heated front seats. .ventilated front seats. .Heated rear seats. .Rear passenger climate controls. .Suede headliners. .Four-zone automatic climate controls. .Valcona Leather seats W/ Extended leather package. .AM/FM/XM Radio. .Bluetooth Audio. .BOSE Surround sound system. .Full LED Headlights. .High beam assistant. .Universal Garage door opener. .20 Alloy Wheels. ~~~Nationwide shipping available~~~ ..MOST VEHICLES QUALIFY FOR EXTENDED WARRANTIES PLEASE ASK DEALER FOR FURTHER INFORMATION.....IT IS CUSTOMERS RESPONSIBILITY TO DOUBLE CHECK ALL OPTIONS AND ACCESSORIES.. Eye it try it buy it!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD8EN004607
Stock: 351-EN004607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 76,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$37,777
Greater Chicago Motors - Glendale Heights / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD6EN005156
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,659 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,988
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Audi S8 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 4.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Daytona Gray Pearl Effect with a Lunar Silver Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Audi is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Active Seatbelts Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear-Side Airbags, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD4EN008802
Stock: 20659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 61,403 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,680
BMW of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
S8 trim. Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, Nav System, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Turbo Charged Engine, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, LANE ASSIST PACKAGE. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air. Audi S8 with PHANTOM BLACK PEARL EFFECT exterior and NOUGAT BROWN interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 520 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: BANG & OLUFSEN ADVANCED SOUND SYSTEM 19 speakers, 1,400 watts, Dolby Digital 5.1, and noise compensation, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT pedestrian detection, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, 20-95 mph operation w/coast, 4 distance settings, stop and go functionality, resume and accelerate features, stalk on steering column, speed shown in driver information display, and enhanced braking guard (ability to initiate a full-stop below 30 km/h), Audi Pre Sense Plus, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Rear Seat Pass-Through w/Ski Bag Not available when refrigerator is present, Heated Steering Wheel, LANE ASSIST PACKAGE 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, shift paddles (without S8 logo), Audi Lane Assist. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: "As for blending the highest levels of luxury and performance, you'd be hard pressed to do better than the 520-horsepower Audi S8." -KBB.com. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: We treat our Massachusetts friends and neighbors like family, and we won't treat you any differently. We proudly serve drivers in Worcester, Shrewsbury, Harvard, Northbridge, and Southbridge and are part of the McGovern Auto Group. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD8EN005112
Stock: BU770A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 66,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,995$2,164 Below Market
Alfa Romeo of Wilmington Pike - Chadds Ford / Pennsylvania
2015 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 17/27 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. quattro BlackReviews:* Staggering acceleration; unflappable handling; cutting-edge technology features; superbly built cabin; standard all-wheel drive. Source: Edmunds* While sharing a basic profile with its A8 cousin, the 2015 Audi S8 expresses itself through a more striking wardrobe. Aluminum optic surfacing beautifies the angular grille and side mirrors, and with LED technology on its headlights, taillights, and turn signals. Filling the corners are colossal 21-inch triple-spoke wheels and tires that cling to the road, and out back, the exclusive S8 quad oval exhaust pipes amplify the invigorating V8 growl. Stepping into the cabin of the Audi S8, the abundance of space is only the first clue of its dedication to comfort. Power sunshades on the rear and side-rear windows minimize outside glare, while the driver and passenger get spoiled with seat heaters, ventilators, and massage functions. Audi advanced key makes digging for the key a distant memory, while power closing doors make every exit an effortless one. All passengers enjoy premium Valcona leather seating and the tailored comfort of four-zone climate control. When it comes to breathtaking performance, the Audi S8 delivers. 60mph is yours in 3.9 seconds. It offers stellar handling, four-season drivability, thanks to Audi quattro. The twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 offers an awesome sum of 520hp that belies its size. A sport-tuned adaptive air suspension and quick steering give the S8 a spirited feel. Audi connect with Google Earth imagery and Wi-Fi connectivity allow for up to eight devices. The S8 also includes Audi MMI Navigation and a 14-speaker BOSE sound system with iPod integration. The S8 stays safe with an array of airbags, reminders, and lower anchors and tethers. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryPorsche Delaware is the newest member of the Piazza Auto Group. Our focus is to provide the highest quality service to create lifetime customer. We are committed to long-term growth which can only happen with your complete satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFDXFN001443
Stock: FN001443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 62,159 miles
$30,998
Texas Auto - Webster / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN025399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,142 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,988
Texas Motorcars - Addison / Texas
2013 Audi S8 This beautiful 2013 Audi S8 has a 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine with 520 horsepower and automatic transmission. Clean CARFAX with no accidents reported! Features deep tinted privacy windows, Bang & Olufsen advanced sound system, luxury leather interior, heated and cooled massaging seats, navigation, Bluetooth, 360 back up camera, moonroof, dual 10-inch rear dvd screens and LOTS more! READY for work and play! Give us a call today! We offer free delivery on select vehicles within 300 miles of our shop! Ask your salesperson for details. Financing is available with competitive rates! Get pre-approved in no time by filling out a credit application on the finance section of our website! We also offer industry leading, highly rated warranty options so you can select one perfect for your specific vehicle needs. All vehicles are priced for QUICK SALE. Call us today to see how easy it is to buy a vehicle at Texas Motorcars. Texas Motorcars in Addison is a family owned and operated business. We are committed to delivering the best possible service! Our mission is to provide Dallas/Fort Worth and the continental Unites States with hand picked, quality vehicles at no hassle prices. We can offer pre-purchase inspections, financing, warranties and more! Se habla Español! Texas Motorcars "A Better Way To Buy!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD3DN010541
Stock: 010541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,744 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,990$1,430 Below Market
Biener Audi - Great Neck / New York
As the largest Audi dealership in the Eastern region, we proudly offer the largest selection of both new and certified pre-owned vehicles in the area. But when you choose to come to Biener Audi, you're getting so much more than just a fantastic selection: You're also getting 80-plus years of customer service experience and a low-pressure car-buying experience. We've even been recognized for our outstanding service multiple times, with an Audi Magna Society award, the 2015 New York Audi Dealer of the Year title from DealerRater.com and an International Five Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences. When you come to our Audi dealership in Great Neck, NY, you'll see that we're excited to help you, from one family to another, one family at a time. CARFAX One-Owner. 2013 Audi S8 4.0T quattro 2013 Audi S8 4.0T quattro Black 4D Sedan 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic quattro Need another reason to pay us a visit? Here's why you should come to Biener Audi: By shopping with us, you'll have a positive, honest experience with no hidden dealer fees, dealer administration fees, dealer prep fees or any other surprises. When you come in for your scheduled service appointment, you'll receive a complimentary car wash. You'll never have to worry when you need a rental that's up to your high standards since we have the largest Audi loaner car fleet in the region, right here at our dealership. We have a drive-in, climate-controlled service drive for your comfort and convenience. We offer a free local shuttle service for service customers who need to go about their busy days. If you choose to wait, our service waiting area is comfortable and spacious, with HDTV, laptop stations, coffee, snacks, refreshments and free Wi-Fi. We offer a state-of-the-art service facility with factory-trained technicians and support staff who can answer all your questions, and have extended weekday service pickup hours for your convenience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD9DN010026
Stock: U18522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 84,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$28,995$988 Below Market
Exclusive Auto Haus - Roselle / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN029324
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,428 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$33,786
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, S8 4.0T quattro, 4D Sedan, 4.0L V8 TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Ice Silver Metallic, AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Navigation System. Clean CARFAX. 2013 Audi S8 4.0T 15/26 City/Highway MPG Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD7DN027584
Stock: C31459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 46,120 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$35,997
Flagship Motorcars of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
$772.95 INVESTED IN A RIGOROUS 164 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, OIL CHANGE, AND FULL INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL! SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi S8 includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OUR SHOWROOMS ARE NOW OPEN Visit Us Online Or In Store Today! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG Audi pre sense plus, Audi lane assist, Audi adaptive cruise control w/stop go functionality, NIGHT VISION ASSISTANT, COLD WEATHER PKG heated steering wheel, ski sack w/rear pass through, heated rear seats, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, All Wheel Drive, Keyless Entry. Audi S8 with DAYTONA GRAY PEARL EFFECT exterior and BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 520 HP at 5400 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT CarAndDriver.com's review says 'It's our current favorite flagship sedan, having bested the BMW 7-series and Jaguar XJ in a comparison test.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD2DN020123
Stock: F11029A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 69,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$40,649
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * 69K Low Miles * 2015 Audi S8 4.0T * quattro All Wheel Drive * Cold Weather Package * 21" Wheel Package * Heads-Up Display * Heated front seats * Heated Rear Seats * Heated Steering Wheel * Power moonroof * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today! Audi Denver is the area’s premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD5FN021101
Stock: ATFN021101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 74,374 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,599
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new battery! Cold Weather Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Daytona Gray Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2013 Audi S8 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Quality and prestige abound with this Audi S8 . Comfort. Performance. Safety. Enjoy all three with this well-appointed AWD 2013 Audi. One of the best things about this Audi S8 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi S8 . Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Audi S8, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2013 Audi S8: The long-wheelbase version of the A8, the A8L, is now slightly longer than the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, bringing an exceptionally roomy interior. The A8 still manages to feel more nimble and responsive than would ever be expected for such a large vehicle. A number of other tech features, such as the industry-first full LED headlamps and the next-generation touchpad MMI interface inside, are market standouts. Interesting features of this model are Strong acceleration, extensive driver-safety and accident-avoidance features, excellent MMI interface, responsive handling, and fuel efficiency All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD1DN033820
Stock: DN033820
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 79,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,861$1,759 Below Market
Audi Wilmington - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUK2AFD3FN008007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,588 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$38,800
INFINITI of Suitland - Suitland / Maryland
***Customer Friendly, MARKET BASED NO HAGGLE PRICING Updated Regularly To Match Changing Market Conditions.*Navigation*, *Bluetooth*, *Power Sunroof/Moonroof*, *Active Cruise Control*, *Heated & Cooled Front Seats*, *Heated Seats F&R*, *Heated Front Seats*, *Rear View Camera*, *Sport Package*, *SIRUIS Satellite Radio*, *Blind Spot Sensors*, 9.0J x 21" 5-Triple-Spoke Design Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/DVD Navigation, Audi Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Audi Pre Sense Plus, Audi Side Assist, Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System, Cold Weather Package, Driver Assistance Package, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rear Seat Pass-Through w/Ski Bag, Rear Window Blind.Odometer is 21617 miles below market average!***CARFAX CERTIFIED! ***VALUE PRICED BELOW MARKET! Call Passport INFINITI of Suitland at (240) 695-5500 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 4731 Auth Place Marlow Heights, MD 20746. All of our vehicles are researched and priced regularly using LIVE MARKET PRICING TECHNOLOGY to ensure that you always receive the best overall market value. ASK US FOR THE VALUE REPORT ON THIS VEHICLE! We are a PureCars Platinum Dealer. 2013 Audi S8 Ice Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFD1DN010358
Stock: P31563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
