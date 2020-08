Used 2014 Audi S8 for Sale Near Me

eLease Returns - San Ramon / California

***S8 QUATTRO****LOCAL ONE OWNER TRADE IN BRAND NEW CONDITION**ALL FACTORY PAINT**NON SMOKER OR ODORS**CLEAN CARFAX**VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH**NAVIGATION SYSTEM**BOSE DPS PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH SATELLITE RADIO**22 WAY MULTI CONTOUR MASSAGING HEATED-VENTED SEATS**S8 DRIVER ASSIST PKG**ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION**DYNAMIC STEERING WITH PADDLE SHIFT**LED HEADLIGHTS WITH AUTO HIGH BEAM**DUAL PAIN BREAK RESISTANT GLASS** AUDI ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP-GO**AUDI FORWARD PRE-SENSE PLUS BRAKING**SIDE BLIND SPOT ASSIST**POWER SIDE/REAR SUNSHADES**FRONT/REAR PARK SENSORS**360 CAMERAS**FINANCING/WARRANTIES AVAILABLE..O.A.C.**4 NEW TIRES** Visit e Lease Returns online at www.leasereturns.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 925-418-7237 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi S8 quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUD2AFD0EN002950

Stock: 9790

Certified Pre-Owned: No