Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,452$36,110$39,111
Clean$32,719$35,311$38,237
Average$31,254$33,714$36,489
Rough$29,788$32,116$34,741
2018 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,272$21,537$24,095
Clean$18,850$21,061$23,557
Average$18,005$20,108$22,480
Rough$17,161$19,155$21,403
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,393$23,892$26,714
Clean$20,925$23,364$26,118
Average$19,987$22,307$24,924
Rough$19,050$21,250$23,730
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,851$29,394$32,264
Clean$26,263$28,744$31,543
Average$25,087$27,444$30,101
Rough$23,911$26,143$28,660
2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,844$31,594$34,698
Clean$28,213$30,895$33,922
Average$26,949$29,497$32,372
Rough$25,685$28,099$30,821
2018 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,595$23,024$25,766
Clean$20,144$22,514$25,190
Average$19,241$21,496$24,039
Rough$18,339$20,477$22,888
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,504$28,008$30,835
Clean$24,945$27,388$30,146
Average$23,828$26,149$28,768
Rough$22,711$24,910$27,391
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,540$25,003$27,783
Clean$22,046$24,450$27,163
Average$21,059$23,343$25,921
Rough$20,071$22,237$24,680
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,061 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,061 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $18,850 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,061 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Ford Explorer ranges from $17,161 to $24,095, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.