Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,452
|$36,110
|$39,111
|Clean
|$32,719
|$35,311
|$38,237
|Average
|$31,254
|$33,714
|$36,489
|Rough
|$29,788
|$32,116
|$34,741
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,272
|$21,537
|$24,095
|Clean
|$18,850
|$21,061
|$23,557
|Average
|$18,005
|$20,108
|$22,480
|Rough
|$17,161
|$19,155
|$21,403
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,393
|$23,892
|$26,714
|Clean
|$20,925
|$23,364
|$26,118
|Average
|$19,987
|$22,307
|$24,924
|Rough
|$19,050
|$21,250
|$23,730
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,851
|$29,394
|$32,264
|Clean
|$26,263
|$28,744
|$31,543
|Average
|$25,087
|$27,444
|$30,101
|Rough
|$23,911
|$26,143
|$28,660
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,844
|$31,594
|$34,698
|Clean
|$28,213
|$30,895
|$33,922
|Average
|$26,949
|$29,497
|$32,372
|Rough
|$25,685
|$28,099
|$30,821
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,595
|$23,024
|$25,766
|Clean
|$20,144
|$22,514
|$25,190
|Average
|$19,241
|$21,496
|$24,039
|Rough
|$18,339
|$20,477
|$22,888
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,504
|$28,008
|$30,835
|Clean
|$24,945
|$27,388
|$30,146
|Average
|$23,828
|$26,149
|$28,768
|Rough
|$22,711
|$24,910
|$27,391
Estimated values
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,540
|$25,003
|$27,783
|Clean
|$22,046
|$24,450
|$27,163
|Average
|$21,059
|$23,343
|$25,921
|Rough
|$20,071
|$22,237
|$24,680