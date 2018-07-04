Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me
- 39,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$21,297
Alta Mere DriveTime - Fort Worth / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK3H1032509
Stock: 1040227553
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,997$1,912 Below Market
Weston Volvo Cars - Davie / Florida
WE ARE OPEN! HOME DELIVERY SERVICE - ANYWHERE, ANY TIME!V60 Cross Country T5, 4D Wagon, Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, Automatic with Geartronic, AWD, Silver, Off-Black Leather, ** VOLVO CERTIFIED **, All Routine Mainenance Up to Date, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cargo Net, Convenience Package, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Fresh Detail, Front Park Assist, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Leather, Like New Condition, Local Trade, NONSmoker, Rear Park Assist Camera, SERVICE RECORD(S) AVAILABLE. CARFAX One-Owner.Certified. 22/30 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 SilverVolvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK0H1037585
Stock: 16944P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 42,670 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,239$1,528 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Climate Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Onyx Black Metallic 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum 22/30 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWM5H1025403
Stock: PV3128
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-05-2020
- 59,190 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,900$3,974 Below Market
Tasca Kia - Johnston / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK5H1024847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,385 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$19,999$412 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $5531 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK3H1031103
Stock: B304682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 28,353 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,624$1,061 Below Market
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2996 miles below market average! Navigation / GPS, Leather, Rear Camera, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Won't Last!, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cargo Net, Convenience Package, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Front Park Assist, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Rear Park Assist Camera. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Crystal White Pearl 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 22/30 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK5H1037744
Stock: PV3124
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- 23,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,950$259 Below Market
Foreign Traffic - Allison Park / Pennsylvania
The Volvo V60 Cross Country is a sporty, dynamic wagon combining excellent performance and great versatility. For 2017 the I4 turbo engine gives you performance and power with great reliability. You also have all the comfort features making it a luxurious cabin. You’ll have heated steering wheel, heated seats, collision avoidance, blind spot monitoring, rear view camera and much more. Mechanical · 2.0L I4 Turbocharged Engine · 4 Cylinder Engine · ABS Brakes · All Wheel Drive · 8 – Speed Automatic Transmission Premium Options · Back-Up Camera · Blind Spot Monitor · Bluetooth Connection · Climate Control · Cross-Traffic Alert · Heated Front Seat(s) · Heated Rear Seat(s) · Heated Steering Wheel · Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors · Keyless Start · Lane Departure Warning · Lane Keeping Assist · Multi-Zone A/C · Navigation System · Power Driver Seat · Power Passenger Seat · Rain Sensing Wipers · Rear Parking Aid · Satellite Radio · Seat Memory · Tire Pressure Monitor · Wi-Fi Hotspot Other Options · A/C · Adjustable Steering Wheel · AM/FM Stereo · Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror · Automatic Headlights · Auxiliary Audio Input · Brake Assist · Bucket Seats · Cargo Shade · CD Player · Child Safety Locks · Cruise Control · Daytime Running Lights · Driver Adjustable Lumbar · Driver Air Bag · Driver Vanity Mirror · Engine Immobilizer · Floor Mats · Front Head Air Bag · Front Side Air Bag · HD Radio · Heated Mirrors · Intermittent Wipers · Keyless Entry · Leather Steering Wheel · Mirror Memory · MP3 Player · Pass-Through Rear Seat · Passenger Adjustable Lumbar · Passenger Air Bag · Passenger Air Bag Sensor · Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror · Passenger Vanity Mirror · Power Door Locks · Power Folding Mirrors · Power Mirror(s) · Power Steering · Power Windows · Rear Bench Seat · Rear Defrost · Rear Head Air Bag · Remote Engine Start · Security System · Stability Control · Steering Wheel Audio Controls · Telematics · Traction Control · Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode · Trip Computer · Universal Garage Door Opener · Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Safety/Security · On-Call Plus Emergency SoS · Airbag Occupancy Sensor · DSTC Electronic Stability Control (Esc) · Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags · Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning · Rear Child Safety Locks · Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags · Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags · Rear Parking Sensors · ABS And Driveline Traction Control STOP IN TODAY OR GIVE US A CALL FOR A TEST DRIVE! 724-449-9999 Foreign Traffic 4813 William Flynn Hwy, Allison Park, PA 15101 www.foreign-traffic.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK1H1029673
Stock: 3396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,367 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$25,991$571 Below Market
The Autobarn Volvo Cars Oak Park - Oak Park / Illinois
**NAVIGATION**, **TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM PACKAGE**, **19" ALLOY WHEELS**, **PIANO BLACK WOOD INLAYS**, V60 Cross Country T5, 4D Wagon, Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged, AWD, Passion Red, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Cargo Net, Climate Package, Convenience Package, Driver Alert Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Park Assist, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Windshield, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzles, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Interior Air Quality System (IAQS), Keyless Drive, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Piano Black Wood Inlays, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Park Assist Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Technology Package, Traction control, Wheels: 19" Bor Matte Black Alloy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG We here at the Autobarn are a Market Value Store on all pre-owned cars. With our independent 3rd party partner, we are able to compare over 100,000 vehicles and the data as far as mileage, equipment, and pricing in our market. This allows us to price our vehicles extremely competitive and help reduce your stress when buying a vehicle with us. Complimentary vehicle history reports are available upon request.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK6H1030740
Stock: VP2866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T530,668 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$26,590
Kline Volvo Cars - Maplewood / Minnesota
Certified. Osmium Gray Metallic 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 AWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, BLIS-Blind Spot Monitoring. Seat Belt Recall. Call for Details. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Transferable Warranty * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 170+ Point Inspection Here at Kline Volvo, every one of our pre-owned vehicles has been meticulously inspected, has a clean title and includes a free AutoCheck history report. This creates a premier vehicle selection for a premier customer experience. Schedule a test-drive by calling Kline Volvo, today! Here at Kline Volvo every one of our pre-owned vehicles has been meticulously inspected has a clean title and includes a free AutoCheck history report. This creates a premier vehicle selection for a premier customer experience. Schedule a test-drive by calling Kline Volvo today! Thank you! ... Family owned and operated since 1972 Kline Volvo of Maplewood continues to be recognized as one of the premier dealerships in the country. Ranked #1 in customer service receiving numerous Service Satisfaction and Sales awards including being recognized as the 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 Excellence Award Winners. Kline Volvo's extra commitment to service extends to all its customers with to-the-door shipping for those out-of-state and the affordable VIP package for luxury perks. Please visit our state-of-the-art facility where it is hassle-free and minutes from anywhere. If you'd like to make an appointment call Kline Volvo's sales team at 651-481-9600. Reviews: * An elegant choice if you can't decide between sedan or crossover; enhanced light off-road capabilities; front seats are very comfortable. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2H1037930
Stock: V11090
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- 26,083 milesGood Deal
$24,000$2,002 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK7H1040452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,995$1,260 Below Market
Kundert Volvo Cars of Hasbrouck Heights - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
THIS CRYSTAL WHITE METALLIC 2017 V60 CROSS COUNTRY T-5 WAGON HAS 32,000 MILES. IT IS A ONE OWNER VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX AND A GREAT SERVICE HISTORY. IT HAS AN OFF BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, REAR PARKING CAMERA, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD VOLVO CERTIFIED! THAT COVERAGE IS GOOD THROUGH: MAY 31ST OF 2022 WITH UNLIMITED MILEAGE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK9H1037486
Stock: 31390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- certified
2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T531,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,599$1,096 Below Market
Prestige Volvo Cars - East Hanover / New Jersey
Convenience Package 1,500.00 Cargo Net HomeLink? Integrated Garage Door Opener Keyless Drive Rear Park Assist Camera Electric Power Steering Personalization Technology Package 1,500.00 Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection w/Auto Brake Distance Alert Driver Alert Control Lane Keeping Aid Road Sign information Active High Beam Blind Spot Information System Package 925.00 Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Front and Rear Park Assist Metallic Paint 595.00 Protection Package* 265.00 Heated Front Seats 500.00 500.00 Destination Charge 995.00 Total Suggested Retail Price: $ 48,480.00. 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Certified by Volvo AWD Automatic with Geartronic Drive-E 2.0L I4 16V Turbocharged Crystal White Pearl Certified. Volvo Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1-Year complimentary Volvo On Call app. Remote climate control, locks, fuel, maintenance & driving journal. Vehicle History Report with Buyback Guarantee. Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/Unlimited Mile upgradeable up to 10 years (calculated from the original in-service date & zero miles) * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 170+ Point InspectionRecent Arrival!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK1H1036851
Stock: 4784P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 45,023 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$22,500$1,713 Below Market
McGovern Buick GMC - Westborough / Massachusetts
** McGovern Certified ** Backup Camera ** Bluetooth ** Clean Carfax ** Heated Leather Seats ** Navigation System ** Power Moonroof/Sunroof ** Great New England SUV ** Reliable ** AWD ** Carfax Certified ** Clean ** This superb V60 Cross Country is in great shape, and only has 45,023 miles. This car was kept garaged, and was very well taken care of. Features include-- ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Brake assist, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Premium audio system: Sensus Connect, Radio: High Performance AM/FM/CD, Rear fog lights, Rear Park Assist Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 18' Neso Diamond Cut Alloy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG To meet standards for McGovern certification all vehicles must pass a rigorous 160 Point inspection, and is completely serviced. Along with industry-leading heritage comes a 90 day/3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty. The vehicle is professionally detailed and hand waxed with two sets of keys, and a full tank of gas. Please call (603) 689-1500 for your personal appointment. Your time is important and want to help you save it. Thank you for choosing Toyota of Nashua!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK5H1026792
Stock: SB1582X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 26,126 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerFair Deal
$20,999
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4152 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2H1041251
Stock: M302527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-28-2020
- 38,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,825
Leith BMW - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWM6H1031159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,094 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,999
Absolute Auto Center - Murfreesboro / Tennessee
This Volvo V60 Cross Country has a strong Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" Neso Diamond Cut Alloy, Valet Function.*Packages That Make Driving the Volvo V60 Cross Country An Experience*Trip computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Geartronic Automatic -inc: Start/Stop and Adaptive Shift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Touring suspension, Tires: P235/50VR18 Pirelli AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Side Impact Beams, Sensus Navigation with Mapcare, Roof Rack Rails Only, Roll-Up Cargo Cover.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Absolute Auto Center graded the Overall Condition of this vehicle as Excellent. Clean, non-smoker interior! According to Carfax's history report: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Absolute Auto Center located at 415 S E Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK2H1041492
Stock: 1492
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 39,397 milesTheft history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,990
Finest Auto Wholesale - Twinsburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK3H1040402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,521 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,000
Volvo Cars Winston Salem - Winston Salem / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Leather, Extended Warranty Available, Sunroof / Moonroof, Bluetooth, Rear Back Up Camera, 200 Point Inspection, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Package, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Cargo Net, Convenience Package, Electric Power Steering Personalization, Front Park Assist, Heated Front Seats, HomeLink Integrated Garage Door Opener, Keyless Drive, Rear Park Assist Camera. FREE Oil Changes, State Inspections, Tire Rotations & Car Washes FOR LIFE! 200 Point Inspection. CARFAX One-Owner. Black Stone 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 22/30 City/Highway MPG Our Internet Value Pricing Mission at Volvo Cars Winston Salem is to present Value Pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Pricing is achieved by polling over 70,000 pre-owned websites hourly. This ensures that everyone of our customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for many years, we realized that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV440MWK5H1037243
Stock: PV3337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
