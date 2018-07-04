Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

Disclaimer, I’ve only driven it for a week. It was a 2017 T5, 2.0 four cylinder turbo, black on Black. The steering feel could be adjusted to three levels of “heaviness”, which is a fun feature. The car feels very tightly put together, seats are bolstered although the big bottomed individuals may feel they are sitting on the ridge of the seat. Acceleration was fast, nimble handling (at The heaviest steering setting though, the turning radius seems to be reduced as it’s more for Autobahn driving). Suspension is firm but goes over bumps nicely, good isolation unlike what other say. Drives in slimes snow days like a champ, thanks to the Volvo unique AWD. Sound system is amazing at base trim. It’s a perfect little off-road wagon to replace the Crosstrek, X1 or any little SUV. Best for a college guy or girl with active lifestyle. It’s just such a nice car. Only gripe is it’s tag price when new. Buy a used, 2015-2017, all good, in-line 5 or 4.

Read more