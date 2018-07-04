Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country for Sale Near Me

164 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
V60 Cross Country Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 164 listings
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,574 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $21,297

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,997

    $1,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    42,670 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,239

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    59,190 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,900

    $3,974 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    23,385 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $19,999

    $412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    28,353 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,624

    $1,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    23,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,950

    $259 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Red
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    25,367 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,991

    $571 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    certified

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    30,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $26,590

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    26,083 miles
    Good Deal

    $24,000

    $2,002 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    32,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,995

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    certified

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    31,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $24,599

    $1,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Silver
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    45,023 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,500

    $1,713 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    26,126 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Fair Deal

    $20,999

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 Platinum

    38,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,825

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Gray
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    66,094 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    39,397 miles
    Theft history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in Black
    used

    2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    36,521 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Volvo V60 Cross Country searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 164 listings
  1. Home
  2. Volvo
  3. Volvo V60 Cross Country
  4. Used 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country

Consumer Reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country

Read recent reviews for the Volvo V60 Cross Country
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Tight, solid like a rock!
reg Wang,04/07/2018
T5 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Disclaimer, I’ve only driven it for a week. It was a 2017 T5, 2.0 four cylinder turbo, black on Black. The steering feel could be adjusted to three levels of “heaviness”, which is a fun feature. The car feels very tightly put together, seats are bolstered although the big bottomed individuals may feel they are sitting on the ridge of the seat. Acceleration was fast, nimble handling (at The heaviest steering setting though, the turning radius seems to be reduced as it’s more for Autobahn driving). Suspension is firm but goes over bumps nicely, good isolation unlike what other say. Drives in slimes snow days like a champ, thanks to the Volvo unique AWD. Sound system is amazing at base trim. It’s a perfect little off-road wagon to replace the Crosstrek, X1 or any little SUV. Best for a college guy or girl with active lifestyle. It’s just such a nice car. Only gripe is it’s tag price when new. Buy a used, 2015-2017, all good, in-line 5 or 4.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Volvo
V60 Cross Country
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Volvo V60 Cross Country info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings