Vehicle overview

For the last two decades, the Chevrolet Express has been a very popular choice for buyers, community groups and businesses needing a full-size passenger shuttle van. But while the Chevrolet Express itself has remained largely unchanged over the years, the full-size van market has undergone a dramatic transformation recently. In fact, things have changed so much that this Chevrolet van is now quite behind the times.

Simply put, other passenger van models do almost everything the Chevrolet Express can, but in substantially more fuel- and space-efficient ways. Not only do their standard rear passenger areas benefit from more space courtesy of more modern, less truckish designs, they offer high-roof designs that make it considerably easier to move around inside. They also offer engines that are far more fuel-efficient than Chevy's gas-guzzling V8s. Ultimately the only area where the Express still comes out ahead is in pulling a trailer, where its old-school body-on-frame design gives it an impressive 10,000-pound towing capacity. We're not sure how many passenger van shoppers really need that, though.

All of which leads us to suggest taking a look at more recent entries. Chief among them is the 2016 Ford Transit, which seems positively futuristic next to the Express. The Transit boasts superior handling and maneuverability, a choice of efficient gasoline and diesel engines, and a variety of body styles that include three roof heights, three lengths and four seating capacities. The 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is another attractive alternative for similar reasons, while the 2016 Ram ProMaster and 2016 Nissan NV also boast some notable advantages over the Express. Despite some small improvements for 2016, the Chevrolet Express Passenger van is far from being one of our recommended full-size van choices.