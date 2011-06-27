2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
What’s new
- Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 and diesel engines
- Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
- Less cargo space than many competitors
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Which Express Cargo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Expansive cargo space and robust hauling and towing ability make full-size vans ideal for contractors, small-business owners and weekend enthusiasts who like to venture afield with motorcycles, watercraft and sand toys.
The 2019 Chevrolet Express is one of today's most well-known equipment haulers. It offers a strong engine lineup, excellent towing capacity, an optional extended-wheelbase model, and a reasonable starting price.
But unless you prefer its styling, the Express is the last full-size van we'd recommend. The Express is an old design, essentially the same van it was when introduced in 1996, with only minor interior and exterior refreshes to help keep it current. The cabin is severely dated compared to the rest of the class, and the Express offers only a few of today's latest safety and technology features.
Offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single available low roof height. Its competitors all offer multiple roof height configurations. And while the Express' towing and payload capabilities are commendable, its inefficient V8 — which you'll need to maximize the van's capabilities — requires more fuel than the more modern V6 engines of the competition.
The Express Cargo van's abilities and affordable entry price remain strengths, but it's hard to recommend it given the wealth of better choices available.
2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo models
The 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a full-size van with two seats and an expansive cargo area (for people-hauling duties, consider the Express Passenger van, reviewed separately).
Two load ratings are available: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in a standard- or extended-wheelbase configuration. No matter which starting configuration you choose, the Express Cargo comes only in a single, modestly equipped WT trim. Numerous stand-alone options are available.
By default, the rear-wheel-drive Express Cargo is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto.
The WT's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a driver information display, air conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 120-volt outlet, a rearview camera, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar communications, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.
Major equipment packages include the Convenience package, which adds a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control, and the Chrome Appearance package, which brings chrome bumpers and grille.
The Hotel Shuttle package adds the Chrome Appearance items plus the 6.0-liter V8, a sliding rear passenger door, heated power mirrors, a second row of seating, tinted glass, and rear cargo windows.
Meanwhile, the Safety package adds the contents of the Convenience package, the V8 engine, power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors with a backup alarm, and blind-spot monitoring, while the Ambulance package uses the V8, a heavy-duty locking differential, and a more powerful battery and alternator. A separate bundle adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, a CD player and a USB port.
Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include all-terrain tires, remote locking and unlocking, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a backup alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, satellite radio, a spray-in cargo liner, and rear air conditioning and heating. Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are new safety options for 2019.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo.
Trending topics in reviews
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Features & Specs
|2500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$31,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|2500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$33,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Ext Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,800
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
|3500 3dr Van
4.3L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$35,000
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|8-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|276 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Express Cargo safety features:
- Rear Vision Camera
- Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror.
- Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert when the Express is close to an object behind the van.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent front collision.
Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. the competition
Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ford Transit Van
The Transit's starting price is only slightly higher than the Express', but what the Transit offers in technology alone makes it worth the upgrade. The Transit's optional Ford Sync 3 infotainment brings the same kind of features offered in Ford's SUVs and trucks into the cargo van. This option not only makes for better tunes throughout the workday but also for better navigation and routing. The Transit's diverse engine lineup is also powerful and fuel-efficient, although its towing capacity is less than the Chevy's.
Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The ace up the Ram ProMaster's sleeve is its handling. No, this isn't a van you'll take for an exhilarating Sunday morning drive in the woods. Rather, it's the van you want for close-quarters urban maneuvering thanks to its tight turning radius. Like its competitors, the ProMaster offers a variety of body styles and rooftop configurations, and even an onboard Wi-Fi connection.
Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Nissan NV Cargo
The NV's base price is slightly less than that of the Express but delivers much more van. Nissan's pricing and options structure is pretty simple, so the NV doesn't offer quite the wealth of options and configurations as the Express. But with strong V6 and V8 engine options and a variety of body styles and roof options, there's an NV to suit most needs.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo:
- Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo reliable?
Is the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,900.
Other versions include:
- 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,900
- 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,800
- 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,800
- 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,000
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express Cargo?
More about the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo
2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview
The 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Express Cargo.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
Which 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 Express Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,383 and mileage as low as 12 miles.
Can't find a new 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,813.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,208.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Chevrolet lease specials
