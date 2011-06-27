Overall rating

Expansive cargo space and robust hauling and towing ability make full-size vans ideal for contractors, small-business owners and weekend enthusiasts who like to venture afield with motorcycles, watercraft and sand toys.

The 2019 Chevrolet Express is one of today's most well-known equipment haulers. It offers a strong engine lineup, excellent towing capacity, an optional extended-wheelbase model, and a reasonable starting price.

But unless you prefer its styling, the Express is the last full-size van we'd recommend. The Express is an old design, essentially the same van it was when introduced in 1996, with only minor interior and exterior refreshes to help keep it current. The cabin is severely dated compared to the rest of the class, and the Express offers only a few of today's latest safety and technology features.

Offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single available low roof height. Its competitors all offer multiple roof height configurations. And while the Express' towing and payload capabilities are commendable, its inefficient V8 — which you'll need to maximize the van's capabilities — requires more fuel than the more modern V6 engines of the competition.

The Express Cargo van's abilities and affordable entry price remain strengths, but it's hard to recommend it given the wealth of better choices available.