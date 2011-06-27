  1. Home
2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo

What’s new

  • Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
  • Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 and diesel engines
  • Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
  • Less cargo space than many competitors
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale
MSRP Starting at
$31,900
Select your model:
2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Express Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

The 2019 Chevrolet Express is only available in WT trim, so the best engine and wheelbase configuration depends on your cargo-hauling needs. We'd start with a long-wheelbase model to maximize cargo space otherwise compromised by the low roof. We'd also go with the four-cylinder diesel engine for its superior fuel economy.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Expansive cargo space and robust hauling and towing ability make full-size vans ideal for contractors, small-business owners and weekend enthusiasts who like to venture afield with motorcycles, watercraft and sand toys.

The 2019 Chevrolet Express is one of today's most well-known equipment haulers. It offers a strong engine lineup, excellent towing capacity, an optional extended-wheelbase model, and a reasonable starting price.

But unless you prefer its styling, the Express is the last full-size van we'd recommend. The Express is an old design, essentially the same van it was when introduced in 1996, with only minor interior and exterior refreshes to help keep it current. The cabin is severely dated compared to the rest of the class, and the Express offers only a few of today's latest safety and technology features.

Offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single available low roof height. Its competitors all offer multiple roof height configurations. And while the Express' towing and payload capabilities are commendable, its inefficient V8 — which you'll need to maximize the van's capabilities — requires more fuel than the more modern V6 engines of the competition.

The Express Cargo van's abilities and affordable entry price remain strengths, but it's hard to recommend it given the wealth of better choices available.

2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo models

The 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a full-size van with two seats and an expansive cargo area (for people-hauling duties, consider the Express Passenger van, reviewed separately).

Two load ratings are available: 2500 and 3500. Each can be ordered in a standard- or extended-wheelbase configuration. No matter which starting configuration you choose, the Express Cargo comes only in a single, modestly equipped WT trim. Numerous stand-alone options are available.

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Express Cargo is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V6 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto.

The WT's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a driver information display, air conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 120-volt outlet, a rearview camera, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar communications, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.

Major equipment packages include the Convenience package, which adds a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control, and the Chrome Appearance package, which brings chrome bumpers and grille.

The Hotel Shuttle package adds the Chrome Appearance items plus the 6.0-liter V8, a sliding rear passenger door, heated power mirrors, a second row of seating, tinted glass, and rear cargo windows.

Meanwhile, the Safety package adds the contents of the Convenience package, the V8 engine, power-adjustable mirrors, rear parking sensors with a backup alarm, and blind-spot monitoring, while the Ambulance package uses the V8, a heavy-duty locking differential, and a more powerful battery and alternator. A separate bundle adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, a CD player and a USB port.

Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include all-terrain tires, remote locking and unlocking, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a backup alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, satellite radio, a spray-in cargo liner, and rear air conditioning and heating. Forward collision alert and lane departure warning are new safety options for 2019.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase Express is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big Chevy's marching orders. The upgraded V8 engine is responsive, though, and it easily gets the van up to highway speeds, even with a full load of cargo.

Comfort

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few.

Interior

The interior looks exceptionally dated compared to the rest of the class. The old-school vibe continues with the engine covering that protrudes into the driver and passenger footwell. Getting into the cargo area is hampered by a low roof and the lack of a door behind the driver.

Utility

Cargo volume behind the front seats measures 239.7 cubic feet in the short-wheelbase (SWB) Express, increasing to 284.4 cubes in the long-wheelbase (LWB) model. Cargo capacity in the SWB model is in line with the space in similar vans, but the LWB's volume is lacking. Rivals offer taller roofs.

Technology

The standard radio comes only with AM/FM radio reception and an auxiliary jack. You'll have to pay more for a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port, and an ancient touchscreen interface that is several generations removed from what's used in other Chevrolets.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2500 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$31,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    2500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    2500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$33,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    3500 3dr Ext Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Ext Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,800
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    3500 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 3dr Van
    4.3L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,000
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission8-speed automatic
    Horsepower276 hp @ 5200 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Express Cargo safety features:

    Rear Vision Camera
    Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror.
    Rear Park Assist
    Sounds an alert when the Express is close to an object behind the van.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Sounds an alert if the system detects an imminent front collision.

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. the competition

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ford Transit Van

    The Transit's starting price is only slightly higher than the Express', but what the Transit offers in technology alone makes it worth the upgrade. The Transit's optional Ford Sync 3 infotainment brings the same kind of features offered in Ford's SUVs and trucks into the cargo van. This option not only makes for better tunes throughout the workday but also for better navigation and routing. The Transit's diverse engine lineup is also powerful and fuel-efficient, although its towing capacity is less than the Chevy's.

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van

    The ace up the Ram ProMaster's sleeve is its handling. No, this isn't a van you'll take for an exhilarating Sunday morning drive in the woods. Rather, it's the van you want for close-quarters urban maneuvering thanks to its tight turning radius. Like its competitors, the ProMaster offers a variety of body styles and rooftop configurations, and even an onboard Wi-Fi connection.

    Chevrolet Express Cargo vs. Nissan NV Cargo

    The NV's base price is slightly less than that of the Express but delivers much more van. Nissan's pricing and options structure is pretty simple, so the NV doesn't offer quite the wealth of options and configurations as the Express. But with strong V6 and V8 engine options and a variety of body styles and roof options, there's an NV to suit most needs.

    FAQ

    Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Express Cargo both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Express Cargo ranges from 239.7 to 284.4 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express Cargo. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo:

    • Lane departure warning and forward collision alert are now available
    • Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
    Is the Chevrolet Express Cargo reliable?

    To determine whether the Chevrolet Express Cargo is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express Cargo. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express Cargo's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Express Cargo is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    The least-expensive 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo is the 2019 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,900.

    Other versions include:

    • 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,900
    • 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,800
    • 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,800
    • 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,000
    What are the different models of Chevrolet Express Cargo?

    If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express Cargo, the next question is, which Express Cargo model is right for you? Express Cargo variants include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express Cargo models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

