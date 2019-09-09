Used 2012 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    58,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $13,999

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Red
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    65,772 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $15,498

    $1,260 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    54,346 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,890

    $1,396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    42,881 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $15,900

    $775 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500

    110,312 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,995

    $676 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    58,733 miles

    $15,342

    $283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Gray
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    16,088 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $19,880

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500

    39,658 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,369 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $17,177

    $340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    90,583 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Black
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,150 miles

    $17,199

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    53,314 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $18,898

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    87,348 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500

    21,070 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $22,000

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    26,595 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $19,967

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    192,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    64,165 miles

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Silver
    used

    2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    32,244 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $17,995

    Details

