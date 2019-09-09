Used 2012 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
- 58,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$13,999$2,105 Below Market
Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California
SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2012*ONE OWNER* ~Chevrolet Express ~ Siry Auto Group Has Been Synonymous For Our Huge Selection Of Vehicles Within All Classes & Categories, Both Domestic & Foreign!! Siry Auto Group Is A respected & Trusted Family Owned Car Dealer & Proudly Serving The San Diego Market Since 1999 ~ This Is A Fantastic Deal & A Must See! Don't Wait ...Come In Today & Check It Out. Also Get EASY FINANCING While You Are Here. We Also Have Special 1st Time Buyer Programs, Even Bankruptcies Are Okay Here! If You Are Searching For The Right Vehicle At The Right Price, We Will Be Your First & Last Stop! With Four Easy To Get To Locations We're Able To Provide Our Clients With An Incomparable Customer Service & Convenience Of Easy Auto Sales & Financing. Please Call Today Kearny Mesa - 858.277.9077 or South Bay -619.422.4224 *** We Are Open Seven Days A Week. SE HABLA ESPANOL!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGZFA1C1140704
Stock: SA1629U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 65,772 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$15,498$1,260 Below Market
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in LT model 15 Passenger
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FA8C1199573
Stock: M842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,346 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,890$1,396 Below Market
Corporate Fleet Sales - Pittsburg / California
145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. 2012 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Summit White RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex FuelOdometer is 26643 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!The Intelligent Alternative to New.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG7C1139675
Stock: 204390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2019
- 42,881 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$15,900$775 Below Market
Bleecker Buick GMC - Red Springs / North Carolina
ONLY 42,881 Miles! 1LS trim. 3rd Row Seat, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL..., TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... AIR CONDITIONING, REAR Air Controls, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR... KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Traction Control, Rear Air Control, 5.3L, CD Player OPTION PACKAGES: AIR CONDITIONING, REAR, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select and 2 front door speakers, ENGINE, VORTEC 5.3L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 334 lb-ft of torque [450.9 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD). Chevrolet 1LS with DARK BLUE METALLIC exterior and MEDIUM PEWTER interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 310 HP at 5200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Many vehicles claim to be versatile do-it-alls, but when it comes to backing claims with fact, the 2012 Chevrolet Express Van puts its money where its grille is." -KBB.com. WHO WE ARE: Our unmatched service and diverse Buick, GMC inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Red Springs, NC. Visit us today and discover why we have the best reputation in the Red Springs area. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSGBF4XC1185951
Stock: P30511
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 110,312 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995$676 Below Market
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <strong style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;>***2012 CHEVROLET EXPRESS VAN*** <span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><br style=box-sizing:border-box; />**6 speed Automatic<span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:Arial, Helvet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGPFA3C1102933
Stock: 102933
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 58,733 miles
$15,342$283 Below Market
Estle Cadillac - Defiance / Ohio
2012 Chevrolet Express 1500 LS Dark Blue Metallic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE, RECENT TRADE-IN, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, TIRE PRESSURE INDICATOR, Express 1500 LS Passenger, Passenger Van, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Dark Blue Metallic, medium pewter Cloth, Auxiliary Lighting, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Reading Lights, Tilt Steering Wheel, Underhood Lights. Estle Chevrolet Cadillac offers some of the best Used Cars and New Car values in the Defiance, Archbold, Napoleon, Wauseon, Hicksville, Continental, Toledo, Fort Wayne, Findlay, Bryan, and surrounding areas. We will provide you an Auto Check, Vehicle Inspection, and show why we offer the best deals around.. Call us today at 419-782-8015 to schedule a test drive today. Out of town buyers please call to arrange delivery right to your front door!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSGBF44C1199537
Stock: 00283A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 16,088 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$19,880
North Ga Sales Center - La Fayette / Georgia
2012 CHEVROLET EXPRESS G3500 LT- 15 PASSENGER VAN. HARD TO FIND SOUTHERN VAN AND LOW MILEAGE (16088). ALL POWER , 2 KEYLESS REMOTES , ALL OWNERS MANUALS, CAR FAX REPORT, ALL FACTORY MATS, VERY GOOD RUBBER, CLOTH INTERIOR, REAR A/C-HEAT, FACTORY WINDOWS. THESE VANS WHEN NEW ARE COSTING AROUND $50,000.00. NORTH GA. SALES CENTER PRICE $19,980 . CALL TODD DILBECK @ 706-638-2925 OR 423-903-1612 * MORE PICTURES SOON*!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FA0C1188910
Stock: 8910P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,658 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,995$652 Below Market
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGPFA8C1195268
Stock: 4560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 40,369 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,177$340 Below Market
Estle Cadillac - Defiance / Ohio
2012 Chevrolet Express 1500 LS Dark Blue Metallic Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE, RECENT TRADE-IN, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, Express 1500 LS Passenger, Passenger Van, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Dark Blue Metallic, medium pewter Cloth. Estle Chevrolet Cadillac offers some of the best Used Cars and New Car values in the Defiance, Archbold, Napoleon, Wauseon, Hicksville, Continental, Toledo, Fort Wayne, Findlay, Bryan, and surrounding areas. We will provide you an Auto Check, Vehicle Inspection, and show why we offer the best deals around.. Call us today at 419-782-8015 to schedule a test drive today. Out of town buyers please call to arrange delivery right to your front door!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSGBF47C1198298
Stock: 00284A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 90,583 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,950
Scholtes Auto - Worthington / Minnesota
V8 Cyl. Engine| Excellent Tires| Wheels-Steel| Flex Fuel| Auto.Headlamps| Leather/Cloth Interior
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG1C1181355
Stock: 19Y70
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-09-2019
- 40,150 miles
$17,199
Estle Cadillac - Defiance / Ohio
2012 Chevrolet Express 1500 LS Black Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, LOW MILEAGE, RECENT TRADE-IN, HEATED SIDE MIRRORS, Express 1500 LS Passenger, Passenger Van, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Black, medium pewter Cloth. Estle Chevrolet Cadillac offers some of the best Used Cars and New Car values in the Defiance, Archbold, Napoleon, Wauseon, Hicksville, Continental, Toledo, Fort Wayne, Findlay, Bryan, and surrounding areas. We will provide you an Auto Check, Vehicle Inspection, and show why we offer the best deals around.. Call us today at 419-782-8015 to schedule a test drive today. Out of town buyers please call to arrange delivery right to your front door!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSGBF45C1198963
Stock: 00285A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 53,314 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$18,898
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2012 Chevrolet Express Passenger we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. A Chevrolet with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Express Passenger 1LT was gently driven and it shows. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Express Passenger: Sometimes, only a full-sized van will do. Whether you need to haul a dozen or more people or tow 9,500 pounds of equipment, the Chevy Express is one of the few vehicles that can accomplish it. The base Express starts just under $30,000. All non-diesel Express models can use E85 Flex Fuel. Strengths of this model include Can be configured for work or families and configurable seating up to 15
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FA1C1196417
Stock: U20490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 87,348 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$15,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
15 PASSENGERS NEW TIRES ONE OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FA9C1191241
Stock: 191241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,070 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$22,000
Hi Country Buick GMC - Farmington / New Mexico
Dark Green Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Express 2500 LS Passenger RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Recent Arrival! Odometer is 35683 miles below market average! Located in Farmington NM, and serving Aztec, Durango, Cortez, Pagosa, and Bayfield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGPFA3C1191001
Stock: H191001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 26,595 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$19,967
Serra Chevrolet Buick GMC of Nashville - Madison / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! This Chevrolet Express 3500 is well equipped and includes these features and benefits, Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 29421 miles below market average! Dark Blue Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Extended Passenger Van RWD Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Visit the #1 Volume GM dealer in Tennessee - 2340 Gallatin Pike North.Serving the greater Nashville Area. Now serving Antioch, TN - Clarksville, TN - Murfreesboro, TN - Springfield, TN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FA8C1190534
Stock: P203302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 192,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$7,995
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
Gov't van. Fleet maintained. Nice condition. Passenger van. Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSHCF45C1144257
Stock: 144257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,165 miles
$14,995
German Auto House - Fitchburg / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG1C1141888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,244 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$17,995
Miller Auto Plaza - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD Our 5 Star Promise *Non-Commissioned Sales People *Real-Time Pricing = Better Pricing *We got Your Back Warranty *Largest Indoor Showroom in the Midwest *Largest Selection of Vehicles in Central MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSGBF41C1197227
Stock: 4590
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
