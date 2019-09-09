Used 2012 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

Siry Auto Group - San Diego / California

SIRY AUTO GROUP Is Offering A ~ 2012*ONE OWNER* ~Chevrolet Express

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Government Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GAZGZFA1C1140704

Stock: SA1629U

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 01-22-2020