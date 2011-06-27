  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2001 Chevrolet Express
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2001 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, powerful range of engines, lots of cargo-hauling capacity.
  • Odd arched-eyebrow taillamps spoil clean design, not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$6,668 - $10,934
Used Express for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Choices when it comes to full-size vans are easy to make. Do you want a Dodge, a Ford or one of the Chevy/GMC twins? If the Express offers the package you need in a full-size van, then buy it.

Vehicle overview

When Chevy dealers received a brand-new, full-size van to sell in 1996, it marked the first time in 25 years that GM had completely redesigned its big vans. The resulting Chevy Express comes equipped with a cavernous interior and a variety of powerful engines. With its modern design and body-on-frame construction, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, engineers put the Chevy Express on a full-frame platform for improved stability. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans. Up to 15 passengers can ride in the extended-length version, making it perfect for use as an airport shuttle. Other seating options include five-, eight- and 12-passenger arrangements. G3500s can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. An 8.1-liter V8 replaces last year's 7.4-liter engine providing a class-leading 340 horsepower and 455 ft-lbs. of torque. Other powerplants include the 4300 V6, 5000 and 5700 gasoline V8s, and a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8.

A new LT trim level debuts midyear giving Express buyers a luxury level option that includes leather seating, a Bose sound system, OnStar telematics, and flip-down monitors connected to a VCR and game system. Base and LS models still offer standard safety features like child safety locks on the rear and side doors and handy assist handles to help folks climb in and out. Base Express vans include front air conditioning (front and rear air conditioning is optional), vinyl seats, AM/FM stereo, antilock brakes, and daytime running lights. The LS adds power windows and locks, cruise control and tilt wheel.

Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd looking, but at least they're functional. They can easily be seen even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement. For 2001, two new exterior colors debut, Light Pewter and Meadow Green, along with a new Dark Pewter interior color.

Overall, Chevrolet's rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline its only real competition.

2001 Highlights

A new LT trim level with leather and an on-board entertainment system, and a more powerful V8 are the only major changes. Two new exterior colors and upgraded radios and alternators round out the updates for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Express.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent product
LJRacing91,10/13/2008
I purchased this van from the original owner in May of '08 at 105k miles. Have put almost 40k miles on it since that time, as I drive hotshot. It has never left me hanging, and aside from the chronic taillight problem, valve guide seals, and an alternator, it's been problem free. It hauls 3000lbs of payload easily, and has the ability to haul 3 full size pallets (12' total!). The seats are excellent for long trips, as I go out of town/state regularly. Would definitely recommend this van for work of any kind. An excellent hauler with plenty of power, and a stable ride, even with 3000lbs in the back. It doesn't drift or float. Keep it maintained and it will go forever.
Fix my seats & it's ready for next owner
what a soccer van!,05/26/2006
Four kids each with his own space; we couldn't be happier. Great layout inside and all the geegaws kept the kids quiet while we talked. Easy to drive. We made long trips with cargo packed in the rear and everybody well pleased. This car was targeted at us, and we loved it.
It's paid for so don't laugh.
firefightingfool,10/24/2008
I love my van. My wife hates it. (Due to the consumption of fuel, along with the price of fuel.) I upgraded from an Chevy Astro. The room, the entertainment system, the handling, the styling, the aggressive motor, the storage room behind the rear seat, the duel A/C. I can go on forever. The only drawback is the fuel economy, which I really don't mind, because the entire family can travel in comfort. I bought my van with 29,000 miles and I currently have just over 93,000 miles. When it comes to repairs, I've needed to replace my starter, alternator and battery. With regular maintenance my vehicle has been superb.
Ship of the highway
timyak,06/17/2002
We had an Astro and it still didn't handle the towing that this beast does. We got the LT to get more storage room and still tow our camper thru the mountains when needed. The kids enjoy the space and the entertainment system. So far this is a great vehicle and compared to the Astro, the quality is much better. I also really like the modular seats that can be interchanged all over the van. One of my passengers was 6'4" and he was amazed at the room in the back seats.
See all 10 reviews of the 2001 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2001 Chevrolet Express features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Chevrolet Express

Used 2001 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2001 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 1500 LT 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Chevrolet Express?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Chevrolet Express for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2001 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,815.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $8,690.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $25,012.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,359.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express lease specials

Related Used 2001 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles