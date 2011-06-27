Vehicle overview

One of the most capable and versatile vehicles on the road has to be the full-size van. In addition to today's uses as people shuttles, cargo haulers and commercial vehicles, a continuous run since the 1960s has seen these vans through the eras of mobile hippie flop-pad and living-room-on-wheels conversion vans. Cutaway versions continue to form the basis for box vans, ambulances, campers and transit vehicles.

Large passenger vans are overkill for most folks, of course, and, like minivans, their nonexistent hip factor further removes them from others' consideration. But that still leaves a large contingent of consumers for whom they're the ideal choice. Together with its GMC Savana twin, the 2011 Chevrolet Express and its predecessors represent a substantial presence on the road and nearly half of the full-size van market in the United States.

Now in its 16th year, the current generation Chevrolet Express passenger van continues to evolve with even more capability than before. The most notable change for 2011 is a new and more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that's available for both passenger and cargo versions of the Express. It's rated at 260 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque and is said to provide better fuel economy and reduced emissions compared to the previous turbodiesel. A 4.8-liter V8, which last year was only available on the cargo van, is also available for the passenger variant this year.

For hauling lots of people, lots of cargo or a combination of the two, the 2011 Chevrolet Express is a terrific solution. Joining the Express and its Savana twin in the segment are a couple other competitors: the 2011 Ford E-Series and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Sprinter (formerly sold under the Dodge brand) is more expensive but also the most modern, with better fuel economy, driving dynamics, interior volume and build quality. The current E-Series is now in its 19th year (and celebrating its 50th anniversary overall), and is the most closely matched competitor in terms of layout, features and function.

For power fans, the Chevy Express offers the highest-output gas and diesel engines in the segment. Taking that into consideration along with its other updates this year, we strongly recommend that you consider the 2011 Express for your personal or business needs.