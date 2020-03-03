Used 2016 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 350042,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,000$2,921 Below Market
Notbohm Motors - Miles City / Montana
2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Summit White RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic OverdriveCLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, LT PACKAGE, STEEL WHEELS, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Cloth Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Bumpers: chrome, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Rr Vision Camera Display, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player/Seek & Scan, Reading Lights, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear Vision Camera, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Underhood Lights, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 12-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-4 Seating Config), 145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Cloth Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 32980 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFGXG1302604
Stock: 989151
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-24-2019
- 61,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,988$3,274 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2016 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT Rear Wheel Drive , like new in and out! clean interior, 15 Passengers, New Tires, Cruise Control, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG9G1236501
Stock: 2306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 92,953 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,997$2,928 Below Market
Hawkins Motor Sales - Hillsdale / Michigan
Hawkins Motor Sales has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Specializing in trucks, vans and commercial vehicles. We watch the used car and truck market daily to ensure we are current with today's prices. Financing choices with low rates and we can even get bad or no credit financed. Don't see it on our website? No problem! We can locate the vehicle at the right price for you. Call us now at 517 439 5147.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG2G1245055
Stock: JAG20210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,988$2,533 Below Market
Don K Chevrolet - Whitefish / Montana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. This 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 is equipped with, *SERVICED AND INSPECTED*, *CLEAN CARFAX REPORT*, Express 3500 LT Passenger, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Summit White, medium pewter Cloth. Odometer is 29569 miles below market average! 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1G1270481
Stock: 4312
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-03-2020
- 43,059 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,800$2,541 Below Market
Imperial Valley Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac - El Centro / California
2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Summit White Extended Passenger Van RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel Passenger Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Thanks for looking , If you need more information , such as additional Photo's , or a copy of the Free ' Car Fax History Report ' we are here to Help ! Contact us at www.ivauto.com ,give us a call or come visit us at our easy to get to location right off Interstae 8 . Imperial Valley Auto has an Excellent Selection of Used Vehicles, Financing Options, Serving El Centro, Calexico, Holtville, Brawley, Calipatria, Heber, Seeley, San Diego, Yuma, Palm Springs, LA, Mexicali, MEX, Imperial Valley County.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG3G1168714
Stock: GP8714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-06-2020
- 59,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,996
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGNFG4G1199460
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,995
TX Auto Group - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGNFGXG1198605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,000$2,230 Below Market
Premier Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - New Orleans / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFF8G1213733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,412 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,000$1,908 Below Market
Priced Rite Auto Sales - Lincoln / Nebraska
Thank you for looking @ our 2016 Chevrolet Express Van 2500 12 Passenger! CARFAX 1-Owner. Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior, LS trim. 3rd Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, iPod/MP3 Input, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL, Rear Air.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot. Chevrolet LS with Summit White exterior and Medium Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 342 HP at 5400 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL: (342 hp [255.0 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler.EXPERTS ARE SAYING'Thanks to its range of strong engine offerings and its rugged construction, the Chevrolet Express can haul a lot of stuff inside or tow up to 10,000 pounds.' -KBB.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe are proud to call Lincoln home since 1987. We would like to thank our customers for making us among the highest rated dealers in Lincoln on Google reviews with 4.9 Stars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGNFG8G1199879
Stock: 199879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,998$1,719 Below Market
Mr. Roberts Auto Sales - Denver / Colorado
Just in Clean 15 Passenger Van. LT Model with 6.0L
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG2G1215604
Stock: M786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,130 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,977$1,121 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES MUST SEE!!! CLEAN CARFAX*** PASSANGER VAN***V8*** BEST DEAL***SUPER CLEAN*** We have the Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 Passanger van. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Rear-Side Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG8G1162133
Stock: 162133
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 51,366 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,700
Roger Beasley Mazda South - Austin / Texas
If you need a way to get plenty of passengers around, you'll want to see this 2016 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT! This Summit White colored passenger van boasts tons of seating and a 6.0L V8 motor to get you from A to B with ease. Open it up to check out all it has to offer, with clean Medium Pewter colored cloth upholstery, four rows of passenger seating with two front captain's chairs, a rear view mirror mounted back-up camera, an AM/FM radio with CD player and Aux input, and more! We're offering this Express at an amazing price for the value, so call, click, or come on by to schedule your test drive while this deal lasts!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1G1162619
Stock: S8058B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 45,912 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$17,881$819 Below Market
EMG Auto Sales - Avenel / New Jersey
EMG Auto Sales is excited to offer this 2016 Chevrolet Express Passenger LS. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Chevrolet Express Passenger has very low mileage making it a rare find. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. More information about the 2016 Chevrolet Express Passenger: In a market that's evolving toward world models and lighter builds, the Chevrolet Express vans keep their body-on-frame design oriented for the U.S. market, with better towing capacity than most of the competition. Those interested in long-distance towing or fleet use may want to jump straight to the Duramax diesel version, which allows a GVWR of 9,900 pounds and a tow rating of 9,700 pounds. Strengths of this model include seats up to 15, available all-wheel drive, tough truck-like construction, available diesel engine, high towing and weight ratings, and Strong set of V8 engines
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGNFF3G1300169
Stock: 9844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 38,957 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,900$1,667 Below Market
Prius Planet - Laguna Hills / California
2016 CHEVY EXPRESS 3500 SUPER CLEAN LOADED 15 PASSENGER ALMOST NEW Auxiliary Audio Input Satellite Radio Telematics 15 Passenger Seating 3rd Row Seat 50 State Emissions A/C Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Bucket Seats CD Player Cloth Seats Cruise Control Daytime Running Lights Driver Air Bag Driver Vanity Mirror Dual Air Bags Electronic Stability Control Engine Immobilizer Front Floor Mats Front Head Air Bag Front Reading Lamps Front Side Air Bag Intermittent Wipers Keyless Entry Owner's Manual Pass-Through Rear Seat Passenger Air Bag Sensor Passenger Illuminated Vanity M Power Locks Power Windows Pwr Steering Rear A/C Rear Bench Seat Rear Floor Mats Rear Head Air Bag Side Air Bags Tilt Steering Tilt Steering Wheel Tinted Windows Tire Pressure Monitor System Traction Control Transmission Overdrive Switch Trip Computer Warranty Books 8 Cylinder Gas Automatic w O/D Automatic Transmission Anti-lock Brakes 6.0 L FINANCING IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ALL MAJOR BANKS NO HAGGLE PRICING www.priusplanet.com DANA CORP / PRIUS PLANET (949) 415-4041 Price excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1G1291797
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,845 milesFair Deal
$17,777$904 Below Market
Jumbo Auto and Truck Plaza - Hollywood / Florida
Engine 6.0L V8 SFI GASEOUS Transmission 6-Speed Automatic, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled Engine 6.0L V8 SFI GASEOUS Horsepower 282 @ 4800 RPM Torque 320 @ 4400 RPM Max Towing Capacity 3 8,100 lbs Drivetrain Drivetrain Details Drivetrain Rear Wheel Drive Transmission 6-Speed Automatic, Heavy-Duty, Electronically Controlled (Standard) Gross Vehicle Weight Rating 9,600 lbs Passenger Capacity 12 Front Head Room (in) 39.80 Front Leg Room (in) 41.30 Front Shoulder Room (in) 68.80 Front Hip Room (in) 65.50 Second Head Room (in) 38.40 Second Leg Room (in) 36.30 Second Shoulder Room (in) 68.60 Second Hip Room (in) 65.60 Third Head Room (in) 38.50 Third Leg Room (in) 36.60 Third Shoulder Room (in) 65.80 Third Hip Room (in) 63.30 Fourth Head Room (in) 37.60 Fourth Leg Room (in) 36.60 Fourth Shoulder Room (in) 69.10 Fourth Hip Room (in) 65.70 Turning Diameter - Curb to Curb (ft) 49.2 Turning Diameter - Wall to Wall (ft) - TBD - Wheelbase (in) 135.00 Length, Overall w/rear bumper (in) 224.10 Width, Max w/o mirrors (in) 79.20 Height, Overall (in) 83.70 Overhang, Front (in) 39.70 Overhang, Rear w/bumper (in) 49.40 Ground to Top of Load Floor (in) 27.80 Ground Clearance, Front (in) 11.00 Ground Clearance, Rear (in) 7.10
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG2G1218325
Stock: 43739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,243 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,988$2,126 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2016 Chevy Express Passenger, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, New Tires, power locks/windows working properly, Cruise Control, "On Star", 120v plug. Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX/USB radio player, 15 passengers seats, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG9G1300066
Stock: 2423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 58,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$17,990$1,581 Below Market
Corporate Fleet Sales - Pittsburg / California
145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Air Conditioning, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Cloth Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Clean CARFAX. 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Summit White RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex FuelPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!The Intelligent Alternative to New.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG3G1195072
Stock: 204625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 54,178 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$17,995$2,068 Below Market
Mike Duman Auto Sales - Suffolk / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ONLINE PRE-APPROVAL APPLICATION AVAILABLE, OFFSITE DELIVERY AVAILABLE (restrictions apply-contact us at 757-539-1000), VA INSPECTION, ALL VEHICLES PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED. 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT White RWD 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic OverdriveCall Bobby Kinsey at 757-539-1000 to schedule a test drive, get more information or discuss attractive, low rate, bank and credit union financing. Mike Duman has been satisfying automotive needs since 1980 and was recognized as the Virginia Independent Quality Dealer of the year. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! WHY PAY MORE?Satisfying automotive needs since 1980. The Du-Man Can!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG4G1295567
Stock: 51805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
