Used 2016 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

1,633 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Express Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    certified

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    42,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $2,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    61,123 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,988

    $3,274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    92,953 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,997

    $2,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    39,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,988

    $2,533 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    43,059 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,800

    $2,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    59,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,996

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    110,509 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 2500

    59,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $2,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    64,412 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,000

    $1,908 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    114,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,998

    $1,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    72,130 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,977

    $1,121 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    51,366 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,700

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Green
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    45,912 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $17,881

    $819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    38,957 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,900

    $1,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    69,845 miles
    Fair Deal

    $17,777

    $904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    64,243 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,988

    $2,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    58,006 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $17,990

    $1,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    54,178 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $17,995

    $2,068 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Express searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Express
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Express
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Express info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings