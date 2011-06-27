Vehicle overview

For years, Chevrolet has had a durable and affordable answer for families, community groups and tradespeople needing to transport large numbers of passengers or tow substantial loads. The Express has all the traditional attributes of an enclosed full-size van, and a useful matrix of size and engine choices make it easy to find one with the seating capacity and capability you require. Depending on equipment and configuration, the 2015 Chevrolet Express Passenger can seat eight to 15 passengers, carry payloads of nearly 3,500 pounds or tow 10,000 pounds.

None of these are small jobs, and the Chevy Express is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Express also uses exclusively V8 engines (two gasoline, one diesel), which give it plenty of pulling power but do it no favors in the fuel economy department. General Motors also offers the nearly identical GMC Savana, but most of the 2015 Express' competitors are newer vans that follow the European model of a tall-roof layout to maximize interior volume (while offering headroom for those moving around inside) and unit-body construction, which cuts weight to improve efficiency, payload and towing capacity. These newer vans also use smaller engines, which reduces fuel consumption.

Among this new-age breed of work vans, you'll find the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster, which, like the Express, offer a choice of gasoline or diesel engines (albeit four-cylinders and V6s instead of V8s), but offer multiple roof height configurations (though for the Ram, only on the cargo version) and provide a superior foundation for commercial upfits. If excellent maneuverability and road manners are priorities, you can't go wrong with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which also has an available high-roof layout and uses a diesel V6 exclusively. Another relatively recent addition to the full-size van market is the Nissan NV, which also offers a space-efficient interior (and tall-roof options on the cargo version) but not a diesel engine option.

If you compare the choices, the 2015 Chevrolet Express (which has seen no significant changes since the mid-1990s) undoubtedly is going to look and feel behind the times. On the upside, the rugged underpinnings of the Express have stood the test of time. The big Chevy represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.