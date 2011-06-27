  1. Home
2015 Chevrolet Express Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful, durable V8 engines
  • variety of passenger configurations
  • strong towing capacity.
  • Thirstier, less spacious and rougher riding than newer full-size vans
  • cheap cabin plastics.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The full-size 2015 Chevrolet Express van is one of the more versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road, but it's outdated compared with fresher rivals.

Vehicle overview

For years, Chevrolet has had a durable and affordable answer for families, community groups and tradespeople needing to transport large numbers of passengers or tow substantial loads. The Express has all the traditional attributes of an enclosed full-size van, and a useful matrix of size and engine choices make it easy to find one with the seating capacity and capability you require. Depending on equipment and configuration, the 2015 Chevrolet Express Passenger can seat eight to 15 passengers, carry payloads of nearly 3,500 pounds or tow 10,000 pounds.

None of these are small jobs, and the Chevy Express is one of the few remaining multipurpose vans based on the tough, body-on-frame mechanicals of a pickup truck. The Express also uses exclusively V8 engines (two gasoline, one diesel), which give it plenty of pulling power but do it no favors in the fuel economy department. General Motors also offers the nearly identical GMC Savana, but most of the 2015 Express' competitors are newer vans that follow the European model of a tall-roof layout to maximize interior volume (while offering headroom for those moving around inside) and unit-body construction, which cuts weight to improve efficiency, payload and towing capacity. These newer vans also use smaller engines, which reduces fuel consumption.

Among this new-age breed of work vans, you'll find the Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster, which, like the Express, offer a choice of gasoline or diesel engines (albeit four-cylinders and V6s instead of V8s), but offer multiple roof height configurations (though for the Ram, only on the cargo version) and provide a superior foundation for commercial upfits. If excellent maneuverability and road manners are priorities, you can't go wrong with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which also has an available high-roof layout and uses a diesel V6 exclusively. Another relatively recent addition to the full-size van market is the Nissan NV, which also offers a space-efficient interior (and tall-roof options on the cargo version) but not a diesel engine option.

If you compare the choices, the 2015 Chevrolet Express (which has seen no significant changes since the mid-1990s) undoubtedly is going to look and feel behind the times. On the upside, the rugged underpinnings of the Express have stood the test of time. The big Chevy represents a potential bargain if you need a workhorse van and aren't picky about details and amenities.

2015 Chevrolet Express models

The 2015 Chevrolet Express is a full-size passenger van offered in basic LS and well-equipped LT trim levels. There are two heavy-duty load ratings offered, the Express 2500 and 3500. The standard wheelbase of 135 inches is available for both the 2500 and 3500, while the 155-inch wheelbase is reserved only for the 3500 series Express. Twelve-passenger seating is standard across the board, but eight- and 15-passenger configurations are also available.

Base LS models come with 16- or 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, passenger-side swing-out doors, power windows, front air-conditioning, a 120-volt power outlet, vinyl upholstery, rubber floor covering, GM's OnStar telematics service and a two-speaker AM/FM radio with the ability to play MP3 files.

The LT trim adds chrome exterior trim, keyless entry, rear air-conditioning and heating, cloth upholstery, full-length carpeting, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a tilt steering wheel and visor vanity mirrors.

Many of the LT's standard features are also available as options on the LS model. Other major options include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a sliding side door, a towing package, six-way power front seats, remote ignition, Bluetooth phone connectivity, an AM/FM stereo that includes a USB port, an upgraded sound system with six speakers, auxiliary input jacks and satellite radio, and a premium audio system with CD/DVD player, USB port and integrated navigation.

Also available is an engine block heater, a heavy-duty trailering package, remote ignition, a rearview camera (with a display mounted either on the rearview mirror or on the navigation system's screen) and satellite radio.

2015 Highlights

The light-duty 1500 series version of the Chevy Express is dropped for 2015, leaving the remaining Express 2500 and 3500 lineup available only in rear-wheel-drive configurations. There are a couple of new digital radio choices, and a 120-volt power outlet is now standard.

Performance & mpg

Both the 2500 and the 3500 series versions of the 2015 Chevrolet Express get a standard 4.8-liter V8 engine with 285 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 engine generating 342 hp and 373 lb-ft is optional, as is a compressed natural gas (CNG)-fueled variant of the 6.0-liter V8 that makes 282 hp and 320 lb-ft.

The V8 engines send power to the rear wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Express models with higher gross vehicle weight ratings (GVWR) use specific rear-axle ratios. The EPA's estimated fuel economy with the 4.8-liter V8 is 13 mpg combined (11 city/17 highway), and the 6.0-liter gas engine also earns 13 mpg combined (11 city/16 highway).

Go for the Express 3500 series and you'll have access to an optional 6.6-liter turbocharged diesel V8 (also matched to a six-speed automatic) that generates 260 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque. The diesel engine is the more fuel-efficient of the two big V8s, but given the diesel's added weight, mpg estimates are not available because the EPA doesn't rate vehicles that weigh more than 6,000 pounds.

Properly equipped, an Express 3500 can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds.

Safety

All 2015 Chevy Express passenger vans come fitted with antilock brakes, side curtain airbags (for the first three rows of seating), stability control and a six-month subscription to OnStar's emergency communications service as standard equipment. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are available as options.

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase 2015 Chevrolet Express is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Thanks to the van's blunt nose, though, the grille is usefully close to the driver, and this helps in positioning the front of the van and seeing the front wheels. Still, tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big Chevy's marching orders, so it's more work to drive than some of the newer vans you might consider. All of the V8 engines are responsive, though, and easily deliver the van to highway speeds even with a full load of passengers or heavy cargo on board.

Interior

If passenger carrying is the chief priority, the standard-length 2015 Chevrolet Express accommodates a minimum of eight and up to 12 passengers. The long-wheelbase version of the 3500 can be fitted with an extra bench that seats three more, for a total of 15 riders.

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few, as the Express is meant primarily for work or business. Cloth upholstery and carpeting are available on all versions, but you won't find luxuries like leather upholstery or heated seats.

Rear passengers will find the bench seats at a comfortable height and there's enough space between them to make for decent legroom, but the Express' low roof necessitates hunching over to move between front and rear, and using the seatbelts can be a hassle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chevrolet Express.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Underpower
alex,08/26/2016
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I'm a father of four, we love traveling sometimes on really long trips. Most of the times our travels are done in our Dodge ram 3500 while towing a toy hauler. But when not towing our trailer we drive our Town and Country which is by far the most roomiest and comfort minivan that i know of. I always liked the Express van and i always wanted to drive one of them. I had the opportunity last weekend when we had 11 soldiers going up for training. I was the driver of course, at first i was very impress with the interior and locations of switches etc. However, as soon as i was trying to speed up to enter the freeway i realized how under power it was, i mean it reminded me of my old Tahoe mostly engine noise but no speed or power. Wind noise was pretty bad i couldn't concentrate as the noise was so loud it was hurting my ears. Some of the buttons specially the ones on the left side of the dash are just not ergonamic. The steering was hard after a four hour drive, turning radius is ok so i have no complaints there. On the way back i was too tired to drive so i ended up switching seats with someone else. I ended up sitting on the second row seats, big mistake i should've just suck it up and continued driving. The back seats are just so uncomfortable i wanted to open the doors and just off.
Super buy on a used van
Sean McMichael,08/12/2017
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
This is a 2015 Chevy Express LT 2500 van. Got it in July 2017. It's the 12 passenger mocel with the 6.0 liter engine. I bought it to haul my dogs around in as we go to shows and performance events. It's got a nice interior and the multiple rear ac vents are great foR keeping the dogs cool. Exterior is in great shape and it looks good going down the road. Drives very easy (of course, I'm downsizing from a Dodge B3500 so pretty much anything drives better). Have made several short trips and I'm really satisfied with it. Update, August 2019: Now I’ve used it on long trips and to haul a utility trailer. Everything works great. The trips were easy. It handled the hauling with ease. I barely knew the trailer was there. Other than standard maintenance, I haven’t needed any repair work. Very happy wizth this vehicle. Update, February 2020. Over 75K miles. Still going strong no issues. Paint job looks great. No body issues. All systems working fine.
Most powerful 15 psgr behemoth
Samuelu Mauga-Faumuina,02/10/2016
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
The engine power of this van is on point. I have the rear camera - moniter on center mirror. I think a parking assist option is mandatory. There.s a trip computer that tells exactly how long your fuel will last. I was amazed. This van is great on gas, but it really depends on its driver. Enjoy!
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover29.2%

More about the 2015 Chevrolet Express

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2015 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van, Express Diesel. Available styles include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chevrolet Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chevrolet Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 is priced between $16,995 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 55993 and107124 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 is priced between $16,400 and$25,000 with odometer readings between 67579 and75407 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 is priced between $16,495 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 44000 and44000 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 is priced between $15,988 and$15,988 with odometer readings between 59646 and59646 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chevrolet Express for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2015 Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,988 and mileage as low as 44000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2015 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,491.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,200.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,979.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

