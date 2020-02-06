Used 2017 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
- 84,486 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,991$3,647 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger RWD 2500 135" LT..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG8H1104215
Stock: X104215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 61,283 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,500$2,221 Below Market
Empire Motors - Montclair / California
$Cash Special$. Must SEE - this one wont last long at this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG4H1335387
Stock: 3365387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,132 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,988$2,873 Below Market
Mel Hambelton Ford - Wichita / Kansas
View our entire inventory at www.mhford.com. See your wait time for Quick Lane service with our NEW Online Quick Lane Check-in tool at http://www.mhford.com/online-quick-lane-check-in.htm. Visit http://www.mhford.com/featured-vehicles/pre-owned.htm so you won’t miss out on all of our great vehicle Specials!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG6H1254116
Stock: 190783B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2019
- 55,659 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,950$2,623 Below Market
Sammy's Enterprise - Bellflower / California
GUARANTEE CLEAN TITLE, POWER WINDOWS , LOCKS , MIRRORS , REAR BACK UP CAMERA , 55 k MILES , FINANCING AVAILABLE, CREDIT UNION MEMBERS ARE WELCOME , WE ARE A DIRECT LENDER TO MANY CREDIT UNION'S, ( WE OFFER AUTO FINANCING FOR GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT OR NO CREDIT ) TO APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE VISIT WWW.SAMMYSCARS.COM, WARRANTY AND CARFAX AVAILABLE, WE ACCEPT TRADE, CALL: 562-888-5000 OR TEXT: 714-615-3678
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFF0H1228571
Stock: 28571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$2,723 Below Market
P & R Auto Sales - Pocatello / Idaho
12 Passenger seating / Missing the rear seat. Extended Express Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFF0H1263823
Stock: 263823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,734 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,995$3,032 Below Market
Jersey Auto Sales - Teterboro / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG0H1214873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,465 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,995$1,951 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Audio System; Chevrolet Mylink Radio With Navigation Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Navigation System Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Rear Vision Camera Steering Wheel; Leather-Wrapped; Includes (W1Y) Mounted Audio Controls Trailering Provisions; Trailering Wire Harness Only Bluetooth Connection Bluetooth For Phone Audio System Feature; Usb Port Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Navtraffic Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Steering Wheel Controls Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Chevrolet Express Passenger LT, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. The Chevrolet Express Passenger LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG4H1190660
Stock: H1190660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 54,967 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995$2,094 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger RWD 3500 155" LT w/1LT... CLEAN TITLE with NO ACCIDENTS '11 Passengers Very CLEAN interior and outside in great conditions. cruise control, rear air conditioning TOW/HAUL mode AND MORE!... ***NEW ADDED INVENTORY***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICES, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG7H1176042
Stock: X176042
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 46,225 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,295$2,851 Below Market
Viti, Inc. - Tiverton / Rhode Island
RECENTLY TRADED, CLEAN CARFAX, 12 PASSENGER, AM/FM STEREO W/ CD/MP3 PLAYER, USB PORT, SATELLITE RADIO, 6.0 liter V8, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, REAR A/C, REAR HEAT CONTROLS, AND MORE. This Express 2500 van comes in Summit White with a Pewter interior and has only 46225 miles. Fully inspected, serviced, detailed, and priced to sell this passenger van is in immaculate shape and ready to roll.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG8H1166469
Stock: SZ8368A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,677
Lipscomb Chevrolet - Burkburnett / Texas
Lower price! Was $20,477 NOW $19,677* Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 29k miles* All Around champ!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee!!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! Climb into savings with our special pricing on this smooth 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT 15 Passenger 6.0L. Are you searching for a car that you don't have to wonder if it will start in the morning? Well, this 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT will have you excited to pick-up even your mother-in-law.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG7H1342494
Stock: H42494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 39,128 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,988$1,911 Below Market
Vallery Ford - Waverly / Ohio
Come in and check out this 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500. A LT edition with a back-up camera. Also has 12 passenger seating. Stop in today for a test drive or give us a a call. Thanks for looking.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFGXH1210023
Stock: P5787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,636 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$1,881 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Van is offered in Summit White. Motivated by a 4.8 Liter V8 that delivers 285hp which is tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive van can offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, reasonable fuel economy, and attractive styling enhanced by chrome trim/bumpers, passenger-side and rear swing-out doors, and five-spoke steel wheels.Our Express LT's cloth-trimmed interior is equipped to carry twelve passengers across four rows along with a variety of niceties such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, front/rear air conditioning, power accessories, remote keyless entry, and cruise control. Additionally, the stereo offers AM/FM radio and an Aux input to keep you and everyone else entertained.Our Chevrolet offers a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help you and your cargo stay safe. Our Express will help you get the most out of your investment and make every drive more pleasant! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFF3H1219654
Stock: 115614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 57,204 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,493$1,462 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger RWD 3500 155" LT w/1LT... CLEAN TITLE with NO ACCIDENTS '15 Passengers Very CLEAN interior and outside in great conditions. cruise control, rear air conditioning TOW/HAUL mode AND MORE!... ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICES, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG9H1115520
Stock: X115520
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 37,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$19,391
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD/MP3 Player; Usb Port Audio System Feature; Usb Port Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT with 37,485mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Express Passenger. A rare find these days. Looking for a Chevrolet Express Passenger that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. You'll enjoy improved traction and world-class handling thanks to the new tires on this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger: In a market that's evolving toward world models and lighter builds, the Chevrolet Express vans keep their body-on-frame design oriented for the U.S. market, with better towing capacity than most of the competition. Those interested in long-distance towing or fleet use may want to jump straight to the Duramax diesel version, which allows a GVWR of 9,900 pounds and a tow rating of 9,700 pounds. This model sets itself apart with high towing and weight ratings, available all-wheel drive, available diesel engine, tough truck-like construction, Strong set of V8 engines, and seats up to 15 Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG5H1344048
Stock: H1344048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 31,013 miles
$19,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD/MP3 Player; Usb Port Audio System Feature; Usb Port Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT is offered to you for sale by AutoNation USA Houston. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Chevrolet Express Passenger. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger: In a market that's evolving toward world models and lighter builds, the Chevrolet Express vans keep their body-on-frame design oriented for the U.S. market, with better towing capacity than most of the competition. Those interested in long-distance towing or fleet use may want to jump straight to the Duramax diesel version, which allows a GVWR of 9,900 pounds and a tow rating of 9,700 pounds. Interesting features of this model are high towing and weight ratings, available all-wheel drive, available diesel engine, tough truck-like construction, Strong set of V8 engines, and seats up to 15 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG0H1242978
Stock: H1242978
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 47,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,354$1,855 Below Market
Moore Buick GMC - Los Gatos / California
If you are looking to transport people, Moore Buick GMC is the place to look. This is just one stunning example of a 2017 Chevrolet Express 15 Passenger Van with only 47K miles on her. She was in a very minor accident years ago, however she's been repaired beautifully without any structural damage at all. This is the right van and she's tight and ready to go. Our Service Department gave her a lengthy Safety Inspection where all they could do was give her a fresh Engine Oil and Filter change. Everything else was current and up to date. Call today to make your appointment for a test drive. 'Our Internet Value Pricing mission at Moore Buick GMC is to present accurate, fair, market-based pricing to all of our customers. Pre-owned Internet Value Pricing is Achieved by polling over 20,000 pre-owned websites daily. This ensures that every one of our customers receives real time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. We do not artificially inflate our pre-owned prices in the hopes of winning a negotiating contest with our customers! We do not play pricing games. After being in business for 65 plus years, we realize that Internet Value Pricing is by far the best approach for our customers.' We have made every reasonable effort to ensure the accuracy of the information contained within our website. However, we cannot guarantee that the site does not contain errors. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge and any emission testing charge. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. Not responsible for typographical errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGNFG7H1119277
Stock: X6449
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 61,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,498
Reynolds Auto Group - Plano / Texas
You have found it. Here is the 15 passenger Chevrolet Express van that you have been looking for has only 61k miles and a clean CarFax report. These Chevy vans are going to be very sought after since they are no longer made and the only vans that are built on a chassis frame(all others are unibody and front wheel drive). Therefore the longevity of these vans are well proven. It looks runs rides and drives just like when it was new there are no electrical or mechanical issues whatsoever. Everything works and operates just as Chevrolet designed them to the front and rear a/c is is ice cold the heat hot. The 6.0 V8 runs like new the auto transmission shifts real smooth it drives in a straight line on a good set of tires just as you would expect of a low miles Chevy Van. This is the perfect van for a church daycare sports club mum taxi corporate personnel large family etc and is also very capable of pulling an rv boat or trailer. Be sure to check it out we have priced it to sell and would not expect it to last. For more information an appointment to view and test drive please call Roy Claggett any time @ 214-450-9664We welcome trades or will buy yours no purchase necessary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG8H1336400
Stock: 336400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,231 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,998$1,527 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our Accident-Free 2017 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger Van is displayed in Summit White. Motivated by a 4.8 Liter V8 that delivers 285hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive van can offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, reasonable fuel economy, and distinctive styling enhanced by chrome trim/bumpers, passenger-side and rear swing-out doors, and five-spoke steel wheels.Our Express LT's cloth-trimmed interior is equipped to carry twelve passengers across four rows along with a variety of niceties such as a power-adjustable driver's seat, front/rear air conditioning, power accessories, remote keyless entry, and cruise control. Additionally, the stereo offers AM/FM radio and an Aux input to keep you and everyone else entertained.Our Chevrolet offers a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and stability control to help you and your cargo stay safe. Our Express will help you get the most out of your investment and make every drive more pleasant! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFF1H1210600
Stock: 115437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
