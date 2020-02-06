Used 2017 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

1,633 listings
Express Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500

    84,486 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,991

    $3,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    61,283 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,500

    $2,221 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    51,132 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,988

    $2,873 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    55,659 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,950

    $2,623 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    73,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,995

    $2,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    61,734 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,995

    $3,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    36,465 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,995

    $1,951 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    54,967 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    $2,094 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500

    46,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,295

    $2,851 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    28,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,677

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    39,128 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,988

    $1,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    66,636 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,999

    $1,881 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    57,204 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,493

    $1,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    37,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $19,391

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    31,013 miles

    $19,983

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    47,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,354

    $1,855 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    61,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $17,498

    Details
  • 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 in White
    used

    2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500

    39,231 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,998

    $1,527 Below Market
    Details

