Used 2017 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD/MP3 Player; Usb Port Audio System Feature; Usb Port Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway is pleased to be currently offering this 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT with 37,485mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. CARFAX shows that this is a one-owner vehicle -- no wonder it's in such great condition. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Express Passenger. A rare find these days. Looking for a Chevrolet Express Passenger that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. You'll enjoy improved traction and world-class handling thanks to the new tires on this vehicle. More information about the 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger: In a market that's evolving toward world models and lighter builds, the Chevrolet Express vans keep their body-on-frame design oriented for the U.S. market, with better towing capacity than most of the competition. Those interested in long-distance towing or fleet use may want to jump straight to the Duramax diesel version, which allows a GVWR of 9,900 pounds and a tow rating of 9,700 pounds. This model sets itself apart with high towing and weight ratings, available all-wheel drive, available diesel engine, tough truck-like construction, Strong set of V8 engines, and seats up to 15 Contact our pre-owned department at 281-481-6680 or click link to ask additional questions! Look forward to hearing from you! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 16 Highway)

VIN: 1GAZGPFG5H1344048

Stock: H1344048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020