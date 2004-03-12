Used 2000 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.0L V8 engine with 323hp @ 4600rpm and 373ft-lb @ 4400rpm <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Quickly unlock it with keyless entry. This 2008 Chevrolet Express 3500 has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. The Chevrolet Express features elegant lines colored with a long lasting sand colored finish. The Chevrolet Express is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The tilt steering wheel in the vehicle allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This 1 ton van has an automatic transmission. <b>Packages</b> LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes (BA3) Console; deluxe; (ZQ2) Convenience Package; power windows and door locks; (AU3) Door locks; power; (B30) Floor covering; full-floor color-keyed carpeting; (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry; (AS5) Seats; front bucket with Custom Cloth trim; (V37) Bumpers; front and rear chrome; (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package; (V22) Grille; chrome; (P03) Wheels; Gray-painted. CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE: (with 1LS Preferred Equipment Group Includes (V37) front and rear chrome bumpers with step-pad and (V22) chrome grille with dual composite halogen headlamps.). CONVENIENCE PACKAGE; POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. GRILLE: CHROME. CONSOLE: DELUXE. BUMPERS: FRONT AND REAR CHROME. DOOR LOCKS: POWER. FLOOR COVERING. OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BLACK; MANUAL-FOLDING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GAHG39K381166869

Stock: UT166869

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020