Used 2007 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

- 190,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Convenience Package; Power Windows And Door Locks Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Glass; Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chrome Appearance Package Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim; Head Restraints And Inboard Armrests Seat Adjuster; Driver; 6-Way Power Door Locks; Power Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Extra Cost Paint Door; Sliding Passenger-Side Bumpers; Front And Rear Chrome Wheels; Gray-Painted Console; Deluxe Smokers Package Custom Cloth Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Grille; Chrome Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39UX71169980
Stock: 71169980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 68,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,900
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Express Passenger. A rare find these days. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Express Passenger . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger: The venerable Chevy Express full-size van appeals to those who want a traditional van for transporting up to twelve passengers and cargo, with long-haul dependability. With a tow rating of up to 7,400 pounds and a full frame, it remains a better choice versus minivans for those who frequently tow. This model sets itself apart with seating space, Available all-wheel drive (1500), and towing ability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG35U371199571
Stock: JF15976A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 120,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U071141198
Stock: WYC-141198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2018
- 357,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.0L V8 engine with 323hp @ 4600rpm and 373ft-lb @ 4400rpm <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Quickly unlock it with keyless entry. This 2008 Chevrolet Express 3500 has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. The Chevrolet Express features elegant lines colored with a long lasting sand colored finish. The Chevrolet Express is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The tilt steering wheel in the vehicle allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This 1 ton van has an automatic transmission. <b>Packages</b> LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes (BA3) Console; deluxe; (ZQ2) Convenience Package; power windows and door locks; (AU3) Door locks; power; (B30) Floor covering; full-floor color-keyed carpeting; (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry; (AS5) Seats; front bucket with Custom Cloth trim; (V37) Bumpers; front and rear chrome; (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package; (V22) Grille; chrome; (P03) Wheels; Gray-painted. CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE: (with 1LS Preferred Equipment Group Includes (V37) front and rear chrome bumpers with step-pad and (V22) chrome grille with dual composite halogen headlamps.). CONVENIENCE PACKAGE; POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. GRILLE: CHROME. CONSOLE: DELUXE. BUMPERS: FRONT AND REAR CHROME. DOOR LOCKS: POWER. FLOOR COVERING. OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BLACK; MANUAL-FOLDING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K381166869
Stock: UT166869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 131,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 1500 135 features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154181120068
Stock: EYC-120068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,490
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
A VERY RARE FIND... 15 PASSENGER! 2008 CHEVY EXPRESS 3500 15 PASSENGER VAN... YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THIS ONE! VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR.... POWER WINDOWS... POWER MIRRORS... POWER LOCKS.... ONLY 89,000 MILES.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS 2-OWNERS... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT.... RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF TIRES... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS... YOU CAN FIT A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THIS VAN FOR NOT A LOT OF MONEY.... WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT?? ONLY HERE AT CRENCOR.... YOUR ONE STOP SHOP.... PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY... THIS HARD TO FIND 15 PASSENGER VAN IS SURE TO SELL FAST... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2008 CHEVY EXPRESS 3500 15 PASSENGER!!! - This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr 3500 15 PASSENGER features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Medium Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K881193338
Stock: 193338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$14,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K781212574
Stock: CYC-212574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 40,533 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$22,999
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2009 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFH154X91168537
Stock: 5099x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 191,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,960
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2005 Chevrolet Express Van G3500 15-Passenger *6.0L V8, *REAR AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL / TILT WHEEL, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U751216489
Stock: BX7714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 160,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,475
Jeff Drennen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Zanesville / Ohio
DRIVE AWAY IN THIS USED SILVER BIRCH METALLIC 2009 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500 12 PASSENGER REAR WHEEL DRIVE VAN POWERED BY A VORTEC 6.0L V8 ENGINE. FREE CARFAX REPORT * TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHEVROLET-BUICK-GMC-CADILLAC 3625 MAPLE AVE. ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 452-3611.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG35K591142662
Stock: VP040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 35,090 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$13,999
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2009 Chevrolet Express Passenger BROWN No Accidents! 9 PASSENGER, Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 325 lb-ft of torque [438.8 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (Standard on **13406 models.), Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan, digital clock and 2 front door speakers (with 1LT Preferred Equipment Group Not available with (NP5) leather wrapped steering wheel.), Rear-Wheel Drive, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, Seating, 8-passenger, (2-3-3 seating configuration) (Standard on **13406 model only. Available on *G23406 or *G33406 models.), StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system, Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Includes passenger-side air bag deactivation switch for models with (C6P) 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) GVWR and above. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.), Air bags, head/side-curtain provides coverage for first 3-rows only. Enhanced-technology glass is provided for the fourth and fifth rows when equipped with 12- and 15-passenger seating. (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154391142221
Stock: 8066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 129,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,500
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
Fleet van. Fleet maintained. Passenger van. Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154191165044
Stock: 165044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,808 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,950
Mint Motors - Fort Myers / Florida
(((Clean Car Fax *** Spacious Passenger Van))) This Well Maintained Summit White 2009 Chevrolet Express Passenger with 145,808 Easy Miles, is Equipped with a dependable Gas V8 6.0L/364 engine, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER padded with cloth trim and dual vanity mirrors, tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD), Power Lock Doors, 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration (STD), SEAT ADJUSTER, Ice Cold Ac, and MUCH MORE ****IF YOU'RE INTERESTED PLEASE CALL ME THANKS 239 433 4800! WE HAVE MANY MORE VEHICLES ON SITE CHECK OUT SOME OF THEM ON OUR WEBSITE MINTMOTORS1.COM "NO HASSLE TRANSACTION" "WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC" ** All information listed herein is compiled from the Manufacturer when the vehicles were brand new. Mint Motors goes out of their way to include all keys, floor mats, and extra accessories for every vehicle. Unfortunately, due to the nature of used cars. Mint Motors does not warrant or guarantee these items for every vehicle sold. *COVID-19 Update: We are open for business and more importantly, we are here to help and support you through this period. We're all in this together! The owners and management at Mint Motors is committed to the health and welfare of our employees, and you our Customer. Since early March, Mint Motors has been disinfecting, and sanitizing every vehicle to the best of our abilities. This is our most virtuous effort to protect everyone. Every vehicle and our office has been through a complete sterilization process multiple times. Then each vehicle is protected from any possible future contaminants with the industry's highest standards. These unprecedented steps are being implemented to ensure your safety. We truly apologize for any inconvenience that this causes you. We welcome any and all questions to the systems and procedures that we are painstakingly taking to PROTECT EVERYONE, and making there HEALTH our #1 priority!"GET EM SOLD REGARDLESS OF LOSS" campaign is in full force. Representatives are standing by. Please call (239) 433-4800White Glove Concierge Home Delivery Service AVAILABLE- this service will be offered to our customers that purchase a vehicle from Mint Motors. We will deliver sold vehicle to customers home within 50 miles of our location. We will deliver the car to your driveway, do all the paperwork, and finalize complete deal while practicing social distance. This service will be done by CDC guidelines. Social distancing will be strictly followed. Our employees will be wearing PPE, including but not limited to face masks, and gloves. All sanitary protections will remain in the vehicle until customer is ready to take delivery. Every vehicles will be driven by our employees and they will follow the same protocol. Our employee will show you his or her temperature prior to commencing transaction.NO VEHICLE will be driven without the use of Masks, and Gloves on at all times. This is for the protection of every one.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG35K091178274
Stock: 13816
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 218,200 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
RT Motorsports - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U651106212
Stock: 5134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,672 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$17,299
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,185*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/03/2022 OR 1,328 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The current-generation Chevrolet Express turns 14 this year, and to celebrate its lengthy time on earth since its last complete redesign, Chevy has given its full-size passenger van a bit more power for its 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic for its 6.0-liter V8. The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) 2010 Chevrolet Express van comes in a base 1500 configuration as well as the heavier-duty 2500 and 3500. It seats eight to 12 passengers. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available only as the 3500 and includes a 15-passenger capacity. The more livable LT models include auxiliary rear air-conditioning and heating, power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Other options include power driver and front passenger seats, a sliding passenger-side door, alloy wheels, remote engine start and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer. FEATURES RWD 3rd Row Seat Climate Control Keyless Start Power Seats Rear A/C Tire Pressure Monitor USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GA2G1DG3A1171251
Stock: 171251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
- 93,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 Chevy Express 12 Passenger Van -->4 New Tires All Wheel Drive 12 Passenger!! This Chevy passenger van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights rear a/c control info center4 new tires backup camera 12 passenger & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUHBD4XA1105280
Stock: 4852x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,600
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->Cloth Interior All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUHCD46A1171573
Stock: 4942x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 117,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,489
Shottenkirk Toyota - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Sandalwood Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Express Van G2500HD LS RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI All new vehicles come standard with Shottenkirk Customer Care. Includes Tire and Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, Front Windshield Repair. Plus Key Replacement! Extra value for our customers on new vehicles, compliments of your Shottenkirk Automotive. Shottenkirk Toyota of Quincy,Illinois has been serving the needs of Tri-State motorists for years. Offering top notch new and used Toyota sales,service,and parts in a friendly environment that puts a premium on service,not prices! We're proud to be a primary destination for Toyota shoppers from Jacksonville,Springfield,Carthage,Il.,Hannibal,Kirksville,Troy,St.Louis,Columbia,Mo.,And the Mt.Pleasant,Keokuk,Farmington,Fort Madison,Iowa areas. Whether you visit us to buy a new Toyota like a Camry,Corolla,Rav4,Venza,Highlander,Sequoia,Prius,Tacoma,Tundra,Yaris,4Runner,and Sienna or an used Toyota ,or to get service for your existing vehicle,you'll get the same impeccable service. We have an outstanding reputation for quality and a no-hassle buying experience.You may also visit us at Shottenkirk Toyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAGG25U741178739
Stock: T18287A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 2019 Arteon