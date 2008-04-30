Used 2007 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

1,633 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Express Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    190,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    68,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    120,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    357,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    131,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,490

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,533 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    191,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,960

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    160,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,475

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    35,090 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    129,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    145,808 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    218,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Black
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    34,672 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $17,299

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    93,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

    Details
  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    used

    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    150,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,600

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Express 2500

    117,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,489

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Express searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Express

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Express

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Express
Overall Consumer Rating
3.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (20%)
My Chevy Passenger Van
Eric,04/30/2008
I bought the van slightly used instead of 2008 Dodge Sprinter. The price difference(I saved over $25000) can pay for years of fuel, plus I will support an American-made product. Myself and the family are very happy with the van! The fuel economy is better then I expected (approx. 16.5 MPG on higway). The only minus would be the quality and the fit of plastic trim inside the vehicle.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Express
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Express info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings