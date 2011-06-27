Used 2018 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
- $18,999Great Deal | $4,424 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350027,267 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3942 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGMFP2J1309486
Stock: O308506
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $18,999Great Deal | $3,593 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350032,825 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3328 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGMFPXJ1230146
Stock: O307387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $18,250Great Deal | $4,416 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350032,335 milesDelivery available*
Lou Bachrodt Coconut Creek Chevrolet - Coconut Creek / Florida
Summit White 2018 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD 8-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.3L V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGMFP7J1227236
Stock: PC227236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,858 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350039,758 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Flexfuel Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Differential; Heavy-Duty Locking Rear Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Black; Manual-Folding Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Player Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG6J1269513
Stock: J1269513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $19,994Great Deal | $2,606 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 250033,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Al Piemonte Buick GMC - Elmhurst / Illinois
2018 Chevrolet Express 2500 LT 6.0L VORTEC V8 Passenger Van in Summit White. Backup Camera**Front Bucket Seats**12 Passenger Seating**Remote Keyless Entry**Rear Heater/Air Conditioning**150 Amp Alternator**Tilt Wheel**Cruise Control**Chrome Appearance Package**4G LTE Capabilities and more. Call today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG1J1262420
Stock: P2069
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-04-2020
- $17,999Great Deal | $1,943 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350038,527 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3240 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG7J1324101
Stock: O307701
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $18,299Great Deal | $2,501 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350045,504 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A & A Auto Sales - Fontana / California
Our 2018 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT 15 Passenger Van shown off in Summit White is a versatile and comfortable people-mover! Powered by a massive 6.0 Liter V8 that generates 324hp while connected to a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission with a Tow/Haul mode. This Rear Wheel Drive offers nearly 16mpg on the open road, and has the ability to help your business grow to the next level. Our accommodating 3500 LT features rear privacy glass, a 60/40 split swing-out passenger-side door, and swing-out side door windows. Pack up the family, teammates or any large group and hit the road, because the possibilities are endless with our LT van offering multiple configurations to meet your needs. Enjoy convenient features like with keyless entry, durable seating, front, and rear air-conditioning and heating, full power accessories, rearview camera, and a 120-volt power outlet. Stay connected with OnStar w/ available WiFi hotspot, and play your favorite music via available satellite radio, CD player, and a USB port. Chevrolet has your safety covered with steel side door beams, anti-lock brakes, side curtain airbags, OnStar emergency services, and stability control to give you peace of mind. No other passenger van is as reliable, adaptable or practical. You'll be happy with this choice! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG2J1330050
Stock: AA386992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $17,999Great Deal | $1,797 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350038,392 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3045 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG6J1258236
Stock: O307700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $20,288Great Deal | $2,993 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350030,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Oak Ford - Royal Oak / Michigan
Just give us a quick call and see how easy we are to work with. Recent Arrival!2018 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Passenger RWD Summit WhiteOdometer is 10437 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFGXJ1263987
Stock: 28957PTW
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $18,900Great Deal | $3,036 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350041,293 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Atlanta Best Used Cars - Norcross / Georgia
This 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 EXT 155 LT with 12 Passenger Seating features a 4.3L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Special Paint with a Medium Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - 12 PASSENGER SEATING!!! EXTENDED 155-INCH WHEELBASE!!! REAR VIEW CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AUX/USB INPUT, STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS, CD PLAYER, MP3 COMPATIBLE, BLUETOOTH, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, ON STAR SYSTEM, TINTED WINDOWS, HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS, DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL, TRACTION CONTROL, TILT STEERING WHEEL, ABS BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS, DUAL AIR BAGS, SRS AIR BAGS, SIDE CURTAIN AIR BAGS, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE, SECURITY SYSTEM AND MUCH MORE, CALL 770-449- 9711 OR VISIT WWW.IWANTUSEDCARS.COM FOR MORE INFO!!! - One owner, Non-Smoker - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, OnStar, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 770-449-9711 or abuc5192@aol.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFP7J1181019
Stock: 181019-848
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- $17,995Great Deal | $2,340 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350031,065 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
LOW MILES , UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY , 15 PASSENGER !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG6J1332061
Stock: 18331
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- $20,900Great Deal | $2,871 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350022,838 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Settle in and experience the rush! With fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer, this is a technologically advanced vehicle for the sport-inclined driving enthusiast! Chevrolet prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: front and rear reading lights, power windows, and more. It features an automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, and a powerful 8 cylinder engine. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG1J1316477
Stock: P1453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- $20,000Great Deal | $2,075 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350032,236 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Luke Alfa Romeo - Tempe / Arizona
SCRATCH AND DENT SALE!! 15 PASSENGER, THIRD ROW WITH REAR A/C AND BACKUP CAMERA!!Bill Luke Tempe is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Tempe's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billluketempe.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG0J1330273
Stock: FG19105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $20,900Great Deal | $2,072 below market
Certified 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350040,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Chevrolet Certified, Excellent Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $22,900, PRICED TO MOVE $4,700 below NADA Retail! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION), WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up CameraSHOP WITH CONFIDENCE172-Point Inspection by Chevrolet factory-certified technicians. 3-Month Trial Of OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, $0 Deductible, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and Courtesy Transportation, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access packageKEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, Back-Up Camera Keyless EntryOPTION PACKAGESENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration, DIFFERENTIAL, HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR, MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, BLACK, MANUAL-FOLDING, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking, Powertrain Grade Braking, and Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select, auxiliary jack and 2 front door speakers (STD).BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG6J1331489
Stock: P4984
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- $20,499Great Deal | $1,937 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350030,682 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kia of Auburn - Auburn / Alabama
Here is another premium pre-owned car form Kia of Auburn. This WHITE 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger LT 3500 might be just the extended van for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. We're offering a great deal on this one at $20,499. Drivers love the gorgeous white exterior with a gray interior. Call today and take this one out for a spin! Auburn's only dealer with Warranty Forever!! Contact Information: Kia of Auburn, 1687 South College Street, Auburn, AL, 36830, Phone: 8663081587, E-mail: dsofalga@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG0J1327065
Stock: 3A4028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,493Great Deal
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 250039,526 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Clay Cooley Hyundai of Mesquite - Mesquite / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG8J1321091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $19,990Great Deal | $1,548 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 250036,377 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
CARFAX 1-Owner. LT trim. WAS $23,991, PRICED TO MOVE $3,300 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera, ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, WiFi Hotspot Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (341 hp [254.3 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (Includes external engine oil cooler. MIRRORS, OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE, BLACK, MANUAL-FOLDING, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select, auxiliary jack and 2 front door speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking, Powertrain Grade Braking, and Tap-Up/Tap-Down Driver Shift Control. Chevrolet LT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and MEDIUM PEWTER interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 5200 RPM*. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $23,991. This Express Passenger is priced $3,300 below Kelley Blue Book. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGFFG3J1282958
Stock: J1282958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- $19,500Great Deal | $1,853 below market
2018 Chevrolet Express LT 350041,796 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Koons Outlet - Falls Church / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGPFG8J1317142
Certified Pre-Owned: No