2005 Chevrolet Express Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, awkward handling.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$7,498 - $11,200
Used Express for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2005 Highlights
The StabiliTrak stability control system will become standard later in the model year, but only on one-ton regular-wheelbase vans.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Express.
Most helpful consumer reviews
J. Hillsoto,07/27/2005
The Express 3500 is highly recommended for large families or people who want to travel in comfort with a lot of gear. We love the extra roominess of the extended 3500 and for a vehicle of this size we have found that it handles very nicely and gets very good mileage. When it comes to parking, we sometimes have trouble in the narrow parking lots. Our 3500 is about 20 feet long and seat 15 adults comfortably.
AKJIM,05/30/2005
This is my second Chevrolet Express G3500 extended wheelbase 15 passenger Van. My first was a 2002 which now has over 62000 miles and both looks and runs like it is new. This 2005 has all the indications of being the same way, excellent throughout. I've had equivalent Ford's in the past and these Chev Vans are vastly better in handling and reliability. The 2005 has a 6.0 L engine which gets about 13% better fuel economy than the 5.7 on my 2002. I'm getting 18-19 mpg at 55 mph on long highway trips with this 2005. I'm very happy with it.
MattCicanese,02/19/2009
I bought this van used for my plumbing business. The AWD is incredible in the snow, better than any of the 4x4 trucks I have had. It rides great, decent on gas 14-15 MPG, and drives nice. I wish it came in an extended version.
rick b.,01/13/2007
Great for hauling kids, dogs, and everything. Also the 300hp. is great for pulling our 31 ft. 7800 lb. camper. Looks tough too.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Express features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Express
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer