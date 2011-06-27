  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2005 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, awkward handling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2005 Highlights

The StabiliTrak stability control system will become standard later in the model year, but only on one-ton regular-wheelbase vans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Express.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

You'll Love The Extra Room
J. Hillsoto,07/27/2005
The Express 3500 is highly recommended for large families or people who want to travel in comfort with a lot of gear. We love the extra roominess of the extended 3500 and for a vehicle of this size we have found that it handles very nicely and gets very good mileage. When it comes to parking, we sometimes have trouble in the narrow parking lots. Our 3500 is about 20 feet long and seat 15 adults comfortably.
Van for All uses
AKJIM,05/30/2005
This is my second Chevrolet Express G3500 extended wheelbase 15 passenger Van. My first was a 2002 which now has over 62000 miles and both looks and runs like it is new. This 2005 has all the indications of being the same way, excellent throughout. I've had equivalent Ford's in the past and these Chev Vans are vastly better in handling and reliability. The 2005 has a 6.0 L engine which gets about 13% better fuel economy than the 5.7 on my 2002. I'm getting 18-19 mpg at 55 mph on long highway trips with this 2005. I'm very happy with it.
2005 AWD 1500 Express Cargo
MattCicanese,02/19/2009
I bought this van used for my plumbing business. The AWD is incredible in the snow, better than any of the 4x4 trucks I have had. It rides great, decent on gas 14-15 MPG, and drives nice. I wish it came in an extended version.
Lots of kids
rick b.,01/13/2007
Great for hauling kids, dogs, and everything. Also the 300hp. is great for pulling our 31 ft. 7800 lb. camper. Looks tough too.
See all 4 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

