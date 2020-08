Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio

This rear wheel drive 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 135' features an impressive 4.8l Engine with a Summit White Exterior with a Medium Pewter Fabric Interior. With only 202,679 miles this 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is your best buy in Columbus, OH. STOCK# B1183357 MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 16.0 Highway MPG and 10.0 City MPG! This Chevrolet Express Cargo Van comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4.8l engine, an 6-speed automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Traction Control, Spare Tire (Full Size), Rear Wheel Drive, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCWGFCA7B1183357

Stock: B1183357

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020