Used 2001 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

I purchased this van from the original owner in May of '08 at 105k miles. Have put almost 40k miles on it since that time, as I drive hotshot. It has never left me hanging, and aside from the chronic taillight problem, valve guide seals, and an alternator, it's been problem free. It hauls 3000lbs of payload easily, and has the ability to haul 3 full size pallets (12' total!). The seats are excellent for long trips, as I go out of town/state regularly. Would definitely recommend this van for work of any kind. An excellent hauler with plenty of power, and a stable ride, even with 3000lbs in the back. It doesn't drift or float. Keep it maintained and it will go forever.

