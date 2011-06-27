  1. Home
2003 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the addition of new engines and features, the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2003 Highlights

The Express van gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, the Express now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Express vans get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. New driver-side 60/40 access doors have been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Express gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems, more storage and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Chevy Express 1500 AWD w/ 4th Door
Phitter,02/27/2003
Chevy doesn't have their act together on this vehicle yet. The assembly is poor. Door & hinge weather gaskets & grommets are missing or falling off. Unpainted sealant on the door hinges and entry areas is present. The fuel fill door compartment is a collection area for road salt and sand. The vehicle is plagued with driveline vibrations and resonance problems. I expected Chevrolet to resolve the issues -- they have not. The interior is the best they offer and it is dull at best. The seats don't belong in a vehicle that lists for over $35,000. The ride is very smooth suspension wise. Acceleration is good when called upon.
owner of a vending business
Bob Warnock,03/01/2003
I have the small V-8 and its gas mileage is ok. When I have alot of weight in it the engine has a hard time, but when its gets on the expressway its gone. I have the cargo van and it's very roomy and fun to drive. I would recommend it to anyone.
2003 express van comments
PCMS,10/21/2003
THE MAJOR PROBLEM WITH THIS VEHICLE IS THAT THERE ARE NO AFTERMARKET PRODUCTS AVAILABLE, NO BUG SHIELD, NO HOOD BRAS ETC. BODY IS CONSTRUCTED OF THINNER METAL THAN WHAT I WOULD CONSIDER NORMAL. I COMPARED IT TO MY DODGE VAN. THE WAY THE PLASTIC INTERIOR WALLS INTERLOCK IS A DISGRACE, ESPECIALLY AT THE PRICE I PAID. SOME PLASTIC JUST LAYS IN PLACE, NO INTERLOCKING MECHANISM. THE TOUTED OIL CHANGE LIGHT IS USELESS TO ME, IT GOES OFF AT 7000 MILES, I CHANGE MY OIL EVERY 3000. THE STEP UP, IF YOU ARE A SHORT PERSON, IS IMPOSSIBLE WITHOUT HOLDING ON TO THE SEAT AND PULLING YOURSELF IN.
BANG FOR THE BUCK!
WILDCAT,03/03/2003
IF YOU WANT POWER, GREAT LOOKS, TONS OF ROOM AND NOT BE LUMPED INTO THE SOCCER MOM MINI VAN CROWED THIS IS THE VAN FOR YOU! BUT WAIT!, WHAT ABOUT THE POOR GAS MILEAGE? GO ON ANY DEALER LOT AND SEE HOW MANY THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS YOU WILL SAVE OVER THEIR MINI VAN COUNTERPARTS. YES, ENOUGH TO OFFSET MANY YEARS OF "MEDIOCRE" GAS MILEAGE.
Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Express

Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

