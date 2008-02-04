Used 2008 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Brown
    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    357,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $10,000

  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Silver
    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    131,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,490

  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $14,999

  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Gray
    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    190,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,533 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $22,999

  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    68,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Silver
    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    160,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,475

  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Brown
    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    35,090 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $13,999

  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    120,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    129,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    145,808 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,950

  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Black
    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    34,672 miles
    No accidents, Corporate Fleet

    $17,299

  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    93,060 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,988

  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    150,778 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,600

  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Brown
    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    174,228 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,974

  • 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    119,830 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,997

  • 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Green
    2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    78,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $12,995

A true workhorse.
Ed,04/02/2008
This is my second Express van. I have the 12 passenger van, just the right size. The 08 has been given many up grades over older models. The seats can easily be removed, and you can almost put your whole house in there. My previous Express van was trouble free. My 08 came with no defects, so a good start.
