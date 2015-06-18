Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express for Sale Near Me
59 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 61,834 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,000$2,229 Below Market
- 88,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,281$1,668 Below Market
- 77,228 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$1,899 Below Market
- 103,742 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,999$1,819 Below Market
- 101,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,429 Below Market
- 141,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,182 Below Market
- 31,855 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,394$1,518 Below Market
- 70,720 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,990$1,555 Below Market
- 112,688 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995
- 66,799 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,530
- 137,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,950$830 Below Market
- 116,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,995$1,182 Below Market
- 88,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,942$434 Below Market
- 79,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,990$660 Below Market
- 17,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,495
- 42,156 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$314 Below Market
- 21,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
- 78,650 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet City Express searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet City Express
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet City Express
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating2.33 Reviews
Report abuse
singdrumsteve,06/18/2015
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
My Chevy City Express van front end died at 16k easy miles! Van was versatile with utility, great gas mileage (30 mpg combined!) as long as you do not stomp at take off like most people but was used very gingerly, babied and still front end parts fell apart! The 4 cylinder engine is just powerful enough with a full 1500 lb. load! Gas sipper. 30 mpg combined! Manueverability is excellent too until front end clunked and wore out. The CVT transmission is horrible. Won't last! I planned on customizing the interior and adding seats, belts and chrome wheels against the pipe black paint but unlawful to do it unlicensed now. EASY load/unload everything! My wife and I were planning to take it with our bicycles to see/ride the U.S.A. in our Chevrolet but turned out to be a Foreign Junk Nissan made in Mexico. We sold this van for a loss!!! I wish Chevrolet still made an Astro Quality Van and with improved gas mileage without a tow package.
Related Chevrolet City Express info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Sportage 2013
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Erie PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Saint Paul MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Salem OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Green Bay WI
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet SS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2018 Brownsville TX
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News