Used 2015 Chevrolet City Express for Sale Near Me

59 listings
City Express Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    61,834 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    $2,229 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    88,858 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,281

    $1,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    77,228 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,899 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    103,742 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,999

    $1,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    101,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $1,429 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    141,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    31,855 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,394

    $1,518 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    70,720 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,990

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    112,688 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    66,799 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,530

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    137,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $8,950

    $830 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    116,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,995

    $1,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    88,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $10,942

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    79,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,990

    $660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    17,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,495

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    42,156 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,900

    $314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LS

    21,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet City Express LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet City Express LT

    78,650 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet City Express

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet City Express
Overall Consumer Rating
Overall Consumer Rating
2.33 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 4
    (33%)
  • 2
    (33%)
  • 1
    (33%)
NOT My Astro Replacement Van! Nissan Junk!
singdrumsteve,06/18/2015
LS 4dr Minivan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
My Chevy City Express van front end died at 16k easy miles! Van was versatile with utility, great gas mileage (30 mpg combined!) as long as you do not stomp at take off like most people but was used very gingerly, babied and still front end parts fell apart! The 4 cylinder engine is just powerful enough with a full 1500 lb. load! Gas sipper. 30 mpg combined! Manueverability is excellent too until front end clunked and wore out. The CVT transmission is horrible. Won't last! I planned on customizing the interior and adding seats, belts and chrome wheels against the pipe black paint but unlawful to do it unlicensed now. EASY load/unload everything! My wife and I were planning to take it with our bicycles to see/ride the U.S.A. in our Chevrolet but turned out to be a Foreign Junk Nissan made in Mexico. We sold this van for a loss!!! I wish Chevrolet still made an Astro Quality Van and with improved gas mileage without a tow package.
Report abuse
