  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Express
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of the class
  • V8 engines have enough power to move a loaded van
  • V8 engines are thirstier than rivals' V6 offerings
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$18,640 - $23,000
Used Express for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Express does Edmunds recommend?

Recommending any one version of the 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger is difficult; the body and load rating you should choose will largely depend on your needs. If you intend to regularly fill the van with people or tow a trailer, consider the 3500 for its increased payload and tow capabilities. If you need an additional row of seats, check out the extended-wheelbase 3500. We think the regular-wheelbase 3500 will be suitable for most buyers and the LT trim's reasonable price point and increased feature content make it the more desirable trim.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

A full-size passenger van is really the only choice if you're looking to transport a large number of people. The 2017 Chevrolet Express is one option, with versatile seating arrangements that can host eight, 12 or 15 passengers. But unless you like the styling or are comforted by the wide availability of spare parts, we suggest you look elsewhere.

Advanced age is the primary knock against the Express. Though it has undergone minor interior and exterior refreshes over the years, today's Express is the same as the one that launched in 1996. All other competitors have been fully redesigned since then. Rivals also offer high-roof variants to aid passenger ingress and egress. Although used-parts availability and an established track record might be potential draws, overall we don't recommend the Chevrolet Express Passenger given the strength of the competition and lack of competitive advantage.

2017 Chevrolet Express models

The 2017 Chevrolet Express Passenger is a full-size van with abundant seating configurations and room for up to 12 people. (Its Express Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, base LS and LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered with a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the floor by 20 inches. The additional room allows for another row of seats, if you desire.

The LS is powered by a 4.8-liter V8 (285 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air-conditioning, power windows and locks, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, GM's OnStar emergency communications, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.

A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional for the 2500. Opting for the extended-wheelbase 3500 adds rear air-conditioning, which is available as a separate option for the other LS models.

Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring and rear air-conditioning. This trim also adds the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control to the 2500.

Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen with integrated rearview camera display, Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Express Passenger model. A rearview camera with display located in the rearview mirror can be ordered on any vehicle without the touchscreen. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote vehicle start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, satellite radio and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for 3500 extended-wheelbase models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings. This body style can also be ordered in a 15-passenger (2-3-3-3-4 seating) configuration. Standard-wheelbase 2500 and 3500 models can be ordered in an eight-passenger (2-3-3) configuration.

Two additional powertrains are available on any body style. For hauling a high number of people, consider the 6.0-liter V8 (342 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. If fuel efficiency is a priority, check out the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine paired to an eight-speed automatic.

Interior

Most vehicles in this class max out at 12 seats, but the Express (along with its GMC Savana twin and the Ford Transit) offers seating for up to 15. A high roof is not on the options list, so passengers will have to duck as they enter and exit.

Utility

The cargo area behind the rear seats measures an impressive 92.1 cubic feet, leaving plenty of room for carry-on luggage. All seats behind the first row are removable should you need to store extra cargo, increasing the area to 252.8 cubes in the long-wheelbase model.

Technology

The Express isn't the most tech-forward van on the market, with just a two-speaker sound system, AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port as standard. Additions such as a USB port, CD player and navigation are available. The optional touchscreen's user interface is dated compared to those in other Chevys.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Chevrolet Express.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
11 city / 16 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Express models:

Rear Vision Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror or in the central display with the optional touchscreen.
Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert when the rear of the Express is close to an object.
OnStar
Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft and other emergencies.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover29.2%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Express

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 is priced between $18,640 and$20,988 with odometer readings between 41955 and55443 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 is priced between $22,207 and$23,000 with odometer readings between 18735 and20734 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Express for sale near. There are currently 5 used and CPO 2017 Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,640 and mileage as low as 18735 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,775.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,295.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,816.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles