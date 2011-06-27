Vehicle overview

When it comes to moving eight or more passengers down the road in relative comfort, the 2012 Chevrolet Express full-size van is hard to beat. Standard-wheelbase Express models offer seating for eight to 12 passengers, while an extended-wheelbase version seats as many as 15 people. Express buyers can also tailor their van to the job at hand with one of four different powertrains, including a gutsy 6.6-liter turbodiesel engine and a choice of rear- or all-wheel drive. As if that weren't enough, a properly equipped Express will tow nearly 10,000 pounds.

Truth be told, however, this isn't exactly a crowded vehicle segment. Besides the virtually identical GMC Savana, competitors include the Ford E-Series (a.k.a. Econoline) and that's about it. Buyers with deeper pockets, however should at least check out the more modern Mercedes Sprinter, which earns extra points for better maneuverability and fuel economy. Its unique high-roof version also provides enough room for 6-foot-tall occupants to walk upright inside. You'd have to be 4 feet tall to do that in an Express.

Yet even if the 2012 Chevrolet Express passenger van isn't the most modern of conveyances, it remains one of the scant few ways to carry a large family, soccer team or group of employees from Point A to Point B.