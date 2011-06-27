  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2007 Chevrolet Express
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2007 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual passenger-access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Low-grade interior plastics, bland cabin design, stability control only available on 1-ton (3500) vans.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$4,121 - $5,760
Used Express for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Chevrolet Express (and its twin, the GMC Savana) are pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a traditional full-size van that doesn't look and drive as if it were designed two decades ago.

Vehicle overview

Having been around for more than four decades, Chevrolet's full-size van lived through the '70s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Still, it rode on the same basic platform that it had had since the swinging '60s until a complete frame-up redesign took place in 1996. To celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed from "Sportvan" to "Express." A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Chevrolet Express hard to overlook when compared with Ford's dated Econoline. A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Express safer and more capable than ever before.

The 2007 Chevrolet Express still outpaces the aged Econoline and certainly warrants consideration for those who need the immense passenger capacity (up to 15 people can ride in an Express 3500) and cargo volume only a large van can provide. Naturally, these attributes are most often needed by small businesses and fleet operators. Private individuals seeking a more economical or passenger-friendly alternative might want to consider the Dodge Sprinter.

2007 Chevrolet Express models

The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) Chevrolet Express full-size van comes in half-ton (1500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available only on the 3500. There are two trim levels: LS and LT. LS models are geared toward fleet service so standard equipment is limited to air-conditioning, an AM/FM stereo and a theft-deterrent system. The more livable LT models include auxiliary rear air-conditioning and heating, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Optional equipment includes power driver and front-passenger seats, alloy wheels and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer.

2007 Highlights

For the 2007 Chevrolet Express, the V6 engine is dropped from the lineup, as the 5.3-liter V8 becomes standard on the 1500 model. Additionally, the 2500 series 3/4-ton van is discontinued.

Performance & mpg

The standard engine on Express 1500 models is a 5.3-liter V8 with 295 horsepower and 335 pound-feet of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque is standard on 3500s. All 1500 models use a four-speed automatic sending power to the rear wheels, while 3500s get a heavy-duty version of that transmission. An all-wheel-drive configuration is also available for the 1500. The maximum trailer-towing capacity on 1500 models is 6300 pounds, while the heavy-duty 3500 can pull up to 9800 pounds when properly equipped.

Safety

All models have four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard. The Express 1500 features a front passenger-sensing system that will deactivate the front airbag if it senses a small adult or child sitting up front, while 3500 models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger. A stability control system is standard on the 3500 but not available on the 1500. In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the NHTSA, the Chevrolet Express scored five stars (the highest possible).

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2007 Chevrolet Express a leg up on Ford's Econoline when it comes to ride and handling. Although Chevy's van is still far from nimble, it's a better choice for day-to-day driving. And with three strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers come easily, even when you're hauling a heavy load of passengers and cargo.

Interior

The Chevy's interior is built for pure functionality, and while it may not be pretty, it gets the job done. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but the footwells remain as cramped as ever. Express buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors for easier passenger access to the rear seats. The standard configuration seats 12, with 8- or 15-passenger arrangements also available, depending on which model you choose.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Express.

5(20%)
4(40%)
3(20%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
3.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Chevy Passenger Van
Eric,04/30/2008
I bought the van slightly used instead of 2008 Dodge Sprinter. The price difference(I saved over $25000) can pay for years of fuel, plus I will support an American-made product. Myself and the family are very happy with the van! The fuel economy is better then I expected (approx. 16.5 MPG on higway). The only minus would be the quality and the fit of plastic trim inside the vehicle.
Best of the full size vans
Gary,01/25/2008
We bought the Chevy van because we wanted a vehicle that could sit 11-12 people, the Dodge Sprinter cost twice as much and doesn't have the towing power. We rented several vans for diferent long distance trips and compared. We have two other vehicles that are Ford and are very happy with them but the Ford Van fell short against the Chevy for handling and safety. The Chevy has way way less top heavy sway. Ford hasn't updated there van for a while, the chevy rides soo much better and seems to have more interior room. Over-all we liked the Chevy better and decided to buy one. It also has a lot more room behind the rear bench for luggage. We average 12.3 MPG with the 6.0 ltr but can tow anything
I can't get this thing to die!
Ronnie Bruzer,02/27/2018
LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I bought this van slightly used for my family of 9. That means that we are tough on a vehicle. Between Hockey practice, Basketball games, park runs and anything else that comes up, we pretty much live in this thing. We now have 413k miles on her. The engine and powertrain have been flawless. The only things that I have had to replace other than tires, oil and windshield wipers are shocks, brake pads, and a brake booster. The downfall is pretty much everything else. Because we have the classic chevy white, the paint pretty much quit one day and fell off on most of the van. It doesn't seem to rust, but it leaves you looking homeless. We are tough on an interior too. Because we have so much seat time, the seats have not been the best. The good news is that there is plenty of room for 6 car seats with extra space in between. Would I buy this van again? ABSOLUTELY! What would I change if I had the chance? I would get a paint color that doesn't fall off (If you can find one that isn't white. Good luck.)
Bet on Red.
Gridiron Goon,04/10/2018
LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A)
Great vehicle. Huge in size and visibility. The Vortec V8 is very powerful and dependable. I previously owned a Chevy Astro with the Vortec V6 and it was also very reliable. I bought the base model but still had power windows and locks, cruise control and CD player. I bought it on Ebay from an owner in Las Vegas. I flew from Atlanta and bought it then drove it home. 2,150 miles!! Drove like a Cadillac. This is not an economical vehicle if you are considering one. However, it got about 15.5 mpg and I averaged 75 mph for 80% of the trip. I get lots of compliments on this van and the cargo space is enormous, especially when you remove the 2 bench seats. I am very pleased with this truck (van). Chevrolet got this one right.
See all 5 reviews of the 2007 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2007 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Chevrolet Express

Used 2007 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2007 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LS 2500 Fleet 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Chevrolet Express?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Express for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2007 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,850.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,237.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 1 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $10,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,595.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express lease specials

Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles