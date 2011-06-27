I bought this van slightly used for my family of 9. That means that we are tough on a vehicle. Between Hockey practice, Basketball games, park runs and anything else that comes up, we pretty much live in this thing. We now have 413k miles on her. The engine and powertrain have been flawless. The only things that I have had to replace other than tires, oil and windshield wipers are shocks, brake pads, and a brake booster. The downfall is pretty much everything else. Because we have the classic chevy white, the paint pretty much quit one day and fell off on most of the van. It doesn't seem to rust, but it leaves you looking homeless. We are tough on an interior too. Because we have so much seat time, the seats have not been the best. The good news is that there is plenty of room for 6 car seats with extra space in between. Would I buy this van again? ABSOLUTELY! What would I change if I had the chance? I would get a paint color that doesn't fall off (If you can find one that isn't white. Good luck.)

