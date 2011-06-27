  1. Home
1999 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern design, powerful range of engines, lots of cargo hauling capacity.
  • Odd arched-eyebrow look taillamps spoil otherwise clean design, not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

When Chevy dealers received a brand-new, full-size van to sell in 1996, it marked the first time in 25 years that GM completely redesigned its big vans. The Express comes standard with lots of cargo space, dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes, and can be equipped with a variety of powerful engines. With this modern new design, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Converters prefer the rugged full-frame construction of full-size vans, because they are easy to modify and can handle a lot of add-ons without degrading stability, ride and handling. Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, engineers decided to put the Chevy Express on this type of platform. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. Up to 15 passengers can ride in the extended-length Express, making it perfect for use as an airport shuttle. Other seating options include five-, eight- and 12-passenger arrangements. And G3500s can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. Engine choices are sourced from the Chevrolet family of Vortec gasoline motors, or if you prefer, a turbocharged diesel. Available are the Vortec 4300 V6, the 5000, 5700, and 7400 V8s, and a 6.5-liter Turbo-diesel V8. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans.

Child safety locks are standard on the rear and side doors of the Express. Handy assist handles help folks climb in and out. Front and rear air conditioning is optional. Last year, all models got a standard theft deterrent system and depowered airbags.Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina Minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd-looking, but at least they're functional. They can easily be seen even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement. Two new Chevy Express paint choices arrive for 1999, and one new interior color.

Overall, Chevrolet's latest rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline/Club Wagon the first real competition it has faced in years.

1999 Highlights

The Chevy Express line of full-size vans now includes a variety of configurations, including the G1500 (1/2-ton), G2500 (3/4-ton) and G3500 (1-ton) series. Two wheelbases (135 inches and 155 inches) are available on 2500 and 3500 models. For '99, all Express vans get automatic transmission enhancements to increase durability and improve sealing, plus depowered dual front airbags. There are also two new exterior paint colors and one new interior shade for the 1999 model year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chevrolet Express.

5(0%)
4(33%)
3(67%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Big Family Hauler
dennis,07/26/2005
We bought this rascal in lieu of a Suburban and in favor of Ford's one tonner. It has served us well, although the interior finish is better suited for a cheap doll house. Roadability is excellent. I am over 6'3" and not skinny and I can drive for hours in this vehicle without the usual leg cramps, etc. If you are tall and heavy, you understand. As I said, the interior lacks in quality, the carpet wore through 2 years ago, the reclining passenger seat now is a rocking chair, the door panels are impossible to keep attached with use. The engine is flawless as long as it is serviced regularly, it will let you know if you forget. The transmission is still under scrutiny.
Good for everything
Great for everything,01/24/2010
I have used this van for heavy hauling, passengers, and road trips. Is better than an SUV in almost every way. More space, more seating, more comfort, and just great for everything!
High mileage problems !
Fisherman Joe,04/24/2010
I purchased my 1500 Express 5 years ago, & when I picked it up I started a long drive home, & at 2:30 am on the freeway it quit. 3 days later I was away again after replacing a fuel pump at about 149,000 mi. The rest of my trip was uneventful. Other than the usual wear & tear (brakes, a 2nd in- tank fuel pump,muffler, door lock).I still have the van with 240,000 mi. For the past year or so, it has been running really rough. I changed fuel filter, spark plugs, distributor, rotor, & other parts to no avail. Finally took it to a dealer. $1950 later it has a new computer, injector, vacuum leak repaired, c/w all tuning & reprogramming. For the last 100 miles or so it runs like new !!
See all 3 reviews of the 1999 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

