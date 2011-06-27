  1. Home
2009 Chevrolet Express Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds' review of the 2009 Chevrolet Express.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Express.

Most helpful consumer reviews

'09 Chevy Express Passenger Van
adabatch92,12/14/2009
I've been driving several different vans of this model ranging from '06 to '09. The engine has very good power, and the AWD system really helps it grip the road. However, the gas mileage could be better, the best I've ever gotten out of it is 17mpg (on 87 octane gas). I don't like the traction control system, which just shuts off all power for several seconds if you lose traction, this can be quite unnerving when pulling out on to a busy intersection. I do like some of the features, such as; the on board tire pressure monitors and the oil life %. On the whole, a good van. Only problem I've had was a oil filter gasket leak, which as probably an installation fault by the garage.
POOR MPG
ED ,04/15/2009
You would think gm would do a lot better on mpg. I'm lucky to get 15 mpg with no cargo and 12 mpg with 8000 gvw. The spli outside mirrors are very annoying. I'm still not used to them after driving it for 11 months. The plastic door panels clip in place and often pop out, then the clips break off, very cheap. At times it is difficult to see the driver info display because of the steering wheel.
A very comfortable ride
Mark Lisle,05/10/2010
Very comfortable to drive in both seating comfort and excellent handling. Very smooth engine and transmission with plenty of power. For a large van, economy is pretty good - up to 19 mpg on highway, and averaging over 16 mpg for all driving combined. Very efficient cruise control. This is a much more comfortable driving and handling vehicle than the Honda Pilot that it replaced,
See all 3 reviews of the 2009 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2009 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2009 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LS 2500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A).

