2009 Chevrolet Express Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$6,725 - $8,868
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chevrolet Express.
Most helpful consumer reviews
adabatch92,12/14/2009
I've been driving several different vans of this model ranging from '06 to '09. The engine has very good power, and the AWD system really helps it grip the road. However, the gas mileage could be better, the best I've ever gotten out of it is 17mpg (on 87 octane gas). I don't like the traction control system, which just shuts off all power for several seconds if you lose traction, this can be quite unnerving when pulling out on to a busy intersection. I do like some of the features, such as; the on board tire pressure monitors and the oil life %. On the whole, a good van. Only problem I've had was a oil filter gasket leak, which as probably an installation fault by the garage.
ED ,04/15/2009
You would think gm would do a lot better on mpg. I'm lucky to get 15 mpg with no cargo and 12 mpg with 8000 gvw. The spli outside mirrors are very annoying. I'm still not used to them after driving it for 11 months. The plastic door panels clip in place and often pop out, then the clips break off, very cheap. At times it is difficult to see the driver info display because of the steering wheel.
Mark Lisle,05/10/2010
Very comfortable to drive in both seating comfort and excellent handling. Very smooth engine and transmission with plenty of power. For a large van, economy is pretty good - up to 19 mpg on highway, and averaging over 16 mpg for all driving combined. Very efficient cruise control. This is a much more comfortable driving and handling vehicle than the Honda Pilot that it replaced,
Features & Specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
323 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
301 hp @ 5200 rpm
