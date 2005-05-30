Used 2002 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

  • 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT

    142,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Express 3500

    85,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,787

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Express 3500

    81,542 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,994

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Express 2500

    117,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,489

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Express 3500

    152,438 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    191,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,960

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    218,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    190,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    68,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    120,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    357,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    131,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,490

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,533 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    160,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,475

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    35,090 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    129,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

    Details

Van for All uses
AKJIM,05/30/2005
I'd previously owned 2 Ford 15 passenger vans and this was my first Chevy Express Van. I'm NEVER going back to the Ford vans! This Express Van drives with much greater stability and handling honesty. It has been trouble free for 62,000 miles and is still going strong. I pull the seats and use it to haul plywood or put in a fouton for traveling. I even carry a motorcycle inside on occassion. Driving at 55 I get 17-18 mpg (5.7 L engine) on long trips. Highly Recommended! I just bought a 2005 for my business uses too.
