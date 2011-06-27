  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, powerful range of engines, lots of cargo-hauling capacity.
  • Odd arched-eyebrow taillamps spoil clean design, not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Choices when it comes to full-size vans are easy to make. Do you want a Dodge, a Ford or one of the Chevy/GMC twins? If the Express offers the package you need in a full-size van, then buy it.

Vehicle overview

When Chevy dealers received a brand-new, full-size van to sell in 1996, it marked the first time in 25 years that GM had completely redesigned its big vans. The Chevy Express comes standard with lots of cargo space, dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. And it can be equipped with a variety of powerful engines. With this modern design and body-on-frame construction, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, engineers decided to put the Chevy Express on a full-frame platform for improved stability. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. Up to 15 passengers can ride in the extended-length version, making it perfect for use as an airport shuttle. Other seating options include five-, eight- and 12-passenger arrangements. And G3500s can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. Engine choices are sourced from the Chevrolet family of Vortec gasoline motors, or if you prefer, a turbocharged diesel. The Vortec 4300 V6 has been updated for 2000 to provide quieter operation, reduced emissions and improved durability. Other powerplants include the 5000, 5700, and 7400 V8s, and a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans.

Two trim levels are available: base and LS. Child safety locks are standard on the rear and side doors. Handy assist handles help folks climb in and out. Base Express vans include front air conditioning (front and rear air conditioning is optional), vinyl seats, AM/FM stereo, and daytime running lights. LS adds power windows and locks, cruise control and tilt wheel.

Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina Minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd looking, but at least they're functional. They can easily be seen even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement. For 2000, new exterior colors and side striping debut, as a new rear defogger is available for models with fixed or vented rear glass.

Overall, Chevrolet's latest rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline/Club Wagon its only real competition.

2000 Highlights

Chevy updates the basic V6 for quieter operation, enhanced durability and reduced emissions. A new rear defogger (on models with fixed rear glass) improves visibility in inclement weather.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Express.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Chevy Express
Castiglia,12/03/2004
The Chevy Express has been a very reliable vehicle. The quality of the vehicle is lacking in certain areas. For example, almost every interior light has failed. The dash, radio, window/lock buttons, control panel lights are mostly burned out. Engine performance and fuel economy is nothing to brag about. I expected low milage but not 15mpg on the highway unloaded. About 11 or 12 in the city.
Den On Wheels
franks350,02/04/2004
A great family vehicle to own! You get plenty of cargo and passeger room.I personally have a conversion van package and love the extra headroom and accessories.What other vehicle can you drive and have to stop to calm or assist children in rear without leaving the vehicle?The tv/vcr is a god sent if you have kids and go on long rides or trips. Very reliable and trust worthy.fuel economy is a trade off with all the room and comfort you get.I was more than willing to pay at the pump and be comfortable and not crambed.
Workhorse
Raj,07/11/2008
Owned 10 years, over 185,000 miles on it, still going strong. Repairs relatively minor: brakes, belts, that sort of thing. Amazingly, still riding on the original transmission. If you need to move a lot of people and their stuff, she's beast of a workhorse. Because it is so big, the MPG is very low, around 12. But she's amazingly easy to handle, and park, and the visibility is the best of the big vans. Very reliable workhorse. Minor issues: drivers side window failed at 70K. Door lock panel fell inside door. Interior side panels got loose at about 100K. Tires are expensive to replace. But she's been one of the best vans we've owned, and we've used her hard!
2000 chevy express van LS 3500
Billthedrummer,02/21/2004
This van serves the purposes I bought it for. It drives smooth and pulls my 19 FT bow rider boat better than my old 92' F250. The clearance inside is higher than my truck was with a cap on it. All the seats remove easily so I can load up with music equipment. I can even leave seats in and bring the band along with me. It has the 5.7 litre motor so I have no problems on hills. I use it to take the garbage to the dump too. The garbage cans will fit standing up in the back with the lids on. I haven't owned it for very long so I can't tell you all the many uses.
See all 9 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Chevrolet Express

Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van, G2500 3dr Van, G3500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van, G3500 3dr Ext Van, G1500 3dr Van, G1500 LS 3dr Van, G2500 LS 3dr Van, and G3500 LS 3dr Van.

