2016 Ford Transit Van Review

Pros & Cons

  • Numerous available configurations
  • strong and fuel-efficient gasoline and diesel engines
  • pleasant road manners for a van.
  • Lack of available V8 engine may be a turn-off for traditional van buyers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With a wide variety of configurations, a choice of powerful and fuel-efficient engines and easygoing driving manners, the feature-rich 2016 Ford Transit Van offers exceptional refinement and flexibility for a full-size cargo van.

Vehicle overview

The large cargo van market has been evolving for some years now as a new generation of maneuverable, fuel-efficient models replaces the trucklike old guard. Perhaps the most prominent example is the 2016 Ford Transit Van, an impressive vehicle that enters its second year of production as the all-around champ in this segment.

The modest improvements to the 2016 Transit Van are aimed at optimizing an already winning formula. On the technology front, the big news is that Ford has ditched its touchy MyFord Touch infotainment system in favor of Sync 3, which boasts a streamlined touchscreen interface that's more user-friendly. Upfitters should be pleased by the newly optional AGM battery (gasoline engines only) and auxiliary fuse panels, as these additions make it easier to meet the extra power requirements of modified vans. Everyone, moreover, will enjoy the newly standard rearview camera, a tacit acknowledgement by Ford that any vehicle this large ought to have an extra set of eyes out back.

The driving experience, a big plus with the 2015 model, is unchanged for 2016. The Transit Van's cockpit is bright and open, sight lines are superb and the seats are comfortable and supportive. Unlike the relatively primitive American vans of yesteryear, the 2016 Transit Van boasts responsive steering, a refined ride and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. But make no mistake: This van can still roll up its sleeves and get to work; it's just a whole lot more pleasant to pilot than its predecessors.

There are several comparably modern cargo vans on the market, led by the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the one that started the shift away from boxy, truck-based beasts. It offers loads of flexibility and an agreeable driving character, but it's also expensive and lacks the engine choices of the Ford. The 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van features similarly European styling, but it offers only one roof height and is the only direct rival with front-wheel drive. Nissan's NV Cargo Van sticks with a truck frame and offers a V8 engine option, but has fewer body styles and less versatility overall. In sum, there's actually a wide field of candidates if you're in the market for a full-size cargo van, but the 2016 Ford Transit Van should be at the top of any shopper's list.

2016 Ford Transit Van models

The 2016 Ford Transit Van is offered in a single trim level. There are standard- and long-wheelbase models as well as low-, medium- and high-roof body styles. An extended-length body can be had on the long-wheelbase chassis. Depending on the configuration, the Transit also can be selected to handle increasing gross vehicle weight ratings: Transit 150, Transit 250 and Transit 350.

Standard equipment for the Transit Van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a rearview camera, a hinged passenger-side door (sliding on medium- and high-roof), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, full power accessories, front air-conditioning, vinyl front seats, cargo-area tie-down loops and a two-speaker stereo with an auxiliary input jack.

Options can be ordered alone or come as part of packages. Highlights include long-arm exterior mirrors, various window choices, different axle ratios, dual sliding rear cargo doors, cruise control, rear parking sensors, a lane-departure warning system, remote engine start, rear air-conditioning, LED cargo area lighting, a spray-in liner for the cargo area, Ford Telematics, Ford's Sync voice controls with a 4-inch multifunction display and USB connectivity or the Sync 3 infotainment interface with navigation, HD and satellite radio and a 6.5-inch touchscreen. A heavy-duty trailering package is also offered.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Ford Transit Van gets a rearview camera with tow-hitch assist as standard equipment, while an optional Sync 3 infotainment system replaces the much-maligned MyFord Touch system. Dual sliding side doors are newly available for the full model year. Also, Ford now offers auxiliary fuse panels and a single absorbed glass mat (AGM) battery as options to meet the additional power requirements of van upfitters.

Performance & mpg

The base engine in the 2016 Ford Transit Van is a 3.7-liter V6 delivering 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. All Transit Vans are rear-wheel drive and come equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission with Ford's SelectShift manual mode.

Upgrades include a turbocharged 3.2-liter five-cylinder diesel rated at 185 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, and a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 capable of 310 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. The 3.5-liter V6 engine is standard on all dual-rear-wheel vans. A CNG/propane engine prep package option is available for the 3.7-liter V6.

Payloads and towing capacities vary with each model, ranging from 2,740 pounds to 4,560 pounds for payload and from 4,200 pounds to 7,500 pounds for towing when properly equipped.

Because of the rules governing commercial vehicles, there's only limited fuel economy data on the Transit available from the EPA. The regular-wheelbase Transit Wagon passenger van with the 3.7-liter V6 is EPA-rated at 16 mpg combined (14 city/19 highway). The same model powered by the 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 is good for the same numbers.

Safety

All Transit Vans get stability control, antilock brakes and frontal, side curtain and front side-impact airbags and a rearview camera as standard equipment. Rear parking sensors and a lane-departure warning system are options; note that the latter is included with the Sync 3 infotainment upgrade.

The Transit Van has not been given an overall crash-test safety or rollover protection rating, but in government testing, the Transit Wagon passenger van was awarded four out of five stars for front crash protection and five stars for side crash protection.

Driving

The first thing drivers will notice is that the 2016 Ford Transit Van handles the road in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. The steering responds easily and gives feedback more like a family car than a full-size truck. A relatively tight turning circle is another welcome attribute of the Transit. Well-managed road and wind noise make the Transit's cabin quieter than the norm for full-size vans, although pelting rain hammers the roof and can generate noise in the wheelwells and cavernous cargo bay.

The Transit's standard 3.7-liter V6 has respectable power but may be a bit lacking for those planning to transport a lot of heavy cargo on a regular basis. The turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 is a different animal, as it effortlessly propels even a fully loaded Transit. The 3.2-liter diesel is quiet and gutsy, though it ultimately lacks the oomph of the 3.5-liter V6. Like the other two engines, it cooperates almost invisibly with the standard six-speed automatic transmission.

Interior

A big advantage of the 2016 Ford Transit Van compared to the old E-Series van is the generously low step-in height. No more climbing and clambering over wide sills to enter the cabin, and there's no need to use the rear bumper as a stair when stepping inside the cargo area either, thanks to a low floor. The tall center console, close-to-hand gear selector and easy-to-access audio and climate controls work in harmony to make the drive go more smoothly. If you care about the latest infotainment technology, the simplified Sync 3 interface offers myriad improvements over last year's MyFord Touch system; what's more, the available USB port has been moved for 2016 from low on the center console to a more accessible position above the cupholders.

The extended-length version of the 2016 Transit on the 148-inch wheelbase can carry 14-foot lengths of pipe or lumber with the doors shut. The shortest version of the van, on the standard 130-inch wheelbase, can carry items up to 10 feet in length with the doors closed. Workers up to 6 feet, 5 inches tall can stand upright in the high-roof Transit Van. Full 4-by-8-foot sheets of plywood can lay flat inside all but the models equipped with the optional dual rear wheels.

Cargo area volume runs from 246.7 cubic feet in the low-roof, standard-wheelbase model to a whopping 487.3 cubic feet for the long-wheelbase, extended-length van.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Ford Transit Van.

5(8%)
4(15%)
3(23%)
2(23%)
1(31%)
2.5
26 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No Ford, no problem
FCNI,09/13/2016
250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Front passenger shock absorber replaced within a month of the purchase. The same thing happened to me today, Sep 12, 2016 with 6993 miles. The Van accelerator stop responding, all instrument lights flashing like a xmas tree, beeping sounds....towed the Van to a near Ford dealer, waiting to hear back from the dealer tomorrow. First and last Ford.
Another ford lemon
Disappointed,11/29/2016
250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Thought this would be real nice after all the issues with a transit connect, well it looks nice and has the space needed for a work truck, however it has had weird electrical issues that come and go, Bluetooth randomly won't connect to my phone. Once it had to be reset "by the dealer" at 38,000 miles. Now just over 40k, throttle body needed. Once again ford has convinced a small business their vehicles are worth owning...wrong. Ford has and always will be the WORST most unreliable domestic vehicle brand available...more crap in a new wrapper. Pay more for anything else and don't risk your life everyday driving (or trying to) this junk. UPDATE 6/1/17 so the throttle body failure was a common issue, parts back ordered. Got replacement, told by dealer it's all fixed, still stalls while driving, back to the lemon grove. 4 throttle bodies and 45 days later it runs correctly again. UNREAL that a company would put a consumer through this. I threatened them that it should be replaced under lemon law. So now at 56k miles, only major issue is Bluetooth forgets my phone once every couple weeks, reconnects usually. About every 6 weeks it doesnt, I reset the system by disconnect battery for 3 minutes. Then add phone back and reconnect.. spend your money elsewhere.
250 with Diesel Great Combo
scott boersma,05/15/2016
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I bought a 2016 Transit MR 250 with the 5 cyl inline powerstroke engine. The power is very good and it is quiet too. C&D magazine was right, the 6 spd transmission shifts seamlessly with the diesel engine and the bigger disc brakes are very effective yet not grabby. I was pleased with the ride and performance from the test drive onward. It handles the road without much leaning and smooths out the bumps. Seating is a little upright but not uncomfortable. We got the rear windows only in our Cargo van. The split mirrors are very good and generally visibility is very good. The only blind spot I have would be eliminated by glass in the sliding door. Ergonomically, It is tight getting in and out of the seats and the rear deck is higher than anticipated. I added a side and rear step but, the Ford side door step is painfully narrow. The bluetooth works well and sound quality is good. The 6 speaker stereo is worth it if you like music. The back up camera and back up alarm work well together combined with the mirrors and rear glass I have no trouble backing anywhere. Mileage for the diesel engine has been 16 mpg around town. We have yet to make a road trip. UPDATE : The Van has run great except for the down time caused by rodent and rabbit damage. The wiring in this vehicle is soy not petroleum based. This is fairly common in newer cars. The wiring is extensive in this van with 3 computers and sensors for everything. We have struggled to keep the critters from moving in at night. This is an ongoing problem for rural owners. The van has been out of service 3 times in 2 years for this problem. The dealer has been kind enough financially but the problem is built in. We use night lighting and predator urine to keep the rodents at bay.
failed throttle body @5.6k and 3wks wait for parts
riker,06/27/2016
250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Driving this new 2016 transit, 250 medium height roof since February. With out warning van randomly loses acceleration, engine won't respond to accelerator and runs rough. Have to coast over into the break down lane and shut off/restart several times before van will drive again. Dealer telling us parts are backordered and 3 weeks out at best. Indicated they have had several other Transits in the shop for the same issue claimed to be the throttle body. Ford will not provide rental reimbursement.
See all 26 reviews of the 2016 Ford Transit Van
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2016 Ford Transit Van features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2016 Ford Transit Van

Used 2016 Ford Transit Van Overview

The Used 2016 Ford Transit Van is offered in the following submodels: Transit Van. Available styles include 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 3dr Ext Van DRW w/Sliding Passenger Side Door and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 3dr Ext Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, 60/40 Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10,360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A), 350 HD High Roof 4dr Ext Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 9,950 GVWR (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 150 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/148" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 350 High Roof 4dr Ext Van w/Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 250 Medium Roof 4dr Cargo Van w/130" WB, Dual Sliding Doors (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and 350 Low Roof 3dr Cargo Van w/Sliding Passenger Side Door (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Ford Transit Van?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Ford Transit Van trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof is priced between $17,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 123099 and128265 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 114299 and114299 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Ford Transit Van 350 Low Roof w/Sliding Passenger Side Door is priced between $24,900 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 100611 and100611 miles.

Which used 2016 Ford Transit Vans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Ford Transit Van for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2016 Transit Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,995 and mileage as low as 100611 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Ford Transit Van.

