Vehicle overview

The large cargo van market has been evolving for some years now as a new generation of maneuverable, fuel-efficient models replaces the trucklike old guard. Perhaps the most prominent example is the 2016 Ford Transit Van, an impressive vehicle that enters its second year of production as the all-around champ in this segment.

The modest improvements to the 2016 Transit Van are aimed at optimizing an already winning formula. On the technology front, the big news is that Ford has ditched its touchy MyFord Touch infotainment system in favor of Sync 3, which boasts a streamlined touchscreen interface that's more user-friendly. Upfitters should be pleased by the newly optional AGM battery (gasoline engines only) and auxiliary fuse panels, as these additions make it easier to meet the extra power requirements of modified vans. Everyone, moreover, will enjoy the newly standard rearview camera, a tacit acknowledgement by Ford that any vehicle this large ought to have an extra set of eyes out back.

The driving experience, a big plus with the 2015 model, is unchanged for 2016. The Transit Van's cockpit is bright and open, sight lines are superb and the seats are comfortable and supportive. Unlike the relatively primitive American vans of yesteryear, the 2016 Transit Van boasts responsive steering, a refined ride and a smooth six-speed automatic transmission. But make no mistake: This van can still roll up its sleeves and get to work; it's just a whole lot more pleasant to pilot than its predecessors.

There are several comparably modern cargo vans on the market, led by the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, the one that started the shift away from boxy, truck-based beasts. It offers loads of flexibility and an agreeable driving character, but it's also expensive and lacks the engine choices of the Ford. The 2016 Ram ProMaster Cargo Van features similarly European styling, but it offers only one roof height and is the only direct rival with front-wheel drive. Nissan's NV Cargo Van sticks with a truck frame and offers a V8 engine option, but has fewer body styles and less versatility overall. In sum, there's actually a wide field of candidates if you're in the market for a full-size cargo van, but the 2016 Ford Transit Van should be at the top of any shopper's list.