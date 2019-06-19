Used 2010 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota

2010 Chevy Express 12 Passenger Van -->4 New Tires All Wheel Drive 12 Passenger!! This Chevy passenger van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights rear a/c control info center4 new tires backup camera 12 passenger & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNUHBD4XA1105280

Stock: 4852x

Certified Pre-Owned: No

