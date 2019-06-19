Used 2010 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
- 34,672 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$17,299
CarVision Mitsubishi - Norristown / Pennsylvania
***PRICE AS NEW $34,185*** ***REMAINING FACTORY WARRANTY UP TO 09/03/2022 OR 1,328 MILES*** VEHICLE OVERVIEW The current-generation Chevrolet Express turns 14 this year, and to celebrate its lengthy time on earth since its last complete redesign, Chevy has given its full-size passenger van a bit more power for its 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic for its 6.0-liter V8. The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) 2010 Chevrolet Express van comes in a base 1500 configuration as well as the heavier-duty 2500 and 3500. It seats eight to 12 passengers. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available only as the 3500 and includes a 15-passenger capacity. The more livable LT models include auxiliary rear air-conditioning and heating, power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Other options include power driver and front passenger seats, a sliding passenger-side door, alloy wheels, remote engine start and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer. FEATURES RWD 3rd Row Seat Climate Control Keyless Start Power Seats Rear A/C Tire Pressure Monitor USB
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GA2G1DG3A1171251
Stock: 171251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
- 93,060 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,988
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 Chevy Express 12 Passenger Van -->4 New Tires All Wheel Drive 12 Passenger!! This Chevy passenger van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights rear a/c control info center4 new tires backup camera 12 passenger & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUHBD4XA1105280
Stock: 4852x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,778 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,600
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->Cloth Interior All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUHCD46A1171573
Stock: 4942x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,228 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,974
Hardin Chevrolet - Hardin / Montana
Summary Hardin Chevrolet's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Vehicle Details This model has lots of cargo space. The speed and passing capabilities of this model will impress. The vehicle is as tough as they come. Equipment Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this 1/2 ton van. Additional Information Thanks for viewing Hardin Chevrolet's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNUHBD49A1177457
Stock: 4619B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 119,830 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,997
Hawkins Motor Sales - Hillsdale / Michigan
Hawkins Motor Sales has been a family owned and operated business since 1979. Specializing in trucks, vans and commercial vehicles. We watch the used car and truck market daily to ensure we are current with today's prices. Financing choices with low rates and we can even get bad or no credit financed. Don't see it on our website? No problem! We can locate the vehicle at the right price for you. Call us now at 517 439 5147.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GA2G1DG4A1101631
Stock: JAG20201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,567 Below Market
Quality Auto Sales LLC - Anchorage / Alaska
This 2011 Chevrolet Express 3500 Passenger Van Comes Equipped with Power Windows and Locks, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control, Engine Block Heater, Privacy Glass, 78K Miles, and Much More! This Vehicle Qualifies for a Premiuim Mechanical Breakdown Protection Package. Ask For Details! *Our Low Price includes Documentation Fee of $95. Our Low Price does not include title, licensing or registration fees. - This 2011 Chevrolet Express 3500 Passenger features a 6.0L V8 OHV 16V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Green with a Grey Cloth interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, Engine Block Heater 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes, Rear-Side Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Our Friendly Sales Team at 907-341-4100 or qualityauto@alaska.net for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGZFG3B1164991
Stock: 164991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 30,015 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,995$880 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
15 PASSENGERS NEW TIRES ONE OWNER GOVERNMENT VAN CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG2B1164045
Stock: 164045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,011 milesNo accidents, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,550$644 Below Market
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18904 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, All Books & Keys Included, Clean Carfax, 145 Amp Alternator, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. 2011 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Summit White Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG8B1155267
Stock: AP50551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 44,586 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,450$230 Below Market
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, BOOKS INCLUDED, Clean Carfax, 145 Amp Alternator, 8-Point Digital Compass, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Tilt Steering Wheel, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. 2011 Chevrolet Express 3500 LT Sheer Silver Metallic Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG3B1119714
Stock: AP50550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 20,252 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$32,988
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 Chevy Express G2500 4X4 Quigley -->One-Owner Quigley 4X4 Conversion 12 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 4.8L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights rear a/c control quigley 4x4 conversion info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGPFA6B1120311
Stock: 5137x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,438$874 Below Market
Bob Bell Chevrolet - Baltimore / Maryland
SUMMER SIZZLE SALES EVENT ALL MONTH LONG . (125% OF KELLY BLUE BOOK FAIR TRADE IN) . Cruse Control, CarFax Clean Title, warranty, Express 3500 LT Passenger 15, Extended Passenger Van, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive, RWD, Black, Medium Pewter w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim, 145 Amp Alternator, 15-Passenger Seating (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Config), 2 Speakers, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Point Digital Compass, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/Seek & Scan, Chrome Appearance Package, Chrome Grille, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deluxe Console, Driver & Front Passenger Padded Visors, Dual Composite Halogen Headlamps, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front & Rear Chrome Bumpers w/Step-Pad, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Full-Floor Color-Keyed Carpeting, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Power Convenience Package, Power Door Locks w/Lock-Out Protection, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Air, Rear Auxiliary Heater, Reclining Front Bucket Seats w/Inboard Armrests, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Wheel Trim w/Chrome Center Caps. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles used cars, used trucks, used suv, ,Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, , Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, , Lexus, Kia, , Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as every other brand. Proudly serving these areas of Baltmore, Baltimore county, Harford county,Annapolis, Arnold, Bethesda, Catonsville, Columbia, Dundalk, Edgewood, Essex, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Glen Burnie, Middle River, Milford Mill, Parkville, Perry Hall, Randalstown, Severn, Severna Part, Southgae and Townson, White Marsh, and throughout Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 13308 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG8B1166947
Stock: P4104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 30,394 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$31,988
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 Chevy Express G2500 4X4 Quigley -->One-Owner Quigley 4X4 Conversion 12 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 4.8L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights rear a/c control quigley 4x4 conversion info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAWGPFA5B1121045
Stock: 5136x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,533 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$22,999
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2009 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFH154X91168537
Stock: 5099x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,646 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,488
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks AUX input tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSHCF4XB1169282
Stock: 4968x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,453 milesNo accidents, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,990
Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia
REDUCED FROM $18,990! CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, LOW MILES - 44,437! 3rd Row Seat, SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION), CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, POWER WINDOWS AN... Rear Air, Onboard Communications System SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, Onboard Communications System. Privacy Glass, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, Vinyl Seats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: SEATING, 15-PASSENGER, (2-3-3-3-4 SEATING CONFIGURATION) 4-passenger seat is a 50/50 split, 2-piece configuration, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS (Includes (AU3) power door locks and (A31) power windows. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, TheftLock, random select and 2 front door speakers, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY with 2 transmitters and remote panic button, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, HEAVY-DUTY, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode and internal transmission oil cooler (STD) Includes external engine oil cooler. ENGINE, VORTEC 6.0L V8 SFI FLEXFUEL (324 hp [241.6 kW] @ 4700 rpm, 373 lb-ft of torque [503.6 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD) Includes external engine oil cooler. (STD). Chevrolet 1LS with Dark Blue Metallic exterior and Medium Pewter interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 324 HP at 4700 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: The full-size 2011 Chevrolet Express van is one of the most versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road. -Edmunds.com. A GREAT VALUE: Was $18,990. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: AutoCheck One Owner MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZGZFG7B1158322
Stock: 77289H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,016 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,988
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 11 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSHCF43B1161458
Stock: 4997x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,766 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$21,969
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2011 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNSHCF41B1169347
Stock: 5056x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,997
Valley Chevrolet - Wilkes Barre / Pennsylvania
Click Here For Video
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAZG1FG4B1140023
Stock: Z4036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2019
