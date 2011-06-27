  1. Home
1996 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1996 Highlights

An all-new vehicle from the ground up, the Express is the successor to the Sportvan. The exterior looks totally different and offers improved functionality. The rear doors open wider and swing out away from the high-mounted taillights. Thus the taillights are still visible, even when the doors are open, as they could be at a loading dock.Other functional improvements include longer wheelbases for the standard- and extended-length versions of this van (135 inches for the standard; 155 inches for the extended). The longer wheelbases ease entry/exit and improve ride quality and stability. The spare tire no longer encroaches on cargo room; it's now banished to the underside of the van. Also, a 31-gallon gas tank offers a longer range between fill-ups. Dual front airbags are added to the standard safety equipment list of the vehicles with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 8,600 pounds or lower. A new series of engines is introduced, providing more power and torque than last year's offerings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Chevrolet Express.

3.7
9 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Da perfect family van
Big-Van-man,04/07/2004
We wanted to put some distance between the back of our seats and the kids shoes. We got that and then some. Have traveled 1000's of miles of highway with the fam and loved it. Could never do it in a minivan. Mechanical problems: AC compressor froze and got stuck in the winter, cooling system leaks, had radiator replaced at 85000. No other major repairs, current miles 112000.
Do Not Buy
GetRidOf_Chev,05/07/2005
We bought this van new with Conversion package. Put in 1st transmission at 51K, 2nd at 75K ( 96 has big time transmission problems ) Intake manifold gasket, new radiator and finally fuel pump. About $6000 in repairs since we owned it. Cant wait to get rid of it.
Outstanding multi-purpose vehicle!
johngcarr,06/16/2008
I bought this van 2 years ago having 174k miles on it. I'm approaching 200k now and it runs like new. It does need brakes every 15k because it's fairly heavy. I average 19+ mpg highway with a 5.7 350 V8, 8000lb towing capacity conversion van that is exceptionally comfortable for 7 people. If it ever does wear out I'll buy another one, but from talking to other owners it likely never will. This is the original engine and transmission having no repairs other than a radiator and a fuel pump at 185k. I understand the 4.3 v6 model to be just as good except for towing capability.
great vehicle
MikeJ,10/23/2002
This vehicle has been fantastic. Only problems I have had in 90,000 miles is that the computer went bad <corrosion issue> and intake manifold gasket. Still tuns like brand new
See all 9 reviews of the 1996 Chevrolet Express
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 4600 rpm
Safety

