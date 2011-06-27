Vehicle overview

Originally introduced in 1965, Chevrolet's full-size van has since undergone only one complete redesign. Constant improvements throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s kept it somewhat up to date, but not until a full redesign in 1995 did the Chevy Express become a legitimately modern vehicle.

A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Chevrolet Express hard to overlook when compared with Ford's aging Econoline. Changes in 2003 to Chevy's full-size van didn't constitute a complete redesign, but the Express did benefit from a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making this Chevy van safer and more capable than ever before.