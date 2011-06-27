  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Express
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2006 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Low-grade interior plastics, awkward handling.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,287 - $4,747
Used Express for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Chevrolet Express is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

Vehicle overview

Originally introduced in 1965, Chevrolet's full-size van has since undergone only one complete redesign. Constant improvements throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s kept it somewhat up to date, but not until a full redesign in 1995 did the Chevy Express become a legitimately modern vehicle.

A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Chevrolet Express hard to overlook when compared with Ford's aging Econoline. Changes in 2003 to Chevy's full-size van didn't constitute a complete redesign, but the Express did benefit from a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making this Chevy van safer and more capable than ever before.

2006 Chevrolet Express models

The standard-wheelbase (135-inch) Chevrolet Express comes in half-ton (1500), three-quarter-ton (2500) and one-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) requires one-ton running gear. There are two trim levels: LS and LT. LS models are geared toward fleet service so standard equipment is limited to air conditioning, an AM/FM stereo and a theft-deterrent system. The more livable LT models include rear-seat climate controls, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel and keyless entry. Optional equipment includes power driver and front-passenger seats, alloy wheels and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer.

2006 Highlights

Last year's base model becomes the LS, and the former LS is now the LT. OnStar has been removed from the options list.

Performance & mpg

Chevrolet Express vans offer a choice of four power plants and either rear- or all-wheel drive. The standard engine on two-wheel-drive 1500 models is a 4.3-liter V6 rated at 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A 5.3-liter V8 with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque is standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-drive versions. The 2500 models come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 285 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque and can be ordered with a 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque. The 6.0-liter is standard on 3500s. All 1500 models use a four-speed automatic, while 2500 and 3500 get a heavy-duty version of that transmission. The maximum trailer towing capacity on 1500 models is 6,600 pounds, while the heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 can pull 10,000 pounds, properly equipped.

Safety

All Chevy Express vans have four-wheel antilock disc brakes standard. Light-duty models (GVWR less than 8,600 pounds) feature a front-passenger sensing system that will deactivate the front airbag if it senses a small adult or child sitting up front. Heavy-duty models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger. A stability control system is standard on one-ton regular-wheelbase vans only.

Driving

A reinforced frame, larger sway bars, rack and pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2006 Chevrolet Express a leg up on the competition when it comes to ride and handling. Although this Chevy van is still far from nimble, it's a better choice for day-to-day driving than the competition. And with three strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers come easily, even when you're hauling a heavy load.

Interior

The interior of the Chevy Express is built for pure functionality, and while it may not be pretty, it sure gets the job done. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but the footwells remain as cramped as ever. Buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors for easier passenger access to the rear seats. The standard configuration seats 12, with 8- or 15-passenger arrangements also available, depending on which model you choose.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Chevrolet Express.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it, but try to find a parking spot.
Jennifer,12/18/2005
I love my 2006 Chevy Express! My only complaint is that I can hardly ever find a parking spot for it. It's very long, and seems much wider than my other cars have ever been. (Suburbans)
2006 Chevy Express
a66cuda,03/20/2007
We bought the van due to the fact that we out grew our Grand Caravan, and we love the fact that we can tow anything that we want. I have only owned it three months, and I love the room, and power it has.
See all 2 reviews of the 2006 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
295 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Chevrolet Express

Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2006 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Chevrolet Express?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Chevrolet Express for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2006 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,598.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,877.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,094.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,644.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express lease specials

Related Used 2006 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles