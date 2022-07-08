2022 Chevy Express
MSRP range: $37,200 - $40,900
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Express a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Express both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express. Learn more
Is the Chevrolet Express reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Express is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Chevrolet Express a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Express is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Express is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Express?
The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Express is the 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,200.
Other versions include:
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,300
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,100
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,900
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express, the next question is, which Express model is right for you? Express variants include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Chevrolet Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Titan 2012
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2001
- Used Subaru BRZ 2016
- Used Lexus LS 500 1995
- Used Toyota Venza 2013
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2016
- Used Hyundai Equus 2015
- Used Ram Dakota 2003
- Used BMW X4 2016
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- INFINITI QX80 2022
- MINI Convertible 2023
- 2022 RS 5
- 2023 Audi RS 5 News
- 2022 V60
- 2022 Metris
- Nissan Z 2023
- 2021 RX 450HL
- 2021 Polestar 2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Crossovers
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Hot new vehicles
Automotive News
- Hyundai News
- Lincoln News
- Chrysler News
- Ford News
- Jeep News
- Mazda News
- Kia News
- EV News
- Toyota News
- Honda News
Other models
- New GMC Sierra-2500Hd for Sale in Findlay, OH
- New Toyota Tacoma for Sale in Pullman, WA
- New Toyota 4Runner for Sale in Concord, NH
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Richmond, KY
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Plainfield, NJ
- New BMW 5-Series for Sale in Leavenworth, KS
- New BMW Alpina-Xb7 for Sale in Costa Mesa, CA
- New Volkswagen Golf-Gti for Sale in Shakopee, MN
- New Toyota Prius for Sale in Plainfield, IL
- New Audi TTS for Sale in Victorville, CA
- New Jeep Wrangler for Sale in Bowling Green, OH
- New Chevrolet Camaro for Sale in Muncie, IN
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Pleasant Grove, UT
- New Porsche Taycan for Sale in Dekalb, IL
- New Mercedes-Benz C-Class for Sale in Issaquah, WA
- New Audi E-Tron for Sale in Battle Creek, MI
- New Lexus NX-250 for Sale in Midland, MI
- New Jeep Grand-Wagoneer for Sale in Hesperia, CA
- New Chevrolet Express for Sale in Burnsville, MN
- New Chevrolet Blazer for Sale in Mansfield, OH
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Cargo-Van for Sale in San Luis Obispo, CA
- New Toyota 4Runner for Sale in Skokie, IL
- New Lexus Is-350 for Sale in Perris, CA
- New Lexus Es-300H for Sale in Prescott, AZ
- New Kia Sportage for Sale in Huntersville, NC
- New Mini Hardtop-4-Door for Sale in Santee, CA
- New Toyota Rav4-Prime for Sale in Andover, MN
- New Toyota C-HR for Sale in Newark, DE
- New Audi A6 for Sale in Dearborn Heights, MI
- New Toyota Corolla for Sale in Battle Creek, MI