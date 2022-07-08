Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. 2022 Chevrolet Express

2022 Chevy Express

MSRP range: $37,200 - $40,900
Total MSRP$38,895
Edmunds suggests you pay$38,719
What Should I Pay
Advertisement
Also Consider
10 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Chevy Silverado 1500
View Offers
Chevrolet.com
*The Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price excludes destination freight charge, tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Click here to see all Chevrolet vehicles' destination freight charges.
Helpful shopping links

FAQ

Is the Chevrolet Express a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Express both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express. Learn more

Is the Chevrolet Express reliable?

To determine whether the Chevrolet Express is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Chevrolet Express a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Chevrolet Express is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Express is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Chevrolet Express?

The least-expensive 2022 Chevrolet Express is the 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,200.

Other versions include:

  • LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
  • LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
  • LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
  • LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,300
  • LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,100
  • LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?

If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express, the next question is, which Express model is right for you? Express variants include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Chevrolet Express

2022 Chevrolet Express Overview

The 2022 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Chevrolet Express models are available with a 4.3 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 276 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Chevrolet Express comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Chevrolet Express comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Chevrolet Express?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Chevrolet Express and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Express.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Chevrolet Express and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Express featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Chevrolet Express?

2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,895. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $176 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $176 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $38,719.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,095. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $181 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $181 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,914.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $185 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $185 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,810.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)

The 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $41,795. The average price paid for a new 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is trending $189 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $189 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,606.

The average savings for the 2022 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Chevrolet Express for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a new 2022 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Chevrolet for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Chevrolet Express?

2022 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement4.3 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase135.2 in.
Length224.0 in.
WidthN/A
Height84.5 in.
Curb Weight5991 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Related 2022 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Hot new vehicles

Automotive News

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates