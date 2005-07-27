Used 2005 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

1,633 listings
Express Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    191,355 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,960

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Express 3500

    218,200 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Express 2500

    117,223 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,489

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Express 3500

    152,438 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Gray
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    190,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,991

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 in White
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Express 3500

    85,215 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,787

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    68,802 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    120,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    357,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT

    142,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Silver
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    131,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in White
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    89,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,490

    Details
  • 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    83,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Green
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    40,533 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $22,999

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Express 3500

    81,542 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,994

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 in Silver
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500

    160,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,475

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in Dark Brown
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    35,090 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 in White
    used

    2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500

    129,196 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $8,500

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,633 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Express

Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
You'll Love The Extra Room
J. Hillsoto, 07/27/2005
The Express 3500 is highly recommended for large families or people who want to travel in comfort with a lot of gear. We love the extra roominess of the extended 3500 and for a vehicle of this size we have found that it handles very nicely and gets very good mileage. When it comes to parking, we sometimes have trouble in the narrow parking lots. Our 3500 is about 20 feet long and seat 15 adults comfortably.
