Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express for Sale Near Me

CARS4U - Escondido / California

2017 chevy city express only 42500 mile on it,runs good.got salvage title but it was a minor damage,which is fixed and ready to go, The front windshield is in excellent condition. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. A full size spare is included with this vehicle. This vehicle does not come with a spare key.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Chevrolet City Express LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N63M0YN9HK717855

Stock: 2084

Certified Pre-Owned: No