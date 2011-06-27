  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2018 Chevrolet Express Review

Pros & Cons

  • Towing and payload capabilities are at or near the top of the class
  • V8 and diesel engines have plenty of power
  • Poor fuel economy with the V8
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Chevrolet Express for Sale
List Price Range
$19,000 - $24,998
Which Express does Edmunds recommend?

Recommending any one version of the 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger is tricky since the wheelbase and load rating you should choose will largely depend on your needs. If you intend to regularly carry eight or more people or tow a trailer, consider the 3500 for its increased payload and towing capabilities.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

A full-size passenger van is really the only choice if you're looking to transport a large number of people. The 2018 Chevrolet Express is one option, with versatile seating arrangements that can carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers. But unless you like the styling or are comforted by the wide availability of spare parts, we suggest you look elsewhere.

The age of the Express is the primary knock against it. Though it has undergone minor interior and exterior refreshes over the years, today's Express is essentially the same as the one that launched way back in 1996. All other competitors have been fully redesigned since then. Rivals also offer high-roof variants to allow for better passenger entry and exit. Although used-parts availability and an established track record might be potential draws, overall we can't recommend the Chevrolet Express Passenger given the many strengths of its competition and lack of competitive advantage.

2018 Chevrolet Express models

The 2018 Chevrolet Express Passenger is a full-size van with abundant seating configurations and room for up to 12 people. (Its Express Cargo sibling retains the front two seats and uses the rest of the interior as an expansive cargo area.) It's available in two load ratings, 2500 and 3500, and in two trims, base LS and LT. Additionally, the 3500 can be ordered with a long wheelbase, which increases the length of the cargo area by about 20 inches. The additional room allows for another row of seats if you desire.

The LS is powered by a 4.3-liter V6 (276 horsepower, 298 pound-feet of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a 60/40-split opening passenger door, 12-passenger seating (2-3-3-4 with a 50/50-split back row), air conditioning, power windows and locks, a driver information display, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, GM's OnStar communications, a rearview camera, and a two-speaker audio system with an AM/FM stereo and an auxiliary port.

A tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control are standard on 3500 models and optional for the 2500. Opting for the extended-wheelbase 3500 adds rear air conditioning, which is available as a separate option for the other LS models.

Stepping up to the LT adds front and rear chrome bumpers, remote locking and unlocking, cloth upholstery, carpeted flooring and rear air conditioning. This trim also adds the tilt-only steering wheel and cruise control to the 2500.

Many of the features added by the LT are available on LS models as well. A bundle containing a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth, a CD player, a USB port and a navigation system is available for any Express Passenger model. A rearview camera with the display located in the rearview mirror can be ordered on any vehicle without the touchscreen. Other stand-alone options include power-adjustable heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a heavy-duty locking rear differential, remote vehicle start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, satellite radio and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.

Some features and packages are available only when the appropriate body type is selected. The Paratransit package for 3500 extended-wheelbase models removes the rear seat and reverts to vinyl floor coverings. This body style can also be ordered in a 15-passenger (2-3-3-3-4 seating) configuration. Standard-wheelbase 2500 and 3500 models can be ordered in an eight-passenger (2-3-3) configuration.

Two additional powertrains are available on any body style. For hauling a large number of people, consider the 6.0-liter V8 (341 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. If fuel efficiency is a priority, check out the 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) paired to an eight-speed automatic.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

Even the standard-wheelbase Express is a large vehicle, and it drives like one. Tidy handling and accurate steering are not among the big Chevy's marching orders. The upgraded V8 engine is responsive, though, and easily gets the van up to highway speeds, even with a full load of passengers.

Comfort

The driver and front passenger are divided by an enormous center bulge covering some of the engine and transmission, the width of which causes the driver to feel squeezed even in this large vehicle. The basic controls are easy to find and simple to use, but comforts are few.

Interior

Most vehicles in this class max out at 12 seats, but the Express (along with its GMC Savana twin and the Ford Transit) offers seating for up to 15. A high roof is not on the options list, so passengers will have to duck as they enter and exit.

Utility

The cargo area behind the rear seats measures an impressive 92.1 cubic feet, leaving plenty of room for carry-on luggage. All seats behind the first row are removable should you need to store extra cargo, increasing the area to 252.8 cubes in the long-wheelbase model.

Technology

The Express isn't the most tech-forward van on the market, with just a two-speaker sound system, AM/FM radio and an auxiliary port as standard. Additions such as a USB port, CD player and navigation are available. The optional touchscreen's user interface is dated compared to those in other Chevys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Chevrolet Express.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(100%)
1.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

True Lemons
Fred,11/20/2018
LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
Bought three new 2017 GMC vans to replace existing Ford vans for business. They have been in the shop for warranty work and recalls a total of 12 times in the last year. If it wasn't for the fact that I don't like the new Ford Transit vans I would have stuck with Ford. Don't buy a lemon if you don't need too!
You’d never guess it’s a 2018!
Arman AhSomething,06/30/2018
LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A)
The only reason I’m giving this a one star is because I can’t give a zero. The worst vehicle I’ve ever ridden in or driven... The suspension is pathetic, it feels like you’re riding in a bouncy house. The entire interior is made of cheap cheap plastics AND when you get in, it literally feels like a car from the late 1980s or early 1990s. I cannot wrap my head around this being a 2018 model car and how the people at GM are ok with selling this piece of junk. Is brand image protection not a thing anymore?? I ride (and sometimes drive) this thing on my carpool/vanpool to work, 25 miles each way so I have extensive experience. Test drive a Ford Transit before even considering this POS.
See all 2 reviews of the 2018 Chevrolet Express
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
8-speed automatic
Gas
276 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Express models:

Rear Vision Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror or in the central display with the optional touchscreen.
Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert when the rear of the Express is close to an object.
OnStar
Provides third-party assistance in the event of a collision, vehicle theft or other emergency.

More about the 2018 Chevrolet Express

Used 2018 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2018 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van. Available styles include LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Chevrolet Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Chevrolet Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 is priced between $19,000 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 18031 and51959 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Chevrolet Express for sale near. There are currently 16 used and CPO 2018 Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,000 and mileage as low as 18031 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2018 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $9,053.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,805.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,628.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,022.

