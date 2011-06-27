Vehicle overview

If moving more than a baker's dozen worth of passengers is a requirement for your next vehicle, then you might consider the 2014 Chevrolet Express. A traditional full-size van, the Express could be just right for a small company, a little league team or a really large family. Depending on which body style you select, the Chevrolet Express can transport anywhere from eight to 15 passengers or be used to tow nearly 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Direct rivals to the Express are few, and include its virtually identical GMC Savana cousin and the 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon. Their basic architecture is similar (a large, snub-nosed box on wheels), but the GM vans offer more engine choices, including a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered V8 as well as a powerful turbodiesel V8. Available all-wheel drive is another plus.

But if you're willing to break with tradition, a couple of other choices offer compelling advantages. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers superior maneuverability, refinement and fuel economy. Yes, it's priced higher but it also offers a high-roof option that opens up significantly more space for adults to walk upright inside the van. There's also the Nissan NV, which also has a high-top roof option plus a more modern design than the Chevrolet. You could also consider the 2014 Ram ProMaster, which is a new Fiat-built van offering plenty of interior room.

The 2014 Chevrolet Express is part of a vehicle lineup that was last redesigned nearly two decades ago. As such, this passenger van is undeniably dated compared with those aforementioned, more modern and more space-efficient rivals. Still, Chevy's capable workhorse represents a viable and affordable option for those who need to transport large groups of people and maybe even tow a heavy trailer, too.