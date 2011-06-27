  1. Home
2014 Chevrolet Express Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wide-ranging powertrain lineup
  • variety of passenger configurations
  • available all-wheel drive
  • strong towing capacity.
  • Thirstier, less spacious and rougher riding than newer full-size vans
  • cheap cabin plastics.
List Price Range
$13,550 - $24,900
Used Express for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The full-size 2014 Chevrolet Express van is one of the more versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road, but it's outdated compared with fresher rivals.

Vehicle overview

If moving more than a baker's dozen worth of passengers is a requirement for your next vehicle, then you might consider the 2014 Chevrolet Express. A traditional full-size van, the Express could be just right for a small company, a little league team or a really large family. Depending on which body style you select, the Chevrolet Express can transport anywhere from eight to 15 passengers or be used to tow nearly 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

Direct rivals to the Express are few, and include its virtually identical GMC Savana cousin and the 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon. Their basic architecture is similar (a large, snub-nosed box on wheels), but the GM vans offer more engine choices, including a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered V8 as well as a powerful turbodiesel V8. Available all-wheel drive is another plus.

But if you're willing to break with tradition, a couple of other choices offer compelling advantages. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter offers superior maneuverability, refinement and fuel economy. Yes, it's priced higher but it also offers a high-roof option that opens up significantly more space for adults to walk upright inside the van. There's also the Nissan NV, which also has a high-top roof option plus a more modern design than the Chevrolet. You could also consider the 2014 Ram ProMaster, which is a new Fiat-built van offering plenty of interior room.

The 2014 Chevrolet Express is part of a vehicle lineup that was last redesigned nearly two decades ago. As such, this passenger van is undeniably dated compared with those aforementioned, more modern and more space-efficient rivals. Still, Chevy's capable workhorse represents a viable and affordable option for those who need to transport large groups of people and maybe even tow a heavy trailer, too.

2014 Chevrolet Express models

The 2014 Chevrolet Express is a full-size passenger van offered in basic LS and well-equipped LT trim levels. There are three different load ratings available: 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 and 3500. All three are offered in the standard-wheelbase (135 inches) configuration, which seats between eight and 12 passengers. The extended-wheelbase (155 inches) model, which can seat up to 15 passengers, is only available in the 3500 series.

Base LS models come with 16- or 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, passenger-side swing-out doors, power windows, front air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery, rubber floor covering, OnStar and a two-speaker AM/FM sound system.

The LT trim adds chrome exterior trim, keyless entry, rear air-conditioning and heating, cloth upholstery, full-length carpeting, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a tilt-only steering wheel and visor vanity mirrors.

Many of the LT's standard features are also available as options on the LS model. Other major options include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors, a sliding side door, a towing package, six-way power front seats, remote ignition, Bluetooth, a navigation system and an upgraded sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and satellite radio. Also available is a rearview camera with a display mounted either inside the rearview mirror or on the navigation system's screen (if so equipped).

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Chevrolet Express Passenger van has a newly optional CNG (compressed natural gas)-powered 6.0-liter V8 engine. Otherwise, it is essentially unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Chevrolet Express offers no fewer than five different powertrains.

The 1500 series features a 5.3-liter V8 engine making 310 horsepower and 334 pound-feet of torque, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and standard rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. The EPA's estimated fuel economy with either drivetrain is 14 mpg combined (13 city/17 highway).

The rear-drive-only 2500 and 3500 series get a standard 4.8-liter V8 with 285 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 engine generating 342 hp and 373 lb-ft is optional, as is a CNG-powered 6.0-liter V8 that makes 282 hp and 320 lb-ft. All these engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy with the 4.8-liter is 13 mpg combined (11 city/17 highway), while the 6.0-liter gas engine also earns 13 mpg combined (11 mpg city/16mpg highway).

The 3500 series additionally offers an optional turbocharged 6.6-liter diesel V8 (also matched to a six-speed automatic) that puts out 260 hp and 525 lb-ft. The diesel engine is the more fuel-efficient engine of the two big V8s, but mpg estimates are not available because the EPA doesn't rate vehicles that weigh more than 6,000 pounds.

Properly equipped, an Express 3500 can tow a maximum of 10,000 pounds.

Safety

All 2014 Chevy Express passenger vans come fitted with antilock brakes, side curtain airbags and stability control as standard equipment. A rear vision camera, rear parking sensors and OnStar emergency communications are available as options.

Driving

Although the full-size passenger van class is a small one, the 2014 Chevrolet Express doesn't quite meet the current standards set by the Sprinter and NV. While the Express is certainly capable of moving large groups of people given its strong available V8 engines, it's not as civilized to drive around town as it doesn't steer, handle or ride as well as those two rivals. It's not a bad choice if cost is the primary consideration, but this van feels outdated, especially in crowded urban environments where it will likely spend most of its working life.

Interior

Eight passengers can sit in the standard 1500-series Express vans, while 12 people can fit in the standard 2500 and 3500 models. The long-wheelbase version of the 3500 can be fitted with an extra bench seat, which allows it to carry 15 people.

Controls are simple and easy to use, but there is a lot of hard plastic trim, and even basic features like carpeting are left on the options list. Legroom for the driver and front passenger is limited by the engine cowling that sticks out from the dashboard. Rear legroom is sufficient, but the standard roof height makes it hard for those in the back to get in and out without ducking.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Chevrolet Express.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2014 Chevrolet 15 Passenger Express Van
Marvin Watson,04/10/2016
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
More room that any Ford model.
I've always had a Ford, but now I need this...
Tim,01/26/2019
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I had a F-150 that I would have kept forever, but things change. This vehicle is a Wheelchair van. I'm in the wheelchair, so I have to have Mobility. (That's the one thing I missed most, mobility.) I could of purchased any other kind of vehicle, but this one fit my needs. This has Automatic side doors that open with a push of a button, a wheelchair lift designed to lift me and my chair into the van, and a driver seat that moves back and turns 100 degrees to the right, to let me load myself into the seat and eventually behind the wheel. The are upfit items brought to you by Braunability, (lift & doors.) and B & D, ( for the drivers' seat.) So this is a very specialized van. Hand controls were also installed. I haven't driven it much, but I plan to.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover29.2%

Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2014 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van, Express Diesel. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Chevrolet Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Chevrolet Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 is priced between $13,550 and$24,900 with odometer readings between 52565 and119401 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 is priced between $16,590 and$18,499 with odometer readings between 32767 and55012 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 is priced between $22,695 and$22,695 with odometer readings between 72239 and72239 miles.

