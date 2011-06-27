Vehicle overview

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the 2013 Chevrolet Express is good at transporting large groups of passengers. A full-size van is one of the most useful tools that a small company, a little league team or a large family can have in its garage. One of only a few options available in this class, the Chevrolet Express has the capacity to carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers and to top it all off, this van can tow nearly 10,000 pounds.

Competitors in the passenger van segment are few, but the Chevy Express is acceptable Point-A to Point-B transportation for almost any large group. The virtually identical GMC Savana and the Ford E-Series Wagon are the Express' main rivals. There aren't many differences among the three, but the GM vans have more engine options, including a very strong 6.6-liter diesel V8 on the Express 3500 model.

For increased maneuverability, refinement and fuel economy, though, buyers should look at the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Prices on the Sprinter are higher, but its high-roof option also allows for significantly more cargo space and standing room in the back, while its standard diesel V6 engine is far more efficient than any of the engines on the Chevy. We'd also suggest taking a look at the 2013 Nissan NV, which is priced more comparably with the Express. The NV can't match the Sprinter's fuel mileage, but it has a newer overall design than the domestic-brand vans.

The 2013 Chevrolet Express van is certainly outdated after more than 15 years on the market without a major overhaul, nor is it the least bit luxurious. But when it comes to getting large groups of people moving, the Express remains a viable and affordable option.