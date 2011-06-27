  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2013 Chevrolet Express
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2013 Chevrolet Express Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wide-ranging powertrain lineup
  • variety of passenger configurations
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Cheap cabin plastics
  • thirstier and less spacious than Sprinter rival.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
Chevrolet Express for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$19,895
Used Express for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The full-size 2013 Chevrolet Express van is one of the more versatile and functional passenger vehicles on the road, but it's outdated compared to a couple fresher full-size van competitors.

Vehicle overview

It shouldn't come as any surprise that the 2013 Chevrolet Express is good at transporting large groups of passengers. A full-size van is one of the most useful tools that a small company, a little league team or a large family can have in its garage. One of only a few options available in this class, the Chevrolet Express has the capacity to carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers and to top it all off, this van can tow nearly 10,000 pounds.

Competitors in the passenger van segment are few, but the Chevy Express is acceptable Point-A to Point-B transportation for almost any large group. The virtually identical GMC Savana and the Ford E-Series Wagon are the Express' main rivals. There aren't many differences among the three, but the GM vans have more engine options, including a very strong 6.6-liter diesel V8 on the Express 3500 model.

For increased maneuverability, refinement and fuel economy, though, buyers should look at the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. Prices on the Sprinter are higher, but its high-roof option also allows for significantly more cargo space and standing room in the back, while its standard diesel V6 engine is far more efficient than any of the engines on the Chevy. We'd also suggest taking a look at the 2013 Nissan NV, which is priced more comparably with the Express. The NV can't match the Sprinter's fuel mileage, but it has a newer overall design than the domestic-brand vans.

The 2013 Chevrolet Express van is certainly outdated after more than 15 years on the market without a major overhaul, nor is it the least bit luxurious. But when it comes to getting large groups of people moving, the Express remains a viable and affordable option.

2013 Chevrolet Express models

The 2013 Chevrolet Express is a full-size passenger van that's offered in basic LS and well-equipped LT trim levels. There are three different load ratings available, including the 1500 and heavy-duty 2500 and 3500. All three are offered in the standard-wheelbase (135 inches) configuration, which seats between eight and 12 passengers. The extended-wheelbase (155 inches) model, which can seat up to 15 passengers, is only available in the 3500 series.

Base LS models are modestly equipped and fleet-oriented, with 16- or 17-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, passenger-side swing-out doors, front air-conditioning, vinyl upholstery, rubber floor covering, OnStar and a two-speaker AM/FM sound system.

The LT trim adds chrome exterior trim, keyless entry, rear air-conditioning and heating, cloth upholstery, full-length carpeting, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, a tilt-only steering wheel and visor vanity mirrors.

Many of the LT's standard features are also available as options on the LS model. Other major options include 17-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a sliding side door, a towing package, six-way power front seats, remote ignition, Bluetooth, a navigation system and an upgraded sound system with a CD player, a USB/iPod interface and satellite radio. Also available is a back-up camera with a display mounted either inside the rearview mirror or on the navigation system's screen (if equipped).

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Chevrolet Express Passenger adds an optional navigation system, rearview camera and rear park assist.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Chevrolet Express offers four different powertrains. The 1500 series features a 5.3-liter V8 making 310 horsepower and 334 pound-feet of torque, backed by a four-speed automatic transmission and standard rear-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy with either drivetrain is 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined.

The rear-drive-only 2500 series gets a standard 4.8-liter V8 with 280 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, or an optional 6.0-liter V8 generating 324 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy with the 4.8-liter is 11 mpg city/17 highway/13 combined, while the 6.0-liter earns 11/16/13.

The rear-drive-only 3500 series comes standard with the 6.0-liter V8. A 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that puts out 260 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque is optional. Both 3500 series engines come connected to a six-speed automatic transmission. Fuel economy is the same as the 2500 with the 6.0-liter. The turbodiesel V8 is the more efficient engine of the two, but mpg estimates are not available because the EPA doesn't rate vehicles that weigh more than 6,000 pounds. Properly equipped, an Express 3500 can tow a maximum of 9,900 pounds.

Safety

All 2013 Chevy Express passenger vans come fitted with antilock brakes, side curtain airbags and stability control as standard equipment. A rear vision camera, rear parking sensors and OnStar emergency communications are available as options.

Driving

Although the full-size passenger van class is a small one, the 2013 Chevrolet Express doesn't quite meet the current standard. While the Express is certainly capable of moving large groups of people, it's not as civilized to drive around town. It doesn't handle, ride or steer as well as the Sprinter and NV. It's not a bad choice if cost is the primary consideration, but this van feels outdated, especially in the crowded urban environments where the typical Chevy Express will spend most of its working life.

Interior

Eight passengers can sit in the standard 1500-series 2013 Chevrolet Express vans, while 12 people can fit in the standard 2500 and 3500 models. The long-wheelbase version of the 3500 can be fitted with an extra seat, which gives it room for 15 people.

Controls are simple and easy to use, but there's a lot of hard plastic and even basic features like carpeting and power locks are left on the options list. Legroom for the driver and front passenger is limited by the engine cowling that sticks out from the dashboard. Rear legroom is sufficient, but the standard roof height makes it hard for those in the back to get in and out without ducking.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2013 Chevrolet Express.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
11 city / 17 hwy
Seats 12
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
310 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2013 Chevrolet Express features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover27.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Chevrolet Express

Used 2013 Chevrolet Express Overview

The Used 2013 Chevrolet Express is offered in the following submodels: Express Van, Express Diesel. Available styles include LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chevrolet Express?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chevrolet Express trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 is priced between $19,895 and$19,895 with odometer readings between 12644 and12644 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chevrolet Expresses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chevrolet Express for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 Expresses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,895 and mileage as low as 12644 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chevrolet Express.

Can't find a used 2013 Chevrolet Expresss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $25,378.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,525.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express for sale - 1 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $12,320.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,549.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Chevrolet Express?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express lease specials

Related Used 2013 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles