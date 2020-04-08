Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio

ONLY 9,696 MILES!! 60,000 MILE WARRANTY!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! POWER FOLDING SOFA!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! (This vehicle is a Buyback-vehicle wobbles when braking. Fixed and ready to go!) Recent Arrival! Our showroom at Lavery Automotive is open from 9am-5pm daily. If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Odometer is 67278 miles below market average! Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Lemon History Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : Yes Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



VIN: 1GCWGAFG1G1175619

Stock: BLDC2191

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-10-2020