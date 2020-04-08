Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

890 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Express Cargo Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 890 listings
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    34,869 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,900

    $7,126 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    95,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,895

    $4,125 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    49,649 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,800

    $3,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    36,176 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,476

    $6,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500

    69,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $3,189 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    11,431 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,500

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    41,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,995

    $4,798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    57,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,963

    $2,803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    35,669 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,595

    $2,706 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    45,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,791

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    64,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,981

    $2,377 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    74,665 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    66,075 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $17,000

    $2,172 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    163,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $2,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    94,491 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,995

    $2,076 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    11,996 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,990

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 in Black
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500

    40,935 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,450

    Details
  • 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 in White
    used

    2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500

    130,000 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,992

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Express Cargo searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 890 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Express Cargo
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Express Cargo info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings