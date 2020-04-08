Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me
- 34,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,900$7,126 Below Market
Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois
2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo Clean CARFAX. 3D Cargo Van Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD Back up Camera, Tow Package, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, Cylinder Count: 8, 145 Amp Alternator, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Pin Sealed Connector Trailer Wiring, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Bluetooth For Phone, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Driver & Front Passenger Vinyl Visors, Driver & Right-Front Passenger Air Bags, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Cover Console w/Swing-Out Storage Bin, Engine Cover Console w/Swing-Out Storage Bin (DISC), Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Reclining Front High-Back Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Swing-Out Rear & Side Door Window Glass, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Window Glass, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter. Cargo 2016Work Van 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Chevrolet Express 2500 Summit WhiteWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG2G1294649
Stock: 339608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 95,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,895$4,125 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
2 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! Has over 16 service records. Check out this well maintained 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500. Drives perfect. Very smooth and reliable. Well maintained van, all highway miles. Clean cargo area ready for your tools and supplies! Contractors, Plumbers, Painters, Foreman need to check out this van. Come take it for a test drive. Ready to be put into work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF0G1263102
Stock: 18256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,800$3,931 Below Market
Worthington Air Automotive - Williamsburg / Massachusetts
This V-8 powered Chevrolet 200 Express cargo van drives like the day it rolled off the assembly line! Ready to work or play. 100% Financing, extended warranty available as well, and do not charge Doc fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF5G1218088
Stock: 218088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,176 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,476$6,468 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Post-collision safety system, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFFXG1136119
Stock: C2058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-26-2020
- 69,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,900$3,189 Below Market
Nels Gunderson Chevrolet - Osseo / Wisconsin
WE ARE FULLY OPEN FOR WALK IN TRAFFIC, BY APPOINTMENT AND AT HOME TEST DRIVES AND DELIVERIES. AT NELS GUNDERSON CHEV, OUR EMPLOYEES ARE TAKING EVERY PRECAUTION TO MAINTAIN A CLEAN AND SAFE ENVIRONMENT DURING YOUR VISIT. 2016 Chevrolet Express 3500 Work Van Cargo You'll Feel at Home!! www.osseoauto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCZGGFG7G1202774
Stock: 74158L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 11,431 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,500
Choice Automotive - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 3dr RWD 2500 135 features a 4.8L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Medium Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF2G1217156
Stock: 1611K25
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 41,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,995$4,798 Below Market
Bill Pierre Ford - Seattle / Washington
EXTENDED WORK VAN CARGO ** 2500 ** WILL GET THE JOB DONE!All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo RWD Vortec 4.8L V8 SFIReviews: * Robust V8 engines; hefty towing capacity. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFF3G1248860
Stock: P29894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 57,407 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,963$2,803 Below Market
Moon Township Mazda - Moon Township / Pennsylvania
2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo Summit White CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, INCLUDES WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, FULLY SERVICED, GREAT MILEAGE, CONTACT US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT, Air Conditioning, Driver Right-Front Passenger Air Bags, Electronic Stability Control, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Rear Vision Camera, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 10260 miles below market average! RWD Proudly serving: Moon Township, Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Wheeling, Penn Hills, Carnegie, Cranberry Township, Beaver County and all of greater Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Maryland. Reviews: * Robust V8 engines hefty towing capacity. Source: Edmunds 11/17 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF4G1295342
Stock: F695342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 35,669 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,595$2,706 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Valencia - Valencia / California
Door; Sliding Passenger-Side Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Glass; Fixed Rear Doors Fuel; Additional 3-Gallons Air Conditioning; Single-Zone Manual Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Player Body; Standard Console; Engine Cover With Swing-Out Storage Bin Engine; Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi Glass; Fixed Rear Doors Windows Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Seat Trim Mirror; Inside Rearview Manual Day/Night Paint; Solid Preferred Equipment Group Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seating Arrangement; Driver And Front Passenger High-Back Buckets; Summit White Tire; Spare Lt245/75R16E All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF9G1188173
Stock: G1188173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 45,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,791
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van CargoClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Summit White 2016 Chevrolet 3D Cargo Van Express 2500 Work Van 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Vortec 4.8L V8 SFI 11/17 City/Highway MPG RWDOdometer is 36635 miles below market average!CargoReviews: * Robust V8 engines; hefty towing capacity. Source: EdmundsWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF4G1333409
Stock: 333409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 64,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,981$2,377 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Car Revolution is excited to offer this 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van . When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF0G1218256
Stock: 102616
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 74,665 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
One Stop Auto Mall - Phoenix / Arizona
Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags - Contact Allen Tap at 602-300-2878 or 1stopautomall@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGBFF3G1139928
Stock: T39928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 66,075 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$17,000$2,172 Below Market
Auto Store - Lockport / New York
MAKE OFFER ** CLEAN 1-OWNER CARFAX ** EXTRA CLEAN CONDITION ** GREAT VALUE ** Powered by the tried and true 4.8-liter V8 the Chevy Express is the time-tested cargo van for an endless variety of professional needs! This 1-Owner Express is super clean with no signs of being overworked! It's sure to provide years of service to its next owner! Comes fully serviced NYS Inspected and warrantied from The Auto Store!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF5G1215790
Stock: 215790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 163,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$14,000$2,334 Below Market
John's Auto Sales - Des Moines / Iowa
* 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $14,000 * * Check out this 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 * * 2016 ** Chevrolet * * Express Cargo * This Summit White 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 might be just the van for you. It has a 8 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a suave white exterior and a medium pewter interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG1G1126579
Stock: 37861
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,491 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$16,995$2,076 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
SUPER NICE CLEAN EXPRESS VAN ONE OWNER OFF-LEASE OVER 500 USED CARS VANS TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG4G1196576
Stock: 196576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,996 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$36,990
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
ONLY 9,696 MILES!! 60,000 MILE WARRANTY!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! BLUETOOTH!! POWER FOLDING SOFA!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! (This vehicle is a Buyback-vehicle wobbles when braking. Fixed and ready to go!) Recent Arrival! Our showroom at Lavery Automotive is open from 9am-5pm daily. If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Odometer is 67278 miles below market average! Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFG1G1175619
Stock: BLDC2191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 40,935 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,450
Empire Chevrolet of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*This 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van RWD 2500 135 is offered exclusively at Empire Chevrolet of Huntington! Premium Installed Options include convenience package tilt-wheel and (k34) cruise control, chrome appearance package, grille chrome with dual composite halogen headlamps, rear vision camera, steering wheel leather-wrapped, onstar guidance plan for 6 months, remote keyless entry, alternator 220 amps, bumpers front and rear chrome with step-pad, bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system, preferred equipment group, siriusxm satellite radio, onstar with 4g lte, audio system feature usb port, steering wheel controls mounted audio controls, cruise control and mirror inside rearview. Well Equipped with Stability Control, Navigation System, WIFI Hotspot, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Backup Camera, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel Trim, Power Door Locks and Power Windows. Also standard equipment on this and every Chevrolet of Huntington vehicle is Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few things you should know, The Internet Price is reflective after 1995 down. Price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, $695 dealer fees, tags, reconditioning fee, license & DMV. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing, and your in-store price may exceed our special on-line pricing. To take advantage of our special Internet discounts, please print this page and present it to your salesperson. At Empire Chevrolet of Huntington where you are treated like royalty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCWGAFF6G1150156
Stock: U7476P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 130,000 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,992
Lanigan Auto Sales - Erlanger / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GCZGGFG6G1223969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
