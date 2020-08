Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Frankfort Auto Haus - Frankfort / Illinois

2016 Chevrolet Express 2500 Work Van Cargo Clean CARFAX. 3D Cargo Van Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel RWD Back up Camera, Tow Package, Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI Flex Fuel, Cylinder Count: 8, 145 Amp Alternator, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Pin Sealed Connector Trailer Wiring, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Player, Bluetooth For Phone, Convenience Package, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Driver & Front Passenger Vinyl Visors, Driver & Right-Front Passenger Air Bags, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Cover Console w/Swing-Out Storage Bin, Engine Cover Console w/Swing-Out Storage Bin (DISC), Fixed Rear & Side Cargo Door Glass, Fixed Rear Door Window Glass, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Heavy-Duty Trailering Equipment, Inside Rear-View Manual Day/Night Mirror, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Month Guidance Plan, OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Reclining Front High-Back Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Glass, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Swing-Out Rear & Side Door Window Glass, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Door Window Glass, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Seat Trim, Voltmeter. Cargo 2016Work Van 6-Speed Automatic HD with Electronic Overdrive Chevrolet Express 2500 Summit WhiteWant to learn more? Frankfort Auto Haus is a family owned dealership established since 1978. I personally buy and drive every vehicle I sell, one of the reasons I have been in business over 40 years and have 1000's of happy customers. Every vehicle I sell comes with a free car fax vehicle history report available on our website www.frankfortautohaus.com . We can arrange low cost financing and shipping to your door worldwide. Visit us today at 19915 s. La Grange Road,Frankfort ,Il 60423. (30 min south of Chicago). Contact Information: TEXT or CALL us at 815-469-3810.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 with Towing Hitch, Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCWGAFG2G1294649

Stock: 339608

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020