What the minivan is to the local youth soccer league, the full-size passenger van is to your local semi-pro club: a means to get the talent from point A to B. And when you need to move several talented bodies, a full-size passenger van like the 2019 Chevrolet Express is really your only choice.

With versatile seating arrangements, the Express can carry eight, 12 or 15 passengers. A choice of V6, stout V8 or fuel-thrifty four-cylinder diesel engine means there's a power configuration to suit most passenger needs, not to mention two available payload ratings, and an extended wheelbase if you need absolute maximum passenger and cargo capacity.

But unless you like the Chevy's styling, or you're reassured by the wide availability of spare parts, we suggest looking elsewhere. The Express is an old design, essentially the same van it was when introduced in 1996, with only minor interior and exterior refreshes to help keep it current.

Even then the Express falls short since most of its competitors offer more modern technology and better handling and even have high-roof versions that allow for better passenger entry and exit. Used-parts availability and an established track record might be potential draws, but they're not enough to make us recommend the Express Passenger van without reservation. Its competitors are simply that much better overall.