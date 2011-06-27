Vehicle overview

The current-generation Chevrolet Express turns 14 this year, and to celebrate its lengthy time on earth since its last complete redesign, Chevy has given its full-size passenger van a bit more power for its 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic for its 6.0-liter V8. Not exactly the gifts you'd expect for a teen, but then again, Jonas Brothers tickets or an Xbox wouldn't be realistic options for a giant people carrier.

If you need room for eight, 12 or 15 passengers, your choice in normal passenger vehicles is restricted to the Express, its GMC Savana twin, the Ford Econoline and the Dodge/Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Sprinter is the most modern among these, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, passenger space and build quality, but it is also more expensive. On the other end of the spectrum, the Econoline is going into its 18th year since its last total overhaul. It's basically the same size as the Express, but both of the Ford's engines offer significantly less power than the Chevy's base 5.3-liter V8. The optional 6.0-liter V8 is the most robust engine in the full-size passenger van segment.

Since the Chevy Express hasn't changed much over the years, one could buy a used model and reap substantial savings for what would be pretty much an identical vehicle. But for business or institutional owners in need of a new workhorse van, the 2010 Chevrolet Express is a very logical choice.