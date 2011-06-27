Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,268
|$15,825
|$18,485
|Clean
|$12,940
|$15,434
|$17,996
|Average
|$12,284
|$14,651
|$17,019
|Rough
|$11,628
|$13,869
|$16,041
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,685
|$24,645
|$27,760
|Clean
|$21,149
|$24,036
|$27,026
|Average
|$20,077
|$22,817
|$25,558
|Rough
|$19,005
|$21,599
|$24,089
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,032
|$17,500
|$20,081
|Clean
|$14,661
|$17,068
|$19,550
|Average
|$13,918
|$16,202
|$18,488
|Rough
|$13,174
|$15,337
|$17,426
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,267
|$17,366
|$19,575
|Clean
|$14,890
|$16,936
|$19,057
|Average
|$14,135
|$16,078
|$18,022
|Rough
|$13,380
|$15,219
|$16,986
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,128
|$16,387
|$18,752
|Clean
|$13,779
|$15,982
|$18,256
|Average
|$13,080
|$15,172
|$17,264
|Rough
|$12,382
|$14,362
|$16,272
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,775
|$25,803
|$28,993
|Clean
|$22,212
|$25,165
|$28,226
|Average
|$21,086
|$23,890
|$26,693
|Rough
|$19,960
|$22,614
|$25,159
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,066
|$17,376
|$19,796
|Clean
|$14,694
|$16,946
|$19,273
|Average
|$13,949
|$16,087
|$18,226
|Rough
|$13,204
|$15,228
|$17,179
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,606
|$25,623
|$28,801
|Clean
|$22,047
|$24,989
|$28,040
|Average
|$20,930
|$23,722
|$26,516
|Rough
|$19,812
|$22,455
|$24,993
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,388
|$25,392
|$28,556
|Clean
|$21,835
|$24,765
|$27,801
|Average
|$20,728
|$23,509
|$26,290
|Rough
|$19,621
|$22,254
|$24,780
Estimated values
2016 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,496
|$18,483
|$21,591
|Clean
|$15,113
|$18,027
|$21,020
|Average
|$14,347
|$17,113
|$19,878
|Rough
|$13,581
|$16,199
|$18,736