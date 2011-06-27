2004 Chevrolet Express Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
Used Express for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
The Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2004 Highlights
Changes are minimal for 2004. An assist handle is now installed in the front passenger area. The driver-side visor will no longer include an illuminated mirror.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Express.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Rollin,04/14/2009
I purchased this van for work and pleasure , it has turned out to be my every day driver... I love it, my favorite thing about this van is the FUEL ECONOMY it is amazing i have the 5.3 vortec and loaded with about thousand pounds i get 20 - 22 mpg rollin down the highway at 75 85 mph,you cant beat it. Very comfortable and actually easy to park.
cooldude5,02/27/2014
3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A)
I've had this van since 2006. It's been so good. I personally think it's more comfortable and prettier than the Fords. Very easy maintenance.
Chris,09/06/2005
We needed the ability to tow a trailer and carry 7. All the SUVs we looked at had a back seat that you must get into like a 2 door car. All the small vans cannot tow a trailer. We found that conversion vans are the best fit. What a pleasure to drive and tow (its like the trailer is not there). This has lots of power - even on the hills a smoth ride and handles like a smaller vehicle. We test drove the Ford and found it nice - but you never forgot you had a truck under you, also we could not get the 4th door. Gas mileage is not as bad as I feared - 13mpg with trailer, 19 on the open road,14/15 every day.
Martin Griggs,02/14/2006
I have had this van for about 18 months and I've been very happy with it. We have had less problems with it, than the 2 Honda vans we have owned. I have taken it on many long trips and it is not only comfortable, but it gets between 17-19 mpg on the highway. Being a car guy I have never been a fan of GM products, but after talking to my trustworthy mechanic he recommended it - he was right.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Express features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
285 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Related Used 2004 Chevrolet Express info
