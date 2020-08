Used 2015 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

3rd Row Seat Lt Preferred Equipment Group Floor Covering; Carpet Without Holes; Upfitter Option Rear Park Assist Rear Vision Camera Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Mirrors; Outside Heated Power-Adjustable; Black; Manual-Folding Battery; Heavy-Duty 770 Cold-Cranking Amps; Maintenance-Free Electrical Provisions-Interior Reading Lamps Key Equipment; 2 Additional Spare Keys Outside Temperature Display Label; Fasten Safety Belts Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Player Engine; Vortec 4.8L V8 Sfi Incomplete Vehicle Certification Medium Pewter; Custom Cloth Paint; Solid Rear Axle; 3.42 Ratio Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim Ship Thru; Produced In Wentzville And Shipped To Adrian Steel Summit White Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled Seat; Rear Delete This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Express Passenger: In a market that's evolving toward world models and lighter builds, the Chevrolet Express vans keep their body-on-frame design oriented for the U.S. market, with better towing capacity than most of the competition. Those interested in long-distance towing or fleet use may want to jump straight to the Duramax diesel version, which allows a GVWR of 9,900 pounds and a tow rating of 9,700 pounds. Strengths of this model include high towing and weight ratings, fits up to 15, Strong set of V8 engines, tough truck construction, and available diesel engine AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Back-up camera .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GBZG1FF8F1265017

Stock: F1265017

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020