Used 2015 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me

- 56,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,983
- 57,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,960$1,953 Below Market
- 111,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,815 Below Market
- 51,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995$2,250 Below Market
- 67,506 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$16,998$2,536 Below Market
- 101,030 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 69,610 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$16,998$2,364 Below Market
- 95,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,983
- 97,615 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999$1,946 Below Market
- 115,968 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,150$1,208 Below Market
- 31,844 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$1,749 Below Market
- 44,380 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,511$914 Below Market
- 96,718 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,000$583 Below Market
- 77,166 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,498$1,197 Below Market
- 28,833 miles
$20,000$2,670 Below Market
- 57,775 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995
- 46,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,999$1,015 Below Market
- 122,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,997$668 Below Market
alex,08/26/2016
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
I'm a father of four, we love traveling sometimes on really long trips. Most of the times our travels are done in our Dodge ram 3500 while towing a toy hauler. But when not towing our trailer we drive our Town and Country which is by far the most roomiest and comfort minivan that i know of. I always liked the Express van and i always wanted to drive one of them. I had the opportunity last weekend when we had 11 soldiers going up for training. I was the driver of course, at first i was very impress with the interior and locations of switches etc. However, as soon as i was trying to speed up to enter the freeway i realized how under power it was, i mean it reminded me of my old Tahoe mostly engine noise but no speed or power. Wind noise was pretty bad i couldn't concentrate as the noise was so loud it was hurting my ears. Some of the buttons specially the ones on the left side of the dash are just not ergonamic. The steering was hard after a four hour drive, turning radius is ok so i have no complaints there. On the way back i was too tired to drive so i ended up switching seats with someone else. I ended up sitting on the second row seats, big mistake i should've just suck it up and continued driving. The back seats are just so uncomfortable i wanted to open the doors and just off.
