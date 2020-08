Used 2016 Chevrolet City Express for Sale Near Me

DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois

100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 1 OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this well maintained 2016 Chevrolet City Express Cargo. Well maintained van. Clean cargo area ready for your tools and supplies! Contractors, Plumbers, Painters, Foreman need to check out this van. Come take it for a test drive. Ready to be put into work. Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 Chevrolet City Express LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Parking sensors .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 26 Highway)

VIN: 3N63M0ZN9GK690234

Stock: 690234

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020