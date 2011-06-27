2021 Chevrolet Express
MSRP range: $37,200 - $40,900
|MSRP
|$38,495
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$32,627
Start Price Checker
Other years
2021 Chevrolet Express Review
- Powerful V8 and diesel engines
- Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
- Less cargo space than many competitors
- No high-roof cargo option
- Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
- 6.0-liter V8 replaced by 401-horsepower 6.6-liter V8 engine
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Also consider these sponsored cars
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Chevrolet Express.
People who viewed this also viewed
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Express a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Express both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Chevrolet Express. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Chevrolet Express?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Chevrolet Express:
- 6.0-liter V8 replaced by 401-horsepower 6.6-liter V8 engine
- Part of the first Express generation introduced for 1996
Is the Chevrolet Express reliable?
To determine whether the Chevrolet Express is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Express. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Express's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Chevrolet Express a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Chevrolet Express is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Express is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Chevrolet Express?
The least-expensive 2021 Chevrolet Express is the 2021 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,200.
Other versions include:
- LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,200
- LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,400
- LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,300
- LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,900
- LT 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,100
- LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,200
What are the different models of Chevrolet Express?
If you're interested in the Chevrolet Express, the next question is, which Express model is right for you? Express variants include LS 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LS 3500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), LT 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A), and LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Express models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2021 Chevrolet Express info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback 2010
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2015
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2018
- Used Audi S8 2013
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2010
- Used Acura RLX 2014
- Used Ferrari California T 2012
- Used Volvo XC70 2015 for sale
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT 2019
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2012
- Used Nissan Titan 2013 for sale
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2012 for sale
- Used Honda Element 2010
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid 2016
- Used Buick Enclave 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ram 1500
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic for sale
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used BMW M3 for sale
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD for sale
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chrysler 200 for sale
- Used BMW M4 GTS
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser for sale
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Baltimore MD
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Mesa AZ
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Bellevue WA
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Mountain View CA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Jackson MS for sale
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Tampa FL for sale
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Idaho Falls ID for sale
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Tyler TX for sale
- Used Chevrolet Volt Brownsville TX