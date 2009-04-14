Used 2004 Chevrolet Express for Sale Near Me
- 117,223 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,489
Shottenkirk Toyota - Quincy / Illinois
Clean CARFAX. Sandalwood Metallic 2004 Chevrolet Express Van G2500HD LS RWD Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI All new vehicles come standard with Shottenkirk Customer Care. Includes Tire and Wheel Repair, Dent and Ding Repair, Front Windshield Repair. Plus Key Replacement! Extra value for our customers on new vehicles, compliments of your Shottenkirk Automotive. Shottenkirk Toyota of Quincy,Illinois has been serving the needs of Tri-State motorists for years. Offering top notch new and used Toyota sales,service,and parts in a friendly environment that puts a premium on service,not prices! We're proud to be a primary destination for Toyota shoppers from Jacksonville,Springfield,Carthage,Il.,Hannibal,Kirksville,Troy,St.Louis,Columbia,Mo.,And the Mt.Pleasant,Keokuk,Farmington,Fort Madison,Iowa areas. Whether you visit us to buy a new Toyota like a Camry,Corolla,Rav4,Venza,Highlander,Sequoia,Prius,Tacoma,Tundra,Yaris,4Runner,and Sienna or an used Toyota ,or to get service for your existing vehicle,you'll get the same impeccable service. We have an outstanding reputation for quality and a no-hassle buying experience.You may also visit us at Shottenkirk Toyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express 2500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAGG25U741178739
Stock: T18287A2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 152,438 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
Galena Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Galena / Illinois
Galena Chrysler, a partner owned and operated business for over 20 years, offers the easiest no hassle buying process in the business. We have the best selection and our sales staff is paid on SALARY not commission like every other dealership. If we do not have specific comments on a vehicle, please call us for a walk around description. For over 20 years at Galena Chrysler, 'We're Better and We'll Prove It.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U541103672
Stock: 41103672
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 85,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,787
John Thornton Buick GMC - Carrollton / Georgia
Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, DEALERSHIP INSPECTED, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, ABS brakes. Thank you for considering this beautiful 2003 Chevrolet Express Van G3500 finished in stunning Summit White with Medium Dark Pewter w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim.Odometer is 79852 miles below market average!We are your premier Carrollton, GA Buick and GMC dealership. John Thornton Cadillac Buick GMC Inc. Is family owned, and it is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We also proudly serve Douglasville Buick and GMC customers. Whether you're searching for a new or used car near Douglasville or Bremen, researching financing options, or looking for a quick quote on a car, truck, or SUV, the friendly, yet professional staff at our Carrollton Buick dealership is ready to provide you with all the help you need. We are proud to serve Bremen Buick customers. We have served as your premier Buick and GMC dealer for the entire West Georgia area for over 45 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U831150693
Stock: LG836A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 191,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,960
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Summit White 2005 Chevrolet Express Van G3500 15-Passenger *6.0L V8, *REAR AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *CRUISE CONTROL / TILT WHEEL, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive !
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U751216489
Stock: BX7714A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 218,200 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
RT Motorsports - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Alarm, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U651106212
Stock: 5134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,995
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
2002 CHEVROLET EXPRESS G1500 PASSENGER VAN: THIS IS A VERY NICE VAN WITH 3RD ROW SEATING, LEATHER, BOSE STEREO, TV, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, REAR BARN DOORS, 5.3L VORTEC MOTOR WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER MIRRORS/LOCKS/SEATS, VERY NICE SHAPE AND IT IS READY FOR LOTS MORE DRIVING. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES LLC 3728 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 TUE-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-6PM 509-934-1106 WE FINANCE OAC CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS ARE WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE PLEASE LEAVE PHONE NUMBER CHEVY EXPRESS LT, FULL SIZE VAN, G-1500,GMC ACADIA, SUV, GMC YUKON, SLE, GMC DANALI, CHEVY TAHOE, SUV, 4 DOOR SUV GMC, SIERRA, GMC SONOMA, AWD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG65R521133941
Stock: 133941A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,991
AutoNation Nissan Tempe - Tempe / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Convenience Package; Power Windows And Door Locks Seating; 15-Passenger; (2-3-3-3-4 Seating Configuration) 3rd Row Seat Glass; Solar-Ray Deep-Tinted Lt Preferred Equipment Group Chrome Appearance Package Seats; Front Bucket With Custom Cloth Trim; Head Restraints And Inboard Armrests Seat Adjuster; Driver; 6-Way Power Door Locks; Power Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player Floor Covering Remote Keyless Entry Defogger; Rear-Window Electric Extra Cost Paint Door; Sliding Passenger-Side Bumpers; Front And Rear Chrome Wheels; Gray-Painted Console; Deluxe Smokers Package Custom Cloth Engine; Vortec 6.0L V8 Sfi Grille; Chrome Rear Axle; 3.73 Ratio Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Heavy-Duty; Electronically Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39UX71169980
Stock: 71169980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 81,542 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,994
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2001 chevrolet express passanger drive great!!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39RX11220008
Stock: A200314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,802 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,900
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Chevrolet Express Passenger. A rare find these days. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Express Passenger . It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger: The venerable Chevy Express full-size van appeals to those who want a traditional van for transporting up to twelve passengers and cargo, with long-haul dependability. With a tow rating of up to 7,400 pounds and a full frame, it remains a better choice versus minivans for those who frequently tow. This model sets itself apart with seating space, Available all-wheel drive (1500), and towing ability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG35U371199571
Stock: JF15976A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 120,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39U071141198
Stock: WYC-141198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-07-2018
- 357,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$10,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 6.0L V8 engine with 323hp @ 4600rpm and 373ft-lb @ 4400rpm <b>Equipment</b> Our dealership has already run the CARFAX report and it is clean. A clean CARFAX is a great asset for resale value in the future. Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. Quickly unlock it with keyless entry. This 2008 Chevrolet Express 3500 has a 6.0 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on this vehicle. The Chevrolet Express features elegant lines colored with a long lasting sand colored finish. The Chevrolet Express is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. Easily set your speed in this model with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The tilt steering wheel in the vehicle allows you to adjust the driving experience to fit you. This 1 ton van has an automatic transmission. <b>Packages</b> LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP: Includes (BA3) Console; deluxe; (ZQ2) Convenience Package; power windows and door locks; (AU3) Door locks; power; (B30) Floor covering; full-floor color-keyed carpeting; (AU0) Remote Keyless Entry; (AS5) Seats; front bucket with Custom Cloth trim; (V37) Bumpers; front and rear chrome; (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package; (V22) Grille; chrome; (P03) Wheels; Gray-painted. CHROME APPEARANCE PACKAGE: (with 1LS Preferred Equipment Group Includes (V37) front and rear chrome bumpers with step-pad and (V22) chrome grille with dual composite halogen headlamps.). CONVENIENCE PACKAGE; POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS. REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY. GRILLE: CHROME. CONSOLE: DELUXE. BUMPERS: FRONT AND REAR CHROME. DOOR LOCKS: POWER. FLOOR COVERING. OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY. MIRRORS: OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE; BLACK; MANUAL-FOLDING. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K381166869
Stock: UT166869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 131,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 1500 135 features a 5.3L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154181120068
Stock: EYC-120068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 89,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,490
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
A VERY RARE FIND... 15 PASSENGER! 2008 CHEVY EXPRESS 3500 15 PASSENGER VAN... YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THIS ONE! VERY LOW MILES FOR THE YEAR.... POWER WINDOWS... POWER MIRRORS... POWER LOCKS.... ONLY 89,000 MILES.... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS 2-OWNERS... EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT.... RIDING ON A LIKE NEW SET OF TIRES... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS... YOU CAN FIT A LOT OF PEOPLE IN THIS VAN FOR NOT A LOT OF MONEY.... WHERE ARE YOU GOING TO FIND ANOTHER ONE LIKE IT?? ONLY HERE AT CRENCOR.... YOUR ONE STOP SHOP.... PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY... THIS HARD TO FIND 15 PASSENGER VAN IS SURE TO SELL FAST... SO HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2008 CHEVY EXPRESS 3500 15 PASSENGER!!! - This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr 3500 15 PASSENGER features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Summit White with a Medium Pewter Cloth interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Chevrolet is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cloth Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K881193338
Stock: 193338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 83,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$14,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2008 Chevrolet Express Passenger 3dr RWD 3500 155 features a 6.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG39K781212574
Stock: CYC-212574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 40,533 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$22,999
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2009 Chevy Express 1500 AWD -->One-Owner All Wheel Drive 8 Passenger!! This One-Owner Chevy van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.3L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights auto headlights keyless entry power windows power locks tilt wheel cruise control rear a/c control info center & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFH154X91168537
Stock: 5099x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,475
Jeff Drennen Chevrolet Buick GMC - Zanesville / Ohio
DRIVE AWAY IN THIS USED SILVER BIRCH METALLIC 2009 CHEVROLET EXPRESS 3500 12 PASSENGER REAR WHEEL DRIVE VAN POWERED BY A VORTEC 6.0L V8 ENGINE. FREE CARFAX REPORT * TRADES WELCOMED * JEFF DRENNEN CHEVROLET-BUICK-GMC-CADILLAC 3625 MAPLE AVE. ZANESVILLE, OHIO 43701 CONNECT W/ CUSTOMER CARE (740) 452-3611.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GAHG35K591142662
Stock: VP040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 35,090 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$13,999
Durand Chevrolet - Hudson / Massachusetts
2009 Chevrolet Express Passenger BROWN No Accidents! 9 PASSENGER, Engine, Vortec 5.3L V8 SFI (301 hp [224.4 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 325 lb-ft of torque [438.8 N-m] @ 4500 rpm) (Standard on **13406 models.), Audio system, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan, digital clock and 2 front door speakers (with 1LT Preferred Equipment Group Not available with (NP5) leather wrapped steering wheel.), Rear-Wheel Drive, Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, Seating, 8-passenger, (2-3-3 seating configuration) (Standard on **13406 model only. Available on *G23406 or *G33406 models.), StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system, Air bags, frontal, driver and right-front passenger (Includes passenger-side air bag deactivation switch for models with (C6P) 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) GVWR and above. Never place a rear-facing infant restraint in the front seat of any vehicle equipped with an active frontal air bag. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.), Air bags, head/side-curtain provides coverage for first 3-rows only. Enhanced-technology glass is provided for the fourth and fifth rows when equipped with 12- and 15-passenger seating. (Head curtain side air bags are designed to help reduce the risk of head and neck injuries to front and rear seat occupants on the near side of certain side-impact collisions. Always use safety belts and the correct child restraints for your childs age and size, even in vehicles equipped with air bags. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat. See the vehicles Owners Manual and child safety seat instructions for more safety information.) Durand Chevrolet 223 Washington St Hudson MA 01749
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154391142221
Stock: 8066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 129,196 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$8,500
Government Fleet Sales - Kansas City / Missouri
Fleet van. Fleet maintained. Passenger van. Financing for good & bad credit!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Express LS 1500 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNFG154191165044
Stock: 165044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2019 Arteon