  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Corvette Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Tremendous acceleration, glorious soundtrack, high handling capabilities, comfortable, good bang for the buck, large trunk.
  • Not as nimble-handling as some competitors, subpar interior, Z06 and ZR1 lack styling distinction.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chevrolet Corvette for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$34,999 - $35,495
Used Corvette for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The base 2010 Chevrolet Corvette is one of the world's best performance bargains, the Z06 has one of the world's best motors and the ZR1 is one of the world's best, period. Disappointing interior quality is the car's only serious drawback.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Corvette is one of those cars whose reputation precedes it, and in this case the reputation unfortunately involves silver-haired Vegas types, gold chains, chrome wheels and automatic transmissions. But truth be told, the only thing about the 'Vette that fits with this picture is its lackluster interior.

Trust us: Driving is believing when it comes to this American icon. Even a short stint behind the wheel will revolutionize your thinking. The Corvette is silly fast in any form, it sticks to the road and it's more pleasant as a daily driver than anything this capable has a right to be.

For 2010 there are even more reasons to sing the Chevy Corvette's praises. Launch control is now standard on all manual-transmission models, a feature that will come in handy for taking the guesswork out of eking out the best acceleration times. The new Grand Sport edition -- an improvement on the discontinued Z51 performance package -- pairs the base engine with unique exterior styling cues; a sport-tuned suspension; Z06-size wheels, tires and brakes; more aggressive gearing; and a dry-sump oiling system for models fitted with the manual transmission.

For the ZR1, Chevy has added a sophisticated Performance Traction Management system that allows drivers to select from five modes (Wet, Dry, Sport with Active Handling, Sport without Active Handling, Race) that optimize power delivery for specific conditions.

One Corvette feature that hasn't changed is its power ratings, which range from the ridiculous to the completely absurd. Even the base 6.2-liter V8 cranks out 430 horsepower. But the Corvette does have some competition that didn't exist even a couple years ago. BMW's sweet-handling M3, for instance, has a starting price that's not too far above the Vette's and provides a far nicer interior. Ford's Shelby GT500 is also much improved this year.

As for the more expensive Corvettes, one shopping for the Z06 could also consider the Nissan GT-R and Porsche's improved range of 2010 cars, including the Boxster S, Cayman S and base 911. The ZR1, meanwhile, is only a few grand shy of one of our favorite sports cars ever, the sublime Porsche 911 GT3.

Still, the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette is undeniably a lot of car for the money, and its honking V8 will bring a smile to its owner's face at every push of the engine start button. Dye your hair silver and don a gold chain if you must -- test-driving a Corvette is worth the effort.

2010 Chevrolet Corvette models

The 2010 Chevrolet Corvette is a two-seater that's available as a coupe with a removable roof panel (base and GS only), a fixed-roof coupe or a convertible. Trim levels include the base Corvette (1LT), Grand Sport (GS), Z06 and ZR1. Like previous Corvette roadsters, the current convertible features a hideaway top, and for 2010 it features a Z06-style rear spoiler.

Standard on the 1LT coupe and convertible are 18-inch front alloy wheels and 19-inch rears, xenon headlamps, cruise control, keyless ignition/entry, full power accessories, OnStar, leather seating, a six-way power driver seat, a manual tilt steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. The standard seven-speaker audio system includes a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, steering-wheel-mounted controls and an auxiliary audio jack.

The 2LT Package adds Bluetooth and perforated power leather sport seats with power-adjustable lumbar support and side bolsters. The convertible gets a power-operated top with the 2LT package. More equipment can be found on the 3LT, including a head-up display, a power telescoping steering column with manual tilting, heated seats, driver memory settings and a Bose audio system. The top-level Corvette 4LT is similar to the 3LT but adds an exclusive two-tone leather interior (with leather covering the dash top, the console storage cover and the more thickly padded armrests).

The GS is available as a coupe or convertible with the same four equipment packages but adds a sport-tuned suspension that replaces last year's Z51 suspension option; front fender stripes and vents; wider front and rear fenders; a Z06-style front splitter and tall rear spoiler; unique alloy wheels; Z06-size brakes and tires; specific manual-transmission gear ratios and a specific rear axle ratio on automatic-equipped models.

The coupe-only Z06 largely mirrors the base and GS models in terms of feature availability, but gains a race-inspired 7.0-liter V8, a fixed roof, more muscular rear fenders and other bodywork, a lighter frame and body panels, a stiffer suspension, big brakes, special seats and a unique tan-colored interior dubbed "Cashmere."

The top-of-the line ZR1 boasts a supercharged V8, even larger wheels (19-inch front, 20-inch rear), carbon-ceramic brakes, an exclusive suspension with adaptive dampers, and additional lightweight body panels, including a carbon-fiber roof panel and a carbon-fiber hood with a clear polycarbonate "window" that reveals the engine's intercooler.

Major stand-alone options, depending on the model, include a navigation system, a transparent roof panel for the coupe, a two-tone interior, a six-CD changer (not available with navigation), a dual-mode exhaust system and different wheels. For base Corvettes there is also an optional Magnetic Ride Control suspension that automatically stiffens and relaxes the suspension according to how the car is being driven.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Chevrolet Corvette receives launch control on all manual-transmission models, a Grand Sport variant that effectively replaces the old Z51 performance package, a Performance Traction Management system for the ZR1, a Cashmere interior color option for the Z06 and standard side airbags.

Performance & mpg

Both the base and GS feature a 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 430 hp and 424 pound-feet of torque. The optional dual-mode exhaust adds another 6 hp and 4 lb-ft. The Z06 boasts an exotic-class 505 hp and 470 lb-ft from its 7.0-liter V8, while the ZR1 has an otherworldly 638 hp and 604 lb-ft of torque pumping from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8. All 2010 Chevrolet Corvettes have a six-speed manual gearbox with launch control as standard, while a six-speed automatic with paddle shifters is a no-cost option for the base and GS models.

Regardless of which Corvette you choose, you'll get stunning performance. In our testing, a base coupe went from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. The Z06 will knock that down to 3.9 seconds. The ZR1 isn't much quicker to 60 mph (3.8 seconds) due to traction limitations but has a much quicker quarter-mile time.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at a laudable 16 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined for a manual-transmission Corvette. Opting for the automatic drops these numbers by 1 mpg. The Z06 checks in at 15/24/18 mpg, and the ZR1 garners a still-respectable 14/20/16 rating.

Safety

Antilock disc brakes and side airbags are standard, as is the "Active Handling" stability control system, which provides noninvasive assistance and includes a "competitive" driving mode that gives the expert driver more leeway while still maintaining a safety net. The ZR1 gets the even more sophisticated Performance Traction Management system described above. Side curtain airbags are not available.

Driving

The 2010 Chevrolet Corvette's roaring V8s provide endless grins. The base car is extremely fast; the Z06, terrifyingly so. As for the ZR1, any car whose speed at the end of the quarter-mile approaches 130 mph is just in a different league -- the ballyhooed Nissan GT-R trails the ZR1 by a full 10 mph here. Top to bottom, the Corvette stable has enough broad-shouldered eight-cylinder force to satisfy even the most depraved speed fiend. Nor does this hamper drivability, as all Corvette models are pretty easy and comfortable to drive around town.

Aspersions are sometimes cast on the base Corvette's and Z06's steering feel, but few cars are more capable on a racetrack in the hands of an experienced driver. Moreover, if you really value delicate communication with your tires, the ZR1's extreme internal makeover has yielded just that. The Vette's brakes are strong and fade-free, especially the ZR1's carbon-ceramic binders, and grip from the enormous tires is, well, enormous. However, we'll dock the Chevy Corvette a point or two for its bulky feel in tight corners, a surprising shortcoming given its low curb weight (even the ZR1 weighs in at just 3,333 pounds).

Interior

Chevrolet has improved the current-generation Corvette's fit and finish since its debut, but overall interior quality still leaves something to be desired. Step out of an M3 or Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG and into a 'Vette and you'll likely notice disappointing trim pieces and controls.

The front seats are comfortable, but we've found them to be flimsy and deficient in terms of side bolstering. This issue isn't horrible in the base Corvette's price range, but up where the Z06 and ZR1 play, it becomes more relevant. On the bright side, the Vette's large gauges and remarkable cargo capacity (22 cubic feet in coupes and 11 cubes in the convertible) make it a sports car that's easy to live with on a day-to-day basis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette.

5(90%)
4(5%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Best of The Best
One Lucky Tiger,03/14/2010
I'm exceptionally a lucky Vette lover to presently own both the ZO6 and a new 2010 ZR1. Both have there own personality, but, the ZR1 is everything...and even more then what you have read about. It is so amazingly fast, responsive and still rides so smoothly and very pleasant and gentile in city traffic. While you read so much criticism about the inferiority of the interior compared to other supercars, you still have to keep in mind that the extra 75K$ to 100K$ difference buys another Z06 (which I did). Thats a lot of money difference for an extra fancy interior. I dont think fancy interiors is as important as all around performance of a supercar. No one can argue about the perfo
Pretty cool! Fat fenders & WIDE tires!
sevargmt,07/20/2010
This is my 1st Corvette. I'm impressed with the car - better than any of the competition at a much cheaper price. Didn't realize the car would have such a cool factor. Good gas mileage, comfortable and rides reasonably well. If you order a Corvette one can go to the plant in Kentucky and watch your car assembled - I did and it was well worth the price. A once in a lifetime experience! The factory workers were nice and committed to building a quality car - more than one told me they wanted the car to be perfect for me. I'd do it all over again. The dual mode exhaust is a must have option - I upgraded mine with a aftermarket remote to open/close the valves at will. Very cool! Love my vette!
Can't Believe GM made this Car
Edwin,09/07/2010
First GM vehicle in over 30 years and I am pleasantly surprised with the great quality , fit and finish - perfect paint and zero squeaks and rattles. Has been to dealer for a wheel balance but nothing else. Performance from the big V8 is wonderful - terrific low-end torque coupled with ferocious acceleration - gas mileage is 18-19mpg city and 26mpg highway. Brakes , handling , and shifter are quite nice - even better than a 911. Did not consider Porsche due to many past problems and very high service and maintenance expenses. Overall I am very pleased with my Z06.
2010 Corvette Grand Sport Convertable
Ryan,05/28/2010
This is my second vette to own. The Grand Sport s quality is outstanding and the power rivals my friends Z06. He wishes he would have waited for the Grand Sport. Both the interior and the exterior quality are superior to my old 2007 vette. This vette's scary fast and stops on a dime. This Vette Rocks! Germany, France, and Italy, America now has a real contender.
See all 20 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed manual
Gas
430 hp @ 5900 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette
More About This Model

The Corvette is king when it comes to bang for the buck in the sports car world. For $50 grand, a base Vette will run tire to tire with $200,000 supercars from Ferrari and Lamborghini. All the go-fast hardware is there, including a 430-horsepower V8. But if you're looking for some exclusivity in your Corvette, you're looking at a 50 percent bump in price in order to make the leap from the base-model Corvette to the wicked 505-hp Z06. If you wished Chevy offered something in between — perhaps a standard Corvette with some of the chassis and styling tweaks of the Z06 — you can stop foraging for four-leaf clovers. For about $6,000 more than the base Corvette, the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport nicely fills this niche.

The Grand Sport sets itself apart from your buddy's Vette thanks to wider rear fenders, functional louvers in the front fenders and air scoops in the rear quarter-panels. Underneath the fiberglass skin there is additional substance, as the GS also provides brakes and tires upgraded to Z06 specifications, plus a firmer suspension that's essentially the same calibration as that of last year's now-discontinued Z51 package.

In a strictly rational sense, the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport doesn't make a strong case for itself. A standard Corvette offers similar performance and handling that's substantially athletic. In other words, a standard Corvette is more than enough for most drivers. And if you load up your GS like our tester, the price nudges the $70K mark, which is only about $5K off the 505-hp Z06. The $60,000-$70,000 price range also opens up other tempting choices, such as Porsche's more nimble Boxster S and Cayman S. And if you want the ability to seat four, then there's also the BMW M3 and the Ford Shelby GT500.

That said, nothing but a Corvette will do for plenty of folks we know (and we can't blame 'em). Go easy on the options, and the 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport offers a nice middle ground between the common Corvette and the hyperactive Z06.

Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette is offered in the following submodels: Corvette Coupe, Corvette ZR1, Corvette Convertible, Corvette Z06. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), Z06 2dr Coupe (7.0L 8cyl 6M), 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), GS 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 6M), GS 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 6M), and ZR1 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Base is priced between $24,995 and$34,999 with odometer readings between 16331 and75206 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is priced between $60,998 and$61,000 with odometer readings between 29642 and35370 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette GS is priced between $35,495 and$35,495 with odometer readings between 30539 and30539 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is priced between $46,998 and$46,998 with odometer readings between 6000 and6000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Corvettes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Corvette for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Corvettes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,995 and mileage as low as 6000 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette.

Can't find a used 2010 Chevrolet Corvettes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $20,579.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,922.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Corvette for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,413.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chevrolet Corvette?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Corvette lease specials

Related Used 2010 Chevrolet Corvette info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles