Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

1,052 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Corvette Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,052 listings
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    44,432 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,900

    $2,995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    109,881 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,987

    $2,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    65,924 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    $3,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    75,270 miles
    No accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,500

    $2,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    52,276 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,795

    $2,856 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    12,088 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $38,777

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

    19,771 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,997

    $704 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    73,948 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,990

    $1,555 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Orange
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    32,407 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $26,995

    $1,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Yellow
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    64,793 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,995

    $939 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    45,392 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,495

    $2,279 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    5,403 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,900

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Yellow
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    49,942 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,900

    $835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Red
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    28,321 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,895

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    69,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,990

    $1,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    29,921 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,989

    $1,421 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    29,719 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,891

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Corvette
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Corvette

    28,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,990

    $1,875 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Corvette searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,052 listings
  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Corvette
  4. Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette

Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Corvette
Overall Consumer Rating
4.9117 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
  • 5
    (91%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (2%)
Great Buy! New or Used!
TK,04/26/2010
Bought a 2006 C6 Convertible used with 45k miles. Love driving this car more and more every time I take her out. Acceleration is very strong and handling is great. The power of this car should be respected but at the same time it is a wonderful daily driver that does not jerk you around. Ride quality is much better than expected but I can do without the noise from the Navigation system; it sounds like a DVD / CD is constantly adjusting. Great over all value!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Chevrolet
Corvette
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Chevrolet Corvette info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings