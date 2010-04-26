Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me
- 44,432 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,900$2,995 Below Market
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Our Accident Free, Low Mileage 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible in Monterey Red Metallic Tintcoat may very well be the best performance car you will find! If you like to go fast, you'll become best friends with the 6.0 Liter V8 that delivers 400hp while paired with a smooth-shifting Automatic transmission! An abundance of power from this Rear Wheel Drive will result in earning you near 28mpg on the open road! Of course, our American supercar is an absolute head-turner, but there's more to this Corvette's appeal. Check out the user-friendly cockpit, deep bolstered leather seats, full-color navgiation, and a ride so nice that it's comfortable enough for daily commuting as well as cruising past everyone else on the interstate. This Chevrolet comes with daytime running lights, stabilitytraction control, a tire-pressure monitor, and an army of airbags to keep you safe. There's only one way to find out... Print this page and call us Now... We Know You'll Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U965120617
Stock: C1142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 109,881 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$17,987$2,811 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Preferred Equipment Group Sound System With Navigation; Etr AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback; (U65) Sound System Feature; Bose Premium 7-Speaker System; Dvd Navigation With Gps; 6.5" LCD Color Display Touch Screen; Voice Recognition Wheels; 5-Spoke; Polished Aluminum; 18" X 8.5" (45.7 Cm X 21.6 Cm); Front And 19" X 10.0" (48.3 Cm X 25.4 Cm); Rear Transmission; 6-Speed Paddle Shift With Automatic Modes Roof Panel; Removable; 1-Piece; Transparent Onstar; One-Year Safe And Sound Service Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Heads-Up Display Air Bags; Frontal And Side Impact; Driver And Front Passenger With Passenger Side Suppression Axle; 2.56 Ratio; Limited Slip Engine; 6.0L V8 Sfi Head-Up Display Highwear Nuance Leather Seat Trim Memory Package Seats; Front Sport Bucket With Leather Seating Surfaces Solid Paint Universal Home Remote This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The CARFAX report for this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This Chevrolet Corvette 's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. You can tell this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 109,881mi and appears with a showroom shine. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Corvette . Clean interior? How about flawless. This Chevrolet Corvette looks like has never been used. Treat yourself to a wonderful driving experience in this wel- optioned Chevrolet Corvette . Equipped with the latest in driver comforts, this Chevrolet is the benchmark of modern automotive engineering. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U265105564
Stock: 65105564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 65,924 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500$3,155 Below Market
TLC Motors - Moore / South Carolina
6.0L V8 SFI 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift RWD 17/27 City/Highway MPGSouth Carolina's High Volume, Low Profit dealer.Must see!! Why pay more?? ***MORE PHOTOS AVAILABLE AT OUR HOME PAGE VISIT WWW.TLCMOTORS.COM***Come in for a test drive today. CARFAX report available. Buy with confidence from a reputable home town dealer that has been in business 25+ years! For immediate inquiry call TLC Motors at 864-595-0777 Visit TLC Motors Inc. Online at www.tlcmotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 864-595-0777 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U165105474
Stock: 105474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 75,270 milesNo accidents, 8 Owners, Personal Use
$21,500$2,325 Below Market
Serra Toyota of Decatur - Decatur / Alabama
Check out this gently-used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette we recently got in. Very few convertibles have the comfort, style and performance of this well-maintained beauty. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. With less than 75,270mi on this Chevrolet Corvette, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U565121800
Stock: 121800R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 52,276 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,795$2,856 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe 6.0L V8. ONLY 52,000 ACTUAL MILES. 2 owner Corvette! Great running Vette with tons of power. This Vette looks and drives like it came off the showroom floor. Flawless condition. This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, power seats, cd, am/fm radio, cruise control, power windows and locks, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U165111369
Stock: 20631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 12,088 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Squeaky Clean Carfax exceptional condition inside and out Rare Le Mans metallic blue finish complemented by a non smokers Ebony Black W/ Red accents supple leather interior. In the cockpit you will be pleased to be surrounded b Factory GPS Navigation System, y Heads up systems monitoring wind shield screen, Cold weather package w/ heated seats, Automatic digital dual zone climate control systems, Premium Bose Surround Sound System, Power seats and all the other Power accessories that make this a pleasant driving experience when your in the mood for touring or just cruising. This Supercar is Motivated by a Potent 7.0 LS7 POWER plant that is not recommended for the weakhearted. its a perfect fit for the spirited driver/enthusiast that is interested to experience frequent adrenaline rushes and an occasional track visit. Freshly serviced and JUST TREATED TO A NEW SET OF TIRES its ready to enjoy immediately. Please call for information Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost finance able asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM * Sunday By Appointment *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU..... Our Valued Customer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E265100387
Stock: 11177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,771 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$37,997$704 Below Market
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2006 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 ONLY 19K MILES!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! INSANE SOUNDING HOOKER EXHAUST SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE JAW-DROPPING VICTORY RED OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY Z06 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER WINDOWS!! UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE!! PUSH TO START!! HEATED SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 7.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP $2900 SOUND SYSTEM with NAV, BOSE AUDIO, TOUCH SCREEN $3340 WHEELS, Z06 POLISHED ALUMINUM $1295 MEMORY PACKAGE MIRRORS, INSIDE REARVIEW WITH COMPASS AND DRIVER OUTSIDE REARVIEW, AUTO DIMMING UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE AIR BAGS, FRONTAL AND SIDE IMPACT, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER WITH PASSENGER SIDE SUPPRESSION LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 7.0L V8 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE VICTORY RED EXTERIOR PAINT - POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS BLACK AND GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26E765104497
Stock: CM6969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 73,948 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$21,990$1,555 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2006 CHEVROLET CORVETTE GREAT COLOR COMBINATION CLEAN CARAX LOADED WITH / CD PLAYER / BOSE SOUND SYSTEM / CHROME WHEELS/ AUX / HEATED SEATS/ WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U465108692
Stock: LLM7414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 32,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$26,995$1,343 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U565126151
Stock: 126151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,793 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995$939 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr 6.2L V8. Manual transmission. Great running Vette with tons of power. ONLY 64,000 MILES! This Vette is in PRISTINE condition, it looks and drives like it came off the showroom floor. Sounds amazing! This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, power seats, cd, am/fm radio, cruise control, power windows and locks, and more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY25U565107486
Stock: 20982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,392 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,495$2,279 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **3LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**MEMORY PACKAGE**6.0 V8 GAS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Leather Seats, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Heated Seats, **Power Seats, **Premium Sound, 6.0L V8 SFI, 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Cargo Convenience Net, Compass, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side Impact Airbags, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer/MP3, Front dual zone A/C, Front Sport Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Highwear Nuance Leather Seat Trim w/Perf. Inserts, Inside Rear-View Mirror, Luggage Shade, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Outside Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Rear window defroster, Universal Home Remote. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Base RWD Sport Coupe
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U665111674
Stock: 32219
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 5,403 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$35,900
Mint Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Clean Carfax...Clean AutoCheck...Never Smoked in...Excellent Condition Throughout...6.0Litre 400 HP V8 Engine...Automatic Transmission with Paddle shifters...Preferred Equipment Group...Sport Bucket Seats with Leather surfaces...Navigation with 6.5 LCD Color Display Touch Screen and Voice Recognition...Bose Premium 7 Speaker Sound System with CD Player and MP3 Playback...Chrome 5-Spoke Aluminum 18 X 8.5Front & 19 X 10 Rear Factory Wheels...Performance Package...Memory Seat Package...Universal Home remote...Head Up Display...XM Satellite Radio...Removable Transparent Roof Panel...Tilt Steering Wheel...Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel...Tire Pressure Monitoring System...Keyless Access with pushbutton Start...Theft Deterrent System...Power Door Locks...6-Way Power drivers seat...The Goodyear tires are in excellent condition...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26UX65126551
Stock: 32905
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,942 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$24,900$835 Below Market
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette for your consideration. It is powered by a 6.0L LS2 V8 motor which pumped out 400 horsepower and 400 lb.ft. of torque to the rear wheels through an automatic transmission. This car, like other Corvettes, is an absolute blast to drive and is comfortable carving through corners or powering down the highway in a straight line. The exterior is finished in Velocity Yellow which pairs nicely with the black leather interior. Velocity Yellow can also be found on the exceptionally clean interior as it is featured on the center console and other various trim pieces throughout. While the Corvette is known for its pure performance, it is also packed with a surprising amount of creature comforts. Some highlights include a BOSE audio system, dual-zone automatic climate control with air conditioning, and heated seats. The C6 generation of Corvettes brought about all-new bodywork, exposed headlamps for the first time since 1962, an overhaul of the suspension geometry, a larger passenger cabin, a larger engine, and a much higher level of refinement. When it comes to bang for your buck on the collectible car market, a C6 Corvette has world-class performance far greater than anything else in its price range. When your track times puts you in the class of only having Ferrari and Lamborghini compete with you, you know it's going to be a lot of fun to own. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U665126093
Stock: P4380A R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,321 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,895
Chesrown Chevrolet Buick GMC - Delaware / Ohio
2006 Victory Red Chevrolet Corvette RWD 6.0L V8 SFI This Chevrolet Corvette has many features and is well equipped including, 6-Speed Automatic Paddle Shift, Ebony Leather, 18 x 8.5 Front & 19 x 10.0 Rear Pntd. Aluminum Wheels, 6-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, Cargo Convenience Net, Compass, Driver & Passenger Frontal & Side Impact Airbags, Driver & Passenger Heated Seats, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer/MP3, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Glass rear window, Head-Up Display, Highwear Nuance Leather Seat Trim w/Perf. Inserts, Inside Rear-View Mirror, Manual Tilt/Power Telescoping Steering Column, Memory Package, Outside Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Universal Home Remote.Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 13828 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U265127750
Stock: C20532B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 69,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,990$1,179 Below Market
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
This 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z51 is offered to you for sale by Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville.Non nicer anywhere. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're a driving enthusiast, you'll be grateful for the chance to drive this Chevrolet Corvette convertible. You'll discover what millions of convertible owners have known for years -- nothing beats an open air experience. The Chevrolet Corvette 's pristine good looks were combined with the Chevrolet high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. You can tell this 2006 Chevrolet Corvette has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 69,300mi and appears with a showroom shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U665106111
Stock: H210077B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 29,921 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,989$1,421 Below Market
Koch 33 Toyota - Easton / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U965111710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,719 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$27,891
Hendrick Honda Pompano Beach - Pompano Beach / Florida
*ONE OWNER* CLEAN CARFAX! ONLY 29,719 MILES! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Alloy Wheels, SOUND SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, ETR AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK, (U65) SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM, DVD NAVIGATION WITH GPS, 6.5" LCD COLOR DISPLAY TOUCH SCREEN, VOICE RECOGNITION, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Targa Roof, ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI, MEMORY PACKAGE, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, SHORT-T... WHEELS, 5-SPOKE, POLISHED ALUMINUM, 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM), FRONT AND 19" X 10.0" (48.3 CM X 25.4 CM), REAR, SOUND SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, ETR AM/... WHEELS, 5-SPOKE, POLISHED ALUMINUM, 1... Corvette trim. Extra Clean. Edmunds.com explains "There's massive grip from the tires.". Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Targa Roof, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED MANUAL, SHORT-T... ENGINE, 6.0L V8 SFI, MEMORY PACKAGE, SOUND SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, ETR AM/...KEY FEATURES INCLUDETarga Roof, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS.OPTION PACKAGESPREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes (AJ7) Air bags, frontal and side impact, driver and front passenger, Cargo convenience net, in rear compartment area, (UV6) Head-Up Display, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (D42) Luggage shade, (AAB) Memory Package, (DD0) Mirrors, inside rearview with compass and driver outside rearview, auto-dimming, (AG2) Seat adjuster, power, front passenger 6-way, (AQ9) Seats, front Sport bucket with leather seating surfaces, (KA1) Seats, heated, driver and passenger, (US9) Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with 6-disc, in dash CD changer, MP3 playback, (N37) Steering column, power telescopic, includes manual tilt, (U2K) Sound system feature, XM Satellite RadioHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY26U065118961
Stock: HP118961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 28,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,990$1,875 Below Market
Country Chevrolet - Herscher / Illinois
FOR THE BEST DEALS IN THE COUNTRY! Come on down to Country Chevrolet! 815-426-6311 www.gmchevydealer.com Please contact the Dealership for latest pricing and monthly payment. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1YY36U865133844
Stock: 133844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
