Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2006 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 ONLY 19K MILES!! 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! INSANE SOUNDING HOOKER EXHAUST SYSTEM!! FINISHED IN THE JAW-DROPPING VICTORY RED OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY Z06 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER WINDOWS!! UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE!! PUSH TO START!! HEATED SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 7.0L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING 6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP $2900 SOUND SYSTEM with NAV, BOSE AUDIO, TOUCH SCREEN $3340 WHEELS, Z06 POLISHED ALUMINUM $1295 MEMORY PACKAGE MIRRORS, INSIDE REARVIEW WITH COMPASS AND DRIVER OUTSIDE REARVIEW, AUTO DIMMING UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE AIR BAGS, FRONTAL AND SIDE IMPACT, DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER WITH PASSENGER SIDE SUPPRESSION LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT SOUND SYSTEM FEATURE, XM SATELLITE RADIO BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 7.0L V8 F - REAR WHEEL DRIVE VICTORY RED EXTERIOR PAINT - POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS BLACK AND GRAY LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SIRIUS XM RADIO - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1YY26E765104497

Stock: CM6969

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-30-2020